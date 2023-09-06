It's go time for the 2023 season, and Fantasy managers have a healthy amount of quarterback options.

Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His waiver and late-round sleepers column also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 1 numbers to know and more. Plus Sportsline data analysis shows huge Week 1 upside for one particular NFC East team and quarterback.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 11th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4547 RUYDS 97 TD 31 INT 14 FPTS/G 20.6 Cousins has scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points per game in each of his past three season openers, and he should have the chance for another strong outing this week against Tampa Bay at home. Cousins was excellent at home last season when he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in 7-of-9 games in Minnesota, and he combined for 70.6 Fantasy points in his past two games there in the regular season against the Colts in Week 15 and the Giants in Week 16. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 10th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4282 RUYDS 366 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.4 Smith didn't have a great last game against the Rams in Week 18 with only 15.6 Fantasy points, but he lit them up in Week 13 for 28.9 Fantasy points and will hopefully replicate that performance this week. It would be great if Smith had a healthy Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) for this matchup, but this revamped Rams defense should allow Smith to have a big game, even if he's only throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. I like Smith as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 1 at home. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 12th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4438 RUYDS 73 TD 29 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.1 The Lions and Chiefs have the chance to light up the scoreboard on Thursday night, and the projected over-under for this matchup is 52.5. While the Chiefs should do their part, with or without Travis Kelce (knee), the Lions should keep up as well. Standout defensive lineman Chris Jones (holdout) is not expected to play for Kansas City, and that's a huge boost for the Lions offense. And Goff should enjoy leaning on his new weapons in Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. I like Goff as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 14th 2022 Stats PAYDS 1102 RUYDS 175 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.6 The Bengals have a revamped secondary with safeties Jessie Bates and Von Bell gone, and we'll see how they hold up against the Browns on the road. I'm expecting Watson to post a decent stat line this week, and hopefully he can play at a high level again and look like his best days in Houston. While that's hard to expect, he might surprise Fantasy managers this week in a potential shootout with Joe Burrow. Watson should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 18th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3522 RUYDS 102 TD 24 INT 14 FPTS/G 17.8 The Saints might not be able to run on the Titans in the matchup with Alvin Kamara suspended and Kendre Miller (hamstring) hurt, and Tennessee's run defense is exceptional. The Titans pass defense is a weakness, and Carr has his full complement of weapons for this matchup, led by Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Juwan Johnson. Carr is more of a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I like his outing against Tennessee at home. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 19th 2022 Stats PAYDS 169 RUYDS 35 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.2 Howell had a strong preseason, and hopefully that carries over to this Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals. It would be great if Terry McLaurin (toe) is healthy, but Howell should take advantage of this Arizona defense at home. I'd love to see him use his legs, and he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021. Look for Jahan Dotson to have a big game, and Howell is worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 20th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3524 RUYDS 277 TD 19 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.2 It's risky to trust Wilson based on how he looked last year and even the preseason, and Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) isn't expected to play. But now Las Vegas pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) could be out, and Wilson will hopefully take advantage of this suspect Raiders defense. He's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and Wilson had one of his best games against the Raiders last season when he scored 31.5 Fantasy points in Week 4.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 17th If you followed anything I've written or said this offseason then you know I'm excited about Richardson's outlook this year. But I want to see what he looks like in Week 1 against Jacksonville before starting him in one-quarterback leagues. He should still be started in Superflex and two-quarterback formats, and I hope that I'm wrong to put him in this category. Jacksonville's defense could force Richardson into multiple turnovers, and he might need to have a huge rushing performance to save his stat line in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 39 • Experience: 19 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 16th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3695 RUYDS 94 TD 27 INT 12 FPTS/G 17.1 Rodgers can certainly have a magical moment Monday night at home in his first game with the Jets, and I would start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But I don't love this first matchup against the Bills. Rodgers has faced Buffalo's defense twice under Sean McDermott, and Rodgers scored 17.0 Fantasy points in 2018 and 19.2 Fantasy points in Week 8 last year when Rodgers was in Green Bay. I can see a similar stat line for Rodgers this week, and the Bills should be able to keep him in check. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 15th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3205 RUYDS 708 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.9 Jones has faced the Cowboys seven times in his career, and his best performance was 18.9 Fantasy points against them in Week 17 in 2020. He has three games with less than 10 Fantasy points against Dallas over that span, and in two meetings last season with new coach Brian Daboll, Jones averaged just 15.1 Fantasy points per game against the Cowboys. I'm hopeful Jones will do better in this meeting with the new additions for the Giants, especially Darren Waller, but I'd only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.