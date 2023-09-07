All summer long I have viewed Anthony Richardson as the best quarterback value at ADP. He is the greatest athlete to ever test at the NFL Combine as a quarterback and he landed with a coach who guided Justin Herbert his rookie season and Jalen Hurts the past two years. I'm not even sure he has to be an averaged passer to be a Fantasy superstar.

Still, I also told you to draft a second quarterback. And I'm most likely starting that second quarterback over Richardson in Week 1. Because, while the upside is immense, the floor is pretty low for Richardson early in the year as well. Remember how bad Justin Fields was the first month of 2023?

Two other quarterbacks who I think have big upside this year, but I would rather not start in Week 1, are Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. They've both been elite Fantasy quarterbacks as recently as 2020, but they were both also terrible in 2022. And neither gave me enough reason to believe in the preseason. Wilson does have the advantage of a fantastic matchup against the Raiders, but he was only good in one of his starts against them last year. And Sean Payton could win this game without much passing at all.

Definitely don't drop Richardson, Watson, or Wilson. If you only want to roster one QB, I would rather start them than drop them. But the best place for them in Week 1 is on the bench, even if that does give me some FOMO.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

26 -- Patrick Mahomes has scored at least 26 Fantasy points in every Week 1 start he has made.

-- Patrick Mahomes has scored at least 26 Fantasy points in every Week 1 start he has made. 30.1 -- The Saints have averaged almost exactly 30 pass attempts per game the past two seasons. Week 1 against the Titans will be a first glance into how much that may change.

-- The Saints have averaged almost exactly 30 pass attempts per game the past two seasons. Week 1 against the Titans will be a first glance into how much that may change. 11 -- Daniel Jones averaged 11 more pass attempts per game in losses last season. His Giants are 3.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys.

-- Daniel Jones averaged 11 more pass attempts per game in losses last season. His Giants are 3.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys. 10 -- Jalen Hurts averaged 10 rush attempts per game the past two seasons with Shane Steichen. Hopefully, Anthony Richardson sees at least that many.

-- Jalen Hurts averaged 10 rush attempts per game the past two seasons with Shane Steichen. Hopefully, Anthony Richardson sees at least that many. 40.8 -- Lamar Jackson averaged 40.8 FPPG in the first three weeks of 2022 before Rashod Bateman got hurt. This will be Jackson's best cast of weapons yet.

-- Lamar Jackson averaged 40.8 FPPG in the first three weeks of 2022 before Rashod Bateman got hurt. This will be Jackson's best cast of weapons yet. 34 -- Russell Wilson topped 34 Fantasy points in his first matchup with the Raiders last year. Their defense is still one of the worst in the league.

-- Russell Wilson topped 34 Fantasy points in his first matchup with the Raiders last year. Their defense is still one of the worst in the league. 158.3 -- Kenny Pickett had a perfect passer rating and led a touchdown on every drive this preseason. He gets a big test against the 49ers in Week 1.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 10th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4438 RUYDS 73 TD 29 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.1 Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 20th 2022 Stats PAYDS 169 RUYDS 35 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.2 Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 18th 2022 Stats PAYDS 2404 RUYDS 237 TD 10 INT 9 FPTS/G 12.6 Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT SF -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 19th 2022 Stats PAYDS 1374 RUYDS 13 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.7 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 7th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4282 RUYDS 366 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 38% 2022 Stats PAYDS 169 RUYDS 35 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.2 Howell is the only streamer I would consider starting over Anthony Richardson, and I understand if you can't quite get there. I expect big things from Eric Bienemy's offense in Washington and I don't expect Arizona to provide much resistance. Howell topped 19 Fantasy points in his lone start of his rookie season and rushed for 35 yards. Considering he ran for 828 yards and 11 TDs in his final season at North Carolina, there may be more upside here than his ADP suggested. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 36% 2022 Stats PAYDS 2087 RUYDS 9 TD 11 INT 8 FPTS/G 14.3 Stafford would obviously be ranked higher if we thought Cooper Kupp was playing, but I still see this as a high-volume opportunity for him. Seattle should put up a big number against this rebuilding Rams defense, which should mean 40-plus pass attempts for Stafford. Even on an inefficient day, that should be enough to get Stafford close to 20 Fantasy points. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 17% 2022 Stats PAYDS 2536 RUYDS 98 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 15.6 Tannehill is a very intriguing option to me in both Week 1 and the rest of the season. With DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, and Chigoziem Okonkwo he has legitimate good options in the passing game. If Tennessee moves to a more neutral script, Tannehill could have a big-time bounceback season. The Saints secondary and defense could be pretty good, but they aren't fully healthy and they are getting old in key spots. I'm not sure this is a matchup we have to avoid.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% 2022 Stats PAYDS 2368 RUYDS 418 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.8 Murray should be rostered in every league that has an IR spot. You don't even have to drop anyone to add him. Go get him, stash him, and then wait and see. There has been some speculation that he will sit out the entire season, but I can't remember a precedent for a 26-year-old QB1 choosing to sit out so his team can tank and we have no reason to believe his ACL recovery will take that long. If Murray shows up Week 8 and is his old self you've got found money.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 5th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4113 RUYDS 291 TD 30 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.3 Lawrence is indoors with a decent implied total and I fully expect Doug Pederson to come out and make a statement. We've heard all offseason about the leap this Jacksonville offense is going to make with the addition of Calvin Ridley. It would be disappointing if he and Lawrence didn't put on a show in Week 1. There's no shortage of stacking options between Ridley, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Zay Jones, and Travis Etienne. Deon Jackson makes a fantastic discount back as well.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Arizona could have the worst defense in the NFL this season, so it's a soft landing spot for Howell. That being said, I don't think Eric Bienemy will be content to just run the ball and win a 17-10 matchup. Expect him to light up the scoreboard as he sends the message that he's going to do just fine without Andy Reid. Howell is dirt cheap, has rushing upside, and is an exciting stacking partner in Jahan Dotson. Bienemy's offense will be screen heavy so don't shy away from Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson, and Curtis Samuel in stacks.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.