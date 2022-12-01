It has been a roller-coaster season for Zay Jones in his first year in Jacksonville. He shocked us all with nine targets in Week 1 against Washington and appeared well on his way to must-start status, posting 10-85-1 on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Chargers. In his next five games he did not have more than five catches or 54 yards in any game and failed to reach the end zone in all five games. Understandably, he hit the waiver wire in most leagues.
Jones' stock has rebounded the past two weeks. He still hasn't reached the end zone, but he has caught 19 or 24 targets for 213 yards, scoring 14.8 PPR Fantasy points against the Chiefs and 27.5 against the Ravens. We're right back where we were in Week 3, sitting with the possibility that Jones may be a reliable producer.
This week he faces the Lions, which helps, and I have him ranked as a top-36 option and easily the best wide receiver you might have found on the waiver wire. If he earns double-digit targets for a third straight week, he'll threaten my top-25 rest of season. Just don't get too far over your skis with Jones because if history is any indicator another dud could be around the corner.
Here is the rest of the Week 13 WR Preview:
Week 13 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We currently have Chase Claypool out as well. If both are out, Cole Kmet could have a large role. If Claypool is back, he would be a boom/bust flex.
Numbers to Know
- 266 -- Ja'Marr Chase set an NFL rookie record with 266 receiving yards against the Chiefs in Week 17 last year.
- 3 -- Titans wide receivers have only caught three touchdown passes this season.
- 38 -- Since Dallas Goedert went down with an injury in Week 10, DeVonta Smith has a 38% target share and a 55% air yardage share.
- 8 –- End-zone targets for Mike Evans in 2022, an unusually low number for him.
- 19.5 -- In four games without Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson averages 19.5 PPR Fantasy points per game.
- 32 -- Skyy Moore played a season-high 32 snaps in Week 12 and caught five passes on six targets for the second week in a row.
- 169 -- Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase combined for just 18 catches, 169 yards and one touchdown in matchups versus the Jets. Justin Jefferson draws Sauce Gardner and the Jets on Sunday.
Matchups that matter
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Jones has double-digit targets in each of his past two games and he faces a Lions defense that is much-improved against the run but still very generous against the pass. This game also has the second highest over under on the slate, which helps his touchdown odds.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Collins has 26 targets over his past three games and his team has no choice but to pass more with the recent ineffectiveness of the running game. He's a WR3 this week against the Browns.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mack Hollins has established himself as the clear No. 2 option in Las Vegas and his Raiders are scheduled for a shootout with the Chargers in Week 13. He has an excellent chance to top 11 PPR points for the third straight week.
If you've already locked up a spot in the playoffs, both Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams should be at the top of your stash list. Both rookies have the upside to be league-winners when it matters most. Burks has been outstanding as a downfield option the past two weeks, but I'd rather not start him this week against the Eagles.
DFS Plays
There's still too much of Zach Wilson priced into Garrett Wilson. He has top-10 upside this week against a Vikings team that presents a near-perfect matchup. They're good against the run, can score a bunch of points, and struggle against the pass.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
McLaurin has been disappointing the past two weeks, but I still love his target share with Taylor Heinicke and the Giants defense is a mess. You can't trust McLaurin in cash games, but if Heinicke throws 30-plus passes, McLaurin suddenly has top-10 upside again.