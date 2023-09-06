It's go time for the 2023 season, and Fantasy managers have a healthy amount of quarterback options.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His waiver and late-round sleepers column also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 1 numbers to know and more. Plus Sportsline data analysis shows huge Week 1 upside for one particular NFC East team and quarterback.
Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Cousins has scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points per game in each of his past three season openers, and he should have the chance for another strong outing this week against Tampa Bay at home. Cousins was excellent at home last season when he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in 7-of-9 games in Minnesota, and he combined for 70.6 Fantasy points in his past two games there in the regular season against the Colts in Week 15 and the Giants in Week 16.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Smith didn't have a great last game against the Rams in Week 18 with only 15.6 Fantasy points, but he lit them up in Week 13 for 28.9 Fantasy points and will hopefully replicate that performance this week. It would be great if Smith had a healthy Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) for this matchup, but this revamped Rams defense should allow Smith to have a big game, even if he's only throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. I like Smith as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 1 at home.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Lions and Chiefs have the chance to light up the scoreboard on Thursday night, and the projected over-under for this matchup is 52.5. While the Chiefs should do their part, with or without Travis Kelce (knee), the Lions should keep up as well. Standout defensive lineman Chris Jones (holdout) is not expected to play for Kansas City, and that's a huge boost for the Lions offense. And Goff should enjoy leaning on his new weapons in Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. I like Goff as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Bengals have a revamped secondary with safeties Jessie Bates and Von Bell gone, and we'll see how they hold up against the Browns on the road. I'm expecting Watson to post a decent stat line this week, and hopefully he can play at a high level again and look like his best days in Houston. While that's hard to expect, he might surprise Fantasy managers this week in a potential shootout with Joe Burrow. Watson should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Saints might not be able to run on the Titans in the matchup with Alvin Kamara suspended and Kendre Miller (hamstring) hurt, and Tennessee's run defense is exceptional. The Titans pass defense is a weakness, and Carr has his full complement of weapons for this matchup, led by Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Juwan Johnson. Carr is more of a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I like his outing against Tennessee at home.
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Howell had a strong preseason, and hopefully that carries over to this Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals. It would be great if Terry McLaurin (toe) is healthy, but Howell should take advantage of this Arizona defense at home. I'd love to see him use his legs, and he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021. Look for Jahan Dotson to have a big game, and Howell is worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
It's risky to trust Wilson based on how he looked last year and even the preseason, and Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) isn't expected to play. But now Las Vegas pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) could be out, and Wilson will hopefully take advantage of this suspect Raiders defense. He's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and Wilson had one of his best games against the Raiders last season when he scored 31.5 Fantasy points in Week 4.
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
If you followed anything I've written or said this offseason then you know I'm excited about Richardson's outlook this year. But I want to see what he looks like in Week 1 against Jacksonville before starting him in one-quarterback leagues. He should still be started in Superflex and two-quarterback formats, and I hope that I'm wrong to put him in this category. Jacksonville's defense could force Richardson into multiple turnovers, and he might need to have a huge rushing performance to save his stat line in Week 1.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 39 • Experience: 19 yrs.
Rodgers can certainly have a magical moment Monday night at home in his first game with the Jets, and I would start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But I don't love this first matchup against the Bills. Rodgers has faced Buffalo's defense twice under Sean McDermott, and Rodgers scored 17.0 Fantasy points in 2018 and 19.2 Fantasy points in Week 8 last year when Rodgers was in Green Bay. I can see a similar stat line for Rodgers this week, and the Bills should be able to keep him in check.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jones has faced the Cowboys seven times in his career, and his best performance was 18.9 Fantasy points against them in Week 17 in 2020. He has three games with less than 10 Fantasy points against Dallas over that span, and in two meetings last season with new coach Brian Daboll, Jones averaged just 15.1 Fantasy points per game against the Cowboys. I'm hopeful Jones will do better in this meeting with the new additions for the Giants, especially Darren Waller, but I'd only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Purdy has looked good in the preseason, and hopefully he will play well against the Steelers. But I don't love this matchup on the road, and this should be a low-scoring affair with a projected over-under of 41. I don't really love Kenny Pickett in this matchup either, but he feels a little safer than Purdy since San Francisco standout pass rusher Nick Bosa (holdout) isn't expected to play. The Steelers led the NFL in interceptions last season with 20 and could force Purdy into some mistakes.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
You know the deal with Stafford by now. Cooper Kupp (hamstring) isn't expected to play against the Seahawks, and that means Stafford should be hands off for most Fantasy managers. Last year, in nine games with Kupp healthy, Stafford scored 13 Fantasy points or less in six outings. While I like the sleeper appeal for guys like Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee, I don't expect Stafford to produce enough stats for himself to make him useful in most Fantasy leagues in Week 1.
Bryce Young QB
CAR Carolina • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'm curious to see how Young does in his first NFL start, but this isn't going to be an easy matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta has revamped its defense, led by the addition of Jessie Bates at safety, and Young should have a tough first outing on the road. This game also has a projected over-under of just 39.5 points, and I wouldn't expect a lot of production in the passing game for Carolina. Keep Young on your bench, and hopefully better days are coming for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.