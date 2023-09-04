Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 66% ADP 134.57 2022 Stats RUYDS 291 REC 56 REYDS 512 TD 10 FPTS/G 11.5 McKinnon is locked into his role as the pass-catching back for the Chiefs, but it's a good role to have. He's worth adding in PPR for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Last year, McKinnon was a monster to close the season when he scored nine touchdowns during a six-game scoring streak from Weeks 13-18. The touchdowns were awesome, but what I really liked was that he had three games with at least five receptions over that span. The added bonus this season is Patrick Mahomes could lean on McKinnon more since the Chiefs have a suspect receiving corps. It's easy to target McKinnon with a late-round pick in all leagues given his ADP.

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 66% ADP 129.9 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hopefully, Achane's shoulder injury doesn't linger, and we'll see if he can play in Week 1 at the Chargers. The Dolphins need him now with Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on injured reserve, and Achane should emerge as No. 2 on the depth chart behind Raheem Mostert. We'll see if Miami adds another running back, and Salvon Ahmed should also get touches. But Achane is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. I wouldn't be surprised if he's making a big impact by the middle of the season.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 66% ADP 132.9 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Bigsby is one of my favorite stash candidates this season since he'll be the No. 2 running back in Jacksonville behind Travis Etienne. We'll see how much he works in tandem with Etienne, and Bigsby looked impressive in the preseason when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry in three games. He could surprise us with his role in the passing game and work at the goal line, and Bigsby has lottery ticket appeal should anything happen to Etienne. I would add Bigsby for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB budget if he's still on waivers.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB CHI -1 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% ADP 137.6 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Johnson is one of my most rostered players, regardless of position, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's the best running back in Chicago this season. I would add him for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB where available in all leagues, but don't leave him on the waiver wire. Khalil Herbert will open the season as the starter for the Bears, but I expect Johnson to have a prominent role. D'Onta Foreman also remains in the mix, but Johnson might have the most upside. I'm hopeful that Johnson has a big year in his rookie campaign.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE PHI -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 50% ADP 146.3 2022 Stats RUYDS 240 REC 23 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.2 You know the story by now that the Eagles backfield is wide open with Gainwell, D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny, and Gainwell could be the surprise starter in Week 1. Now, that doesn't mean that Gainwell will be the No. 1 Philadelphia running back all season (I like Swift the best), but Gainwell should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. If you can get the starting running back on a great offense for almost nothing in the draft or off the waiver wire then it's a no-brainer to add him to your roster.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 48% ADP 148.4 2022 Stats RUYDS 860 REC 22 REYDS 185 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.9 Like we said about Murray, it's easy to stash Wilson in an IR spot if you have one. We're not sure when he'll return from the abdomen injury that put him on the PUP list, but he could still emerge as the best Dolphins running back this year. Keep an eye on if the Dolphins add a running back prior to Week 1 or early in the season, but if they stick with Mostert, Achane and Ahmed then it's a good sign Wilson can still make an impact in 2023. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 48% ADP 141.3 2022 Stats RUYDS 236 REC 30 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.3 The Colts backfield is a mess with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the PUP list and Zack Moss (arm) not expected to play in Week 1. That could allow Jackson to start in Week 1 against Jacksonville, which makes him worth a late-round pick in all leagues, as well as someone to add for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Now, we could see a situation where Evan Hull (11 percent rostered) gets more work than Jackson early on. And when Moss (27 percent) and eventually Taylor is healthy then Jackson could be irrelevant. But, for now, Jackson is a good stash candidate to add to your bench just to see what happens against the Jaguars.

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 45% ADP 157.3 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Cowboys made the decision not to bring in a prominent running back to play behind Tony Pollard, which leaves Vaughn and Rico Dowdle (4 percent rostered) as the top backups. While Dowdell is probably the top backup to Pollard right now, I'm more intrigued by Vaughn since he could play in tandem with Pollard during the season. We all know he's a smaller running back at 5-foot-6, 176 pounds, but he could be a surprise playmaker in an explosive offense. I have no problem stashing him on my bench with a late-round pick, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% 2022 Stats RUYDS 302 REC 17 REYDS 151 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.8 Isiah Pacheco and McKinnon should be the top two running backs on the depth chart in Kansas City, but Edwards-Helaire will also play a prominent role. We know the Chiefs aren't committed to Edwards-Helaire long-term, but they will use him this season. Keep in mind that Edward-Helaire scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each of the first four games in 2022, and he's worked with the starting group plenty in practice in training camp. He's worth a late-round flier in all leagues and worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 43% ADP 157.3 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Spears is one of my favorite lottery tickets this season given his role as the No. 2 running back in Tennessee behind Derrick Henry. I hope nothing happens to Henry this season, but he's a 29-year-old running back with a lot of mileage on his body over the past three years. If he were to miss any time then Spears could step in and be a potential starter in all leagues. You'll likely have to be patient with Spears on your bench, but he offers plenty of upside given his cost on Draft Day. Spears is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% ADP 164.6 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I was more excited about Miller before he suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week, but I still think he has long-term potential in the Saints backfield. As such, he's worth a late-round flier and someone to add for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Now, there are a lot of mouths to feed in New Orleans with Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams and potentially Taysom Hill, but I'm hopeful that Miller is healthy during the first three games of the season while Kamara is suspended so we can see what the rookie from TCU can do. I'm going to be patient with Miller given his upside, especially if Kamara gets hurt at some point during the year.

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 29% ADP 169.3 2022 Stats RUYDS 20 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.7 I wouldn't worry about the Vikings adding Myles Gaskin as a threat to Chandler's role as the No. 2 running back behind Alexander Mattison. Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, and seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride is on the practice squad. I would have been more concerned for Chandler if the Vikings signed Kareem Hunt, who visited Minnesota as a free agent this summer. Chandler now becomes to Mattison what Mattison was to Dalvin Cook for the past four seasons -- a lottery ticket. He's a great late-round pick in all leagues and worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 15% ADP N/A 2022 Stats RUYDS 287 REC 14 REYDS 101 TD 2 FPTS/G 5 Kelley should be the No. 2 running back for the Chargers this season behind Austin Ekeler, and that makes him a potential lottery ticket. The Chargers should have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and Ekeler is entering his age-28 season. We'll see if Isaiah Spiller also has a role for the Chargers this year, but Kelley is the preferred handcuff for Ekeler. He's worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% ADP N/A 2022 Stats RUYDS 139 REC 9 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 The Rams are going with Williams as the No. 2 running back behind Cam Akers, but Williams could also have a role in the passing game this season. We'll see what Williams can do after a limited role in his rookie campaign in 2022, but the Rams need all the help they can get with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) now banged up. I'm not sure what the Rams would do if Akers got hurt since Williams doesn't profile as a lead running back, but he could be a sneaky option in PPR if he plays on third downs and in obvious passing situations. In deep PPR leagues, Williams is worth 1 percent of your FAB.