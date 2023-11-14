When Fantasy managers were drafting Tony Pollard in Round 1 or Round 2 they never thought they'd be seriously contemplating benching their RB1 by Week 11. But this is not a case of managers being too fickle. Pollard is RB26 on the season and hasn't topped 70 yards from scrimmage since Week 6. It is completely understandable to think about benching him, but I'm waiting one more week.

In Week 11 Pollard gets the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Pollard did just face the Giants, so a matchup won't necessarily fix everything, but this matchup is too good to sit a running back who is still averaging 18 touches per game.

Where things get really interesting is if Pollard is bad again this week. He'll have a short week to get ready for the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. I'll probably rank him as a top-24 back in that game, but not as a must-start. In the next two weeks, he faces the Seahawks and Eagles, we could be in full-on bench mode by then.

The second question is if the Cowboys consider sitting Pollard a little more. Rico Dowdle has shown some juice this year and is my favorite stash candidate just in case. Hopefully, Pollard makes it a moot point against the Panthers this week.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ty Chandler is expected to lead a committee if Mattison is out.

RB Preview Numbers to know

3.86 -- Amongst backs with at least 45 rush attempts, Raheem Moster's 3.86 yards after contact per attempt ranks No. 1.

-- Amongst backs with at least 45 rush attempts, Raheem Moster's 3.86 yards after contact per attempt ranks No. 1. 13 -- Tony Pollard's 13 goalline rushes rank second only to Ken Walker. He's getting the opportunities, he just can't punch it in.

-- Tony Pollard's 13 goalline rushes rank second only to Ken Walker. He's getting the opportunities, he just can't punch it in. 46.4% -- 46.4% of James Conner's carries have gone for at least five yards, the best mark amongst running backs with at least 45 carries.

-- 46.4% of James Conner's carries have gone for at least five yards, the best mark amongst running backs with at least 45 carries. 38% -- Jaylen Warren's 38% avoid rate leads the league. No wonder the Steelers named him the starter.

-- Jaylen Warren's 38% avoid rate leads the league. No wonder the Steelers named him the starter. 23.5 -- De'Von Achane scored at least 23.5 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games before going on injured reserve. We expect him back in Week 11.

-- De'Von Achane scored at least 23.5 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games before going on injured reserve. We expect him back in Week 11. 38% -- David Montgomery's 38% snap share was well below his rate before his injury. I would be selling off the one long run he had in Week 10.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Adds (RB Preview) Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 359 REC 10 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Singletary busted out in a big way in Week 10 with 161 total yards and 23.1 PPR Fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 11, he gets an even better matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. If Dameon Pierce is out, Singletary is a top-24 running back this week. If Pierce is back we would still expect Singletary to lead the backfield and be a solid flex. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 5 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.4 With Mattison in the concussion protocol, we expect Chandler to lead a committee that will include Kene Nwangwu and Myles Gaskin. This is an outstanding matchup against a Broncos defense that has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and just allowed both Latavius Murray and James Cook to top 13 Fantasy points. There's an outside shot that Chandler could pull a Singletary and take the job from Mattison this week.

Stashes (RB Preview) Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 212 REC 7 REYDS 57 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Dowdle is mostly just playing in blowouts right now, but he's been more efficient than Tony Pollard this year and could see an uptick in his touches if Pollard struggles again in Week 11. At the very least, Dowdle should get more looks inside the five yard line, where Pollard has struggled the most.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 8 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Conner shook off the rust in Week 10, now I expect him to work back into his bell cow role in Week 11. In his lst 12 healthy games before Week 10 Conner averaged 19 touches and 93 yards per game. That's a steal at $6,800 on FanDuel. My expectation is that this is the last chance you'll get this year to play Conner at a price below $7,000.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 529 REC 29 REYDS 190 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 The discourse around Pollard this week is entirely negative and for good reason. But this Panthers defense allowed 17 points to D'Onta Foreman, 12 to Salvon Ahmed, and two touchdowns a piece to Tony Jones and Tyler Allgeier. If Pollard is ever going to get going, this is the week.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.