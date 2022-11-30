Byes are back but light with only DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and D.J. Moore out for Week 13. Injuries to Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Jakobi Meyers, Jerry Jeudy, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and more will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for WR here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 13 numbers to know and more.
Wide receivers
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wilson is averaging 19.3 Fantasy points per game in the four games not started by Zach Wilson this season. Garrett Wilson just had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against the Bears in Week 12 with Mike White, and Wilson should stay hot this week against the Vikings. Since Week 6, eight receivers have scored at least 17 PPR points against Minnesota, with six touchdowns over that span. Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues for Week 13.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Watson had another big game in Week 12 at Philadelphia with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he's now scored at least 20 PPR points in three games in a row, with six touchdowns over that span. He's become a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues while he's this hot, and it's great for him that Aaron Rodgers (ribs) is expected to play against the Bears. In the past five games for Chicago, six receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points with seven touchdowns. And two rookie receivers, Drake London and Garrett Wilson, have scored three touchdowns against the Bears in the past two games.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Olave only scored 11 PPR points in Week 12 at San Francisco, but he had nine targets against the 49ers for five catches and 62 yards. I expect a better performance this week against the Buccaneers, and he had five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets against Tampa Bay in Week 2, although that was with Jameis Winston. In the past five games for the Buccaneers, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points. I expect Olave to show up in a prime-time game at Tampa Bay on Monday night, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll continue to monitor the status of Mike Williams (ankle), but I like Palmer as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver even if Williams is active. If Williams is out then consider Palmer a top-20 receiver in the majority of leagues. While he only had five catches for 56 yards at Arizona in Week 12, he did that on seven targets. We need Justin Herbert to get Palmer eight targets or more. He has six games this season with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of them. This should be a high-scoring affair for the Chargers and Raiders, and five receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past four games. Look for Palmer and Keenan Allen to have big stat lines, and DeAndre Carter can even be used as a sleeper if Williams is out again.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith had his worst game in Week 12 against Green Bay since Dallas Goedert (shoulder) was injured in Week 10. In his past three games, Smith has at least eight targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in two of those outings. But he finished with four catches for 50 yards on nine targets against the Packers, and he should rebound this week. The Titans are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Tennessee in the past four games. Smith is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 13.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I love Christian Kirk this week, and he's a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jones is a borderline starter in all leagues, and Marvin Jones is a sleeper in deeper formats with a revenge game against his former team. Jones was a star last week with 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets against the Ravens. This was after he had eight catches for 68 yards on 10 targets against the Chiefs in Week 10. He's trending up, and he should excel against the Lions, who have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past five games, with six touchdowns over that span.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Pickens, who played at Georgia, will likely enjoy this trip to Atlanta, especially against this Falcons defense. There have been eight receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Atlanta in the past six games, and Pickens has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five outings. He's just missed some big plays with Kenny Pickett, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them connect in this matchup. Pickett is worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and hopefully the matchup works for Diontae Johnson as well.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones had a down game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with just two catches for 16 yards on four targets, which snapped a streak of five games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. Don't give up on him now with Deshaun Watson starting for the Browns, and Peoples-Jones could be a solid contributor in this matchup with the Texans. If the Browns decide to let Watson throw a lot in this matchup, it could be great news for Amari Cooper, Peoples-Jones and David Njoku as well.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hollins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, and he had another productive game with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out in Week 12 at Seattle with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games and has reached that total in four of his past six outings. There's the potential for a shootout in Week 13 against the Chargers, who will likely focus their attention on Davante Adams (rightfully so), allowing Hollins to make plays if Derek Carr continues to look in his direction.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Chark has two things working for him this week against the Jaguars. For starters, Jameson Williams (ACL) isn't ready to make his NFL debut yet, which should allow Chark the chance for more playing time as the No. 2 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. And this is a revenge game for Chark, who started his career in Jacksonville. Chark has the chance to be a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues, and he just scored a touchdown in Week 12 in Week 12 against Buffalo with two catches for 16 yards on five targets.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Thielen had a big game against the Patriots in Week 12 with nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He scored 21 PPR points, but prior to that outing he combined for 22 PPR points in his previous three games against Washington, Buffalo and Dallas. The Jets are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they've only allowed one touchdown to a receiver since Week 8. Thielen is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 13.
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I would like to roster Burks on my Fantasy team, but I don't want to start him this week against the Eagles. While Burks has played better of late with at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games, he's still looking for his first receiving touchdown of the season. And the Eagles have only allowed three touchdowns to receivers since Week 5. I'm hopeful that big games are coming for Burks, and I like that he has 20 targets in his past three outings. But this isn't the matchup to trust him yet as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Samuel went from someone you can use as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues on a weekly basis to someone you should probably cut. He's been at nine PPR points or less for three games in a row, and he didn't have a target in Week 12 against Atlanta. He also has just six targets for three catches, 38 yards and no touchdowns in his past three games combined. The Commanders will probably run a lot against the Giants and limit the targets for Samuel again, and the Giants have also allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to receivers this season.
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Meyers is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he's only worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week. He doesn't have a good history against the Bills with 11 PPR points as his best showing against Buffalo in his past five matchups, as well as no touchdowns. And Meyers has scored nine PPR points or less in three games in a row overall.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Sutton is worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week since he's scored 12 or 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's benefitted with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) being out. Jeudy didn't practice again Wednesday, which should help Sutton, but he has a tough matchup against the Ravens. Since Week 3, here is what No. 1 receivers have done against Baltimore: Stefon Diggs (10 PPR points), Ja'Marr Chase (12 PPR points), Amari Cooper (10 PPR points), Mike Evans (18 PPR points), Chris Olave (13 PPR points), D.J. Moore (5 PPR points) and Christian Kirk (8 PPR points). The Ravens secondary, led by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, should be able to contain Sutton in this matchup, and he also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4.