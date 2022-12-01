It has been a roller-coaster season for Zay Jones in his first year in Jacksonville. He shocked us all with nine targets in Week 1 against Washington and appeared well on his way to must-start status, posting 10-85-1 on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Chargers. In his next five games he did not have more than five catches or 54 yards in any game and failed to reach the end zone in all five games. Understandably, he hit the waiver wire in most leagues.

Jones' stock has rebounded the past two weeks. He still hasn't reached the end zone, but he has caught 19 or 24 targets for 213 yards, scoring 14.8 PPR Fantasy points against the Chiefs and 27.5 against the Ravens. We're right back where we were in Week 3, sitting with the possibility that Jones may be a reliable producer.

Week 13 Previews: QB RB WR TE

This week he faces the Lions, which helps, and I have him ranked as a top-36 option and easily the best wide receiver you might have found on the waiver wire. If he earns double-digit targets for a third straight week, he'll threaten my top-25 rest of season. Just don't get too far over your skis with Jones because if history is any indicator another dud could be around the corner.

Here is the rest of the Week 13 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. We currently have Chase Claypool out as well. If both are out, Cole Kmet could have a large role. If Claypool is back, he would be a boom/bust flex.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds (WR Preview) Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET JAC -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 79 REYDS 562 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Jones has double-digit targets in each of his past two games and he faces a Lions defense that is much-improved against the run but still very generous against the pass. This game also has the second highest over under on the slate, which helps his touchdown odds. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 56 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Collins has 26 targets over his past three games and his team has no choice but to pass more with the recent ineffectiveness of the running game. He's a WR3 this week against the Browns. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Mack Hollins has established himself as the clear No. 2 option in Las Vegas and his Raiders are scheduled for a shootout with the Chargers in Week 13. He has an excellent chance to top 11 PPR points for the third straight week.

Stashes (WR Preview) Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 334 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 If you've already locked up a spot in the playoffs, both Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams should be at the top of your stash list. Both rookies have the upside to be league-winners when it matters most. Burks has been outstanding as a downfield option the past two weeks, but I'd rather not start him this week against the Eagles.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 79 REYDS 628 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 There's still too much of Zach Wilson priced into Garrett Wilson. He has top-10 upside this week against a Vikings team that presents a near-perfect matchup. They're good against the run, can score a bunch of points, and struggle against the pass.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 86 REYDS 840 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 McLaurin has been disappointing the past two weeks, but I still love his target share with Taylor Heinicke and the Giants defense is a mess. You can't trust McLaurin in cash games, but if Heinicke throws 30-plus passes, McLaurin suddenly has top-10 upside again.