Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 79 REYDS 628 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Wilson is averaging 19.3 Fantasy points per game in the four games not started by Zach Wilson this season. Garrett Wilson just had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against the Bears in Week 12 with Mike White, and Wilson should stay hot this week against the Vikings. Since Week 6, eight receivers have scored at least 17 PPR points against Minnesota, with six touchdowns over that span. Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues for Week 13.

Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 353 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.3 Watson had another big game in Week 12 at Philadelphia with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he's now scored at least 20 PPR points in three games in a row, with six touchdowns over that span. He's become a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues while he's this hot, and it's great for him that Aaron Rodgers (ribs) is expected to play against the Bears. In the past five games for Chicago, six receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points with seven touchdowns. And two rookie receivers, Drake London and Garrett Wilson, have scored three touchdowns against the Bears in the past two games.

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 92 REYDS 822 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.2 Olave only scored 11 PPR points in Week 12 at San Francisco, but he had nine targets against the 49ers for five catches and 62 yards. I expect a better performance this week against the Buccaneers, and he had five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets against Tampa Bay in Week 2, although that was with Jameis Winston. In the past five games for the Buccaneers, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points. I expect Olave to show up in a prime-time game at Tampa Bay on Monday night, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 75 REYDS 552 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 We'll continue to monitor the status of Mike Williams (ankle), but I like Palmer as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver even if Williams is active. If Williams is out then consider Palmer a top-20 receiver in the majority of leagues. While he only had five catches for 56 yards at Arizona in Week 12, he did that on seven targets. We need Justin Herbert to get Palmer eight targets or more. He has six games this season with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of them. This should be a high-scoring affair for the Chargers and Raiders, and five receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past four games. Look for Palmer and Keenan Allen to have big stat lines, and DeAndre Carter can even be used as a sleeper if Williams is out again.