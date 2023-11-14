achane-g.jpg
When Fantasy managers were drafting Tony Pollard in Round 1 or Round 2 they never thought they'd be seriously contemplating benching their RB1 by Week 11. But this is not a case of managers being too fickle. Pollard is RB26 on the season and hasn't topped 70 yards from scrimmage since Week 6. It is completely understandable to think about benching him, but I'm waiting one more week.

In Week 11 Pollard gets the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Pollard did just face the Giants, so a matchup won't necessarily fix everything, but this matchup is too good to sit a running back who is still averaging 18 touches per game. 

Where things get really interesting is if Pollard is bad again this week. He'll have a short week to get ready for the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. I'll probably rank him as a top-24 back in that game, but not as a must-start. In the next two weeks, he faces the Seahawks and Eagles, we could be in full-on bench mode by then.

The second question is if the Cowboys consider sitting Pollard a little more. Rico Dowdle has shown some juice this year and is my favorite stash candidate just in case. Hopefully, Pollard makes it a moot point against the Panthers this week.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ty Chandler is expected to lead a committee if Mattison is out.
Numbers to know
  • 3.86 -- Amongst backs with at least 45 rush attempts, Raheem Moster's 3.86 yards after contact per attempt ranks No. 1.
  • 13 -- Tony Pollard's 13 goalline rushes rank second only to Ken Walker. He's getting the opportunities, he just can't punch it in.
  • 46.4% -- 46.4% of James Conner's carries have gone for at least five yards, the best mark amongst running backs with at least 45 carries.
  • 38% -- Jaylen Warren's 38% avoid rate leads the league. No wonder the Steelers named him the starter.
  • 23.5 -- De'Von Achane scored at least 23.5 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games before going on injured reserve. We expect him back in Week 11.
  • 38% -- David Montgomery's 38% snap share was well below his rate before his injury. I would be selling off the one long run he had in Week 10.
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.6
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
536
REC
26
REYDS
157
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
529
REC
29
REYDS
190
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.6
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -4 O/U 36.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
10.5
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
464
REC
18
REYDS
115
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
player headshot
Devin Singletary RB
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
8.4
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
359
REC
10
REYDS
53
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
player headshot
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV MIA -12 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
14.6
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
605
REC
19
REYDS
151
TD
13
FPTS/G
19
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG WAS -10 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
14
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
485
REC
20
REYDS
256
TD
8
FPTS/G
14.2
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.8
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
615
REC
24
REYDS
222
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.8
player headshot
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
8.3
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
87
REC
5
REYDS
43
TD
1
FPTS/G
2.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Devin Singletary RB
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
24th
RB RNK
25th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
359
REC
10
REYDS
53
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
Singletary busted out in a big way in Week 10 with 161 total yards and 23.1 PPR Fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 11, he gets an even better matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. If Dameon Pierce is out, Singletary is a top-24 running back this week. If Pierce is back we would still expect Singletary to lead the backfield and be a solid flex.
player headshot
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
26th
ROSTERED
15%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
87
REC
5
REYDS
43
TD
1
FPTS/G
2.4
With Mattison in the concussion protocol, we expect Chandler to lead a committee that will include Kene Nwangwu and Myles Gaskin. This is an outstanding matchup against a Broncos defense that has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and just allowed both Latavius Murray and James Cook to top 13 Fantasy points. There's an outside shot that Chandler could pull a Singletary and take the job from Mattison this week.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Rico Dowdle RB
DAL Dallas • #23
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
212
REC
7
REYDS
57
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.1
Dowdle is mostly just playing in blowouts right now, but he's been more efficient than Tony Pollard this year and could see an uptick in his touches if Pollard struggles again in Week 11. At the very least, Dowdle should get more looks inside the five yard line, where Pollard has struggled the most.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
12.3
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
437
REC
8
REYDS
30
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.1
Conner shook off the rust in Week 10, now I expect him to work back into his bell cow role in Week 11. In his lst 12 healthy games before Week 10 Conner averaged 19 touches and 93 yards per game. That's a steal at $6,800 on FanDuel. My expectation is that this is the last chance you'll get this year to play Conner at a price below $7,000.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
529
REC
29
REYDS
190
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.6
The discourse around Pollard this week is entirely negative and for good reason. But this Panthers defense allowed 17 points to D'Onta Foreman, 12 to Salvon Ahmed, and two touchdowns a piece to Tony Jones and Tyler Allgeier. If Pollard is ever going to get going, this is the week.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.  