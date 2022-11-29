Deshaun Watson has been activated by the Cleveland Browns and will make his first start of the 2022 season against his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson statistically has been one of the best young quarterbacks in NFL history and one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks year after year. Considering he's playing the worst team in the NFL, he may seem like an easy start, but there are reasons to be more cautious.

The most obvious is that Watson has not played football in nearly two seasons. His last game was on Jan. 3, 2021. The only action we saw from him this preseason didn't offer any positives. He attempted five passes and only completed one of them. And he's never played for the Browns or Kevin Stefanski.

The other reason may be less moving, but the Texans have been surprisingly good against quarterbacks this season. Only the Broncos and Eagles have allowed fewer points to the position. It's mostly because the Texans are so bad against the run, which is a great thing for Nick Chubb. Only three quarterbacks have topped 20 Fantasy points against the Texans all season.

If you have Watson on your bench, he's a potential league winner in the Fantasy playoffs, but it may be prudent to stick with the guy you've been starting for at least one week.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

18.4 -- Fantasy points per game for Trevor Lawrence since Week 4, 0.3 higher than Lamar Jackson.



- Fantasy points for Kyler Murray in his first game with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown. He's back as a must-start option after his Week 13 bye. 121 -- Deshuan Watson is third in league history with 121 combined passing and rushing touchdowns through his first four seasons in the league behind Dan Marino and Josh Allen.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 12th Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BAL -8 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2231 RUYDS 755 TD 20 INT 7 FPTS/G 24.4 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2655 RUYDS 179 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.8 Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 3051 RUYDS -6 TD 14 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.2 Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 195 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 195 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.9 Over the past month, Pickett has taken a step forward, but so far it's only shown up in the yardage totals. He's averaged 11.64 FPPG on yards alone, which means he's two touchdowns away from a must-start week. Unfortunately he's also had zero games with two touchdowns this season. If this level of play continues, I expect that to change sooner rather than later. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 315 RUYDS 2 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 30.8 White is no safe thing just because he torched the Bears' second-team defense, but the Vikings don't provide a situation that much worse. The pass defense is better, but still below average about any way you look at it. The Vikings also bring a much better offense than the Bears, which should mean White throws the ball 35-plus times. He's a high-end QB2 with top-10 upside.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 47 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 We'll have six teams on a bye next week, so we'll need more streamers. Tannehill has been throwing more recently and faces a mediocre Jacksonville defense. Five of the past six quarterbacks to face the Jaguars have scored at least 21 Fantasy points and four of them have topped 25.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 3160 RUYDS 178 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 26.3 We expect Burrow will get Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon for a home game against the Chiefs that has an over/under of 52.5. He and Patrick Mahomes are equally good plays on FanDuel, but Burrow is $1,300 cheaper on DraftKings, which makes him a far better play on that site.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie There are two choices for the top contrarian play at QB. Lamar Jackson has the most overall upside, but Kenny Pickett has the most value upside. He has taken a step forward in the second half that is not reflected in his point totals because his receivers keep dropping touchdowns. As a rule, drops aren't predictive. As long as that holds true, Pickett has some big games coming, the Falcons defense is a great place to start.