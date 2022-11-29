All eyes will be on the Steelers backfield heading into Week 13 at Atlanta. Whoever starts for Pittsburgh could be a potential Fantasy starter in the majority of leagues.
The best-case scenario is Najee Harris is healthy, but he left Monday's game at Indianapolis with an abdomen injury in the second quarter and was ruled out after halftime. It doesn't sound promising for his outlook on a short week.
Jaylen Warren (hamstring) was inactive against the Colts, and it would be great to see what he could do in a featured role if healthy for Week 13 with Harris hurt. But it's hard to count on Warren after he didn't practice at all last week. Prior to getting hurt in Week 11 against Cincinnati, Warren had carved out a nice role in tandem with Harris, scoring 10 PPR points in consecutive games against the Eagles in Week 8 and Saints in Week 10 (Pittsburgh had a bye in Week 9).
Benny Snell would be the next man up, and he did well stepping in for Harris against Indianapolis, rushing 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on one target. If Harris and Warren were both out, Snell would likely share playing time with Anthony McFarland, who had six carries for 30 yards against the Colts, as well as two catches for 11 yards on two targets.
When it comes to your waiver wire moves on Tuesday, I would probably prioritize Snell (1 percent rostered on CBS Sports) first, ahead of Warren (44 percent), given his injury status. You can also add McFarland (1 percent) in deeper leagues.
Hopefully, Mike Tomlin can shed light on the situation Tuesday before you make any moves, and we should get a better idea of the injury status for Harris and Warren after Wednesday's practice. The reason we want to know is Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six games in a row, so the starting running back for the Steelers can be a great Fantasy asset this week.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 13 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- On a bye: Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold
- Injuries: Justin Fields (shoulder), Aaron Rodgers (ribs), Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), Matthew Stafford (neck), Carson Wentz (finger) and P.J. Walker (ankle).
- Check to see if available: Deshaun Watson (84 percent rostered) and Trevor Lawrence (76 percent). Watson's suspension is over, and he's starting this week against the Texans, his former team. He's worth using as a low-end starting quarterback in all leagues in Week 13 and likely for the rest of the season. ... Lawrence just scored 30 Fantasy points against Baltimore in Week 12 and also had 24 points at Kansas City in his previous game in Week 10 (Jacksonville had a bye in Week 11). He has two great matchups coming up at Detroit in Week 13 and at Tennessee in Week 14, and he's a must-start Fantasy option against the Lions.
- Drop candidates: Russell Wilson (66 percent rostered) and Matthew Stafford (53 percent). Wilson was once again awful against the Panthers in Week 12 with nine Fantasy points and has now scored 15 points or less in six games in a row. You can't even start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13 at Baltimore. ... Stafford is hoping to play again this season, but I don't understand why the Rams would risk it after he's dealing with a neck injury, as well as multiple concussions. Fantasy managers should not plan to rely on Stafford again this year.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
White started for Zach Wilson in Week 12 against the Bears and completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns, adding 2 rushing yards on three attempts. White is now worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues as long as he remains the starter for the Jets, which should continue for the foreseeable future. And in deeper, one-quarterback leagues, White has the potential to be a useful option as well. He faces Minnesota in Week 13, and the Vikings have allowed a quarterback to score at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row. White is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff had 21 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Buffalo and has now scored at least 18 Fantasy points in five of six home games this season. There's the potential of a shootout in Detroit against the Jaguars in Week 13, and then he gets Minnesota at home in Week 14. He also could get prize rookie Jameson Williams (knee) on the field in the near future. Goff is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Jaguars, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see if Aaron Rodgers (ribs) can play in Week 13 at Chicago, but if he's out, Love has the potential to be a low-end starter in deep, one-quarterback leagues. And Love would be a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if he starts against the Bears. Chicago has allowed a quarterback to score at least 19 Fantasy points in four of the past five games, including three passers getting at least 29 points over that span. Love came on for Rodgers in the second half of Week 12 at Philadelphia and completed 6-of-9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. In one-quarterback leagues, Love is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. And in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Love is worth at least 15 percent.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill only scored 11 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Cincinnati, but he lost a touchdown when Derrick Henry fumbled just before the goal line, which was eventually recovered by Treylon Burks. Tannehill has now scored 23 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he comes into Week 13 having passed for 624 yards in his past two outings. He has a tough test against the Eagles in Week 13, but then he gets Jacksonville, the Chargers and Houston in his next three matchups. Tannehill is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB if you need a quarterback in deeper leagues.
Running Backs
- On a bye: James Conner, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard
- Injuries: Josh Jacobs (calf), Travis Etienne (foot), Najee Harris (abdomen), Leonard Fournette (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), Alvin Kamara (undisclosed), Christian McCaffrey (knee), Raheem Mostert (knee), Michael Carter (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Jaylen Warren (hamstring), Khalil Herbert (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Rex Burkhead (concussion), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs).
- Check to see if available: Michael Carter (86 percent rostered), Gus Edwards (82 percent) and A.J. Dillon (81 percent). Carter would be a low-end starter or flex in all leagues if he's healthy for Week 13 at Minnesota. As of Tuesday morning, he's considered day-to-day, but it's not a bad idea to stash Carter if he's on waivers in shallower leagues. ... Edwards will be the lead running back for the Ravens in Week 13 against the Broncos unless Dobbins is healthy and ready to go, which doesn't seem likely. In Week 12 at Jacksonville, Edwards returned from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury and had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, although he lost a fumble. He's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. ... Dillon deserves credit for a solid game in Week 12 at Philadelphia with eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 24 yards on four targets. He has a great matchup against the Bears in Week 13, and hopefully he can stack two productive games in a row for the first time this season. Dillon is worth using as a flex in all formats against Chicago.
- Drop candidates: Kenyan Drake (81 percent rostered), Cam Akers (70 percent) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (55 percent). Drake is now the No. 2 running back for the Ravens with Gus Edwards healthy, and Drake will fall to third on the depth chart when J.K. Dobbins is back. He's not worth rostering in the majority of leagues when Dobbins returns. ... Akers is on a bad team and now playing behind Kyren Williams. Akers has limited potential to score touchdowns with the Rams, and he hasn't caught a pass since Week 2. He's only worth rostering in deep leagues. ... Edwards-Helaire could find himself fourth on the depth chart when he returns from injured reserve in Week 16 behind Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and now Melvin Gordon. There's no reason to roster Edwards-Helaire in any redraft leagues.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There's the chance Snell could be the starting running back for the Steelers in Week 13 at Atlanta, which is why he's listed here. We don't know what's going to happen with either Najee Harris (abdomen) or Jaylen Warren (hamstring), but if both are out then Snell would be a low-end starter or flex option against the Falcons, who have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six games in a row. In Week 12 at Indianapolis, Snell replaced Harris and had 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on one target. Anthony McFarland (1 percent rostered) would share touches with Snell, and McFarland had six carries for 30 yards against the Colts, as well as two catches for 11 yards on two targets. Now, if Warren (44 percent) is healthy, he would be the preferred Steelers running back to add, and he scored 10 PPR points in each of his past two games in tandem with Harris. But Warren didn't practice at all leading up to Week 12, which is why Snell is considered the priority as of Tuesday morning. Snell is worth adding for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB, but you can also add Warren for 5-10 percent and McFarland for 1 percent. Just keep in mind that Harris could also still play, although that seems unlikely based on his inability to finish Monday's game against the Colts.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets backfield is worth watching this week and likely for the remainder of the season now that Knight has emerged as a potential candidate for significant touches. For Week 13, we'll see what happens with Michael Carter (ankle), and he's considered day-to-day as of Tuesday morning. Carter was hurt in Week 12 against Chicago, and Knight stepped up with 14 carries for 69 yards, along with three catches for 34 yards on three targets. He played in tandem with Ty Johnson (1 percent rostered), who also had a productive game against the Bears with five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 16 yards on two targets. The wild card in all of this is James Robinson, who was a healthy scratch in Week 12 because the Jets wanted to use Knight. Now, Knight could be a one-week wonder against a bad Bears defense, or he could have emerged as the lead running back for the Jets for the rest of the year since they have been searching for a replacement for Breece Hall (ACL). If Carter is out in Week 13 against the Vikings, Knight is worth using as a low-end starter or flex in all leagues, and Johnson would be a flex option. However, if Carter is able to play, then Knight would fall into flex territory. And we have to see what happens with Robinson if Carter is out as well. I would spend up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB on Knight to see what happens, and Johnson is worth adding for up to 5 percent. This backfield will likely be in flux, but Knight is trending in the right direction following his performance against the Bears.
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The NFL Network reports that Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and isn't expected to practice this week. He played through the injury in Week 12 at Seattle and had a massive outing with over 300 total yards and two touchdowns, but his status for Week 13 against the Chargers is now in question. If Jacobs were to miss any time then White would likely replace Jacobs on rushing downs, with Ameer Abdullah factoring in for the passing game. It's a great matchup against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so you should speculate on adding White and Abdullah (3 percent). White is worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB, and Abdullah is worth 1 percent.
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If you don't need a running back for this week then I might target Dobbins ahead of Benny Snell or Zonovan Knight because Dobbins could be the best option long-term. The Ravens have opened the window for him to return from injured reserve, and he has been sidelined since Week 6 after having surgery to remove scar tissue from his knee. When healthy, he could still be the No. 1 running back in Baltimore, although he will likely share touches with Gus Edwards and even Kenyan Drake. The Ravens have some juicy matchups coming up against Cleveland in Week 15 and Atlanta in Week 16, and Dobbins could be a potential low-end starter or flex option if he's healthy by then. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
JAC Jacksonville • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It sounds like Travis Etienne (foot) is expected to be fine for Week 13 at Detroit, but just in case he suffers a setback in practice, it's not a bad idea to add and stash Hasty. He stepped up for Etienne in Week 12 against Baltimore with 12 carries for 28 yards, along with five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he would be at least a flex if Etienne were out. We'll see what happens with Darrell Henderson as well, but Hasty seems locked in as the handcuff to Etienne for now. Hasty is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jordan Mason RB
SF San Francisco • #41
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Elijah Mitchell (knee) is likely out for the rest of the season, and now Christian McCaffrey (knee) is a little banged up, although he's expected to play in Week 13 against Miami. With Mitchell out, Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price (4 percent rostered) will likely share the backup duties in San Francisco behind McCaffrey, and the winner of that battle could be the handcuff for McCaffrey, which is valuable. We've also seen the 49ers use Mitchell in tandem with McCaffrey for the past three weeks, so one of these guys could have that role. I'd give Mason a slight edge heading into Week 13 since he's been on the active roster, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Davis-Price is also worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Gordon is expected to sign a practice-squad deal with the Chiefs, and he's worth taking a flier on just in case he gets the chance to make the active roster. I'm not sure, barring an injury, he'll play ahead of Isiah Pacheco or Jerick McKinnon, but Gordon is worth adding to speculate if you have an open roster spot. If Gordon does get a prominent role for the Chiefs then he could be a low-end starter or flex in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Williams played the most snaps for the Rams in Week 12 at Kansas City and finished with 11 carries for 35 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three catches. He now has two games with three catches in his past three outings, and he should continue to be heavily involved in the passing game with the Rams chasing points on a weekly basis. I feel better about Williams compared to Cam Akers at this point given the potential for receptions. Williams is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mike Boone RB
DEN Denver • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Boone is worth a look in deeper leagues in case he gets a big role with the Broncos in tandem with Latavius Murray. Boone has been out since Week 8 with an ankle injury, but he could help complement Murray down the stretch. Prior to getting hurt, Boone had seven carries for 38 yards and three catches for 47 yards on three targets in Week 5 against the Colts, and he could have that level of production on a weekly basis to close the season. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- On a bye: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall
- Injuries: Tyreek Hill (undisclosed), Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Mike Williams (ankle), Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Allen Robinson (foot), Darnell Mooney (ankle), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Rondale Moore (groin), Greg Dortch (thumb), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), DeVante Parker (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Khalil Shakir (illness).
- Check to see if available: Parris Campbell (80 percent rostered), Donovan Peoples-Jones (76 percent) and Rondale Moore (70 percent). I wouldn't punt on Campbell because he had a bad game against the Steelers with just two catches for 14 yards on three targets on Monday. Prior to that he had at least 11 PPR points in his past four outings with Matt Ryan and should continue to produce at that level. ... Peoples-Jones also had a bad game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with just two catches for 16 yards on four targets, which snapped a streak of five games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. Don't give up on him now with Deshaun Watson starting for the Browns, and Peoples-Jones could be a solid contributor to close the season. ... Moore is worth adding even with the Cardinals on a bye, and hopefully he'll be healthy in Week 14 until the end of the year. Kyler Murray should continue to rely on Moore even with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown active.
- Drop candidates: Tyler Boyd (96 percent rostered), Diontae Johnson (86 percent), Allen Robinson (83 percent), Curtis Samuel (80 percent) and Darnell Mooney (75 percent). In the past two games without Ja'Marr Chase, Boyd has combined for four catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. Chase is back in Week 13, and it's hard to rely on Boyd with everyone healthy in Cincinnati. ... Johnson still hasn't scored a touchdown this season and has now gone six games in a row with 10 PPR points or less. There's little reason to roster him in any format if this is the level of production we're going to get, even with a plus matchup in Week 13 at Atlanta. ... Samuel just had no targets in Week 12 against Atlanta and has now scored nine PPR points or less in three games in a row. There's little reason to use him if he's just getting carries and no catches in this Washington offense. ... Robinson (foot) and Mooney (ankle) are out for the season, so Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can drop both and look for help elsewhere.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We've been talking about Jones for a few weeks now, and his price tag went up significantly after he had 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets against the Ravens in Week 12. This was after he had eight catches for 68 yards on 10 targets against the Chiefs in Week 10. He's the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars behind Trevor Lawrence, but he's outproduced Christian Kirk several times this season. Jones has two great matchups coming up in Week 13 at Detroit and in Week 14 at Tennessee, and he can be a No. 3 receiver in all leagues for those outings. He's worth adding in all formats for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Burks didn't have a huge game catching the ball in Week 12 against Cincinnati with four receptions for 70 yards on six targets, but he now has 20 targets in his past three games, with at least 11 PPR points in his past two outings. The Titans are clearly trying to get him involved, and hopefully some big games are ahead. He has a tough matchup in Week 13 at the Eagles, but he can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. And then he gets Jacksonville in Week 14. Burks is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Carter should only be trusted if Mike Williams (ankle) remains out, but he's done well of late for the Chargers and Fantasy managers. He just had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 12 at Arizona, and he now has at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games. With Keenan Allen back, Carter has spent more time outside, and that's helped his production in recent weeks. He'll fall to No. 4 on the depth chart when Williams is healthy behind Allen and Josh Palmer also, but if Williams can't play against the Raiders in Week 13 then I like Carter as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hollins had another productive game with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out in Week 12 at Seattle with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games and has reached that total in four of his past six outings. There's shootout potential in Week 13 against the Chargers, and Hollins can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Williams now doesn't seem likely to make his NFL debut in Week 13 against Jacksonville, but hopefully he will play in Week 14 against Minnesota. When healthy, he could emerge as a weekly No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In the interim until Williams plays, you might consider adding D.J. Chark (15 percent rostered) for Week 13 against the Jaguars. It's a revenge game for Chark, and he just scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo with two catches for 16 yards on five targets. Williams is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Chark is worth adding for 1 percent.
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore had his first productive game of the season in Week 12 against Chicago with Mike White under center for the Jets, finishing with two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Hopefully, Moore will get more targets when the Jets are in more competitive games, which could start this week at Minnesota. I'd like to stash Moore with an open roster spot in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's hard to trust anyone for the Rams right now, but Jefferson is basically the last man standing in this receiving corps after Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) got hurt. Jefferson has scored in two of his past three games and finished with 11 PPR points in each of those outings. It's modest production, but he could improve if Matthew Stafford (neck) does return at some point this year. Jefferson, even without Stafford, can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'll have more interest in Claypool if Justin Fields (shoulder) can start in Week 14 against the Packers, but Claypool should get a bump in targets and production with Darnell Mooney (ankle) out for the season. It's been a tough go for Mooney since joining the Bears via trade from the Steelers with just seven catches for 83 yards, but he did have two catches for 51 yards on five targets in Week 12 at the Jets with Trevor Siemian. Keep an eye on Fields, and Claypool would be in the No. 3 receiver conversation if Fields can start against the Packers in Week 13. Claypool is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gallup just had season highs in catches (five), yards (63) and targets (eight) in Week 12 against the Giants, and hopefully he can finish the season strong as Dak Prescott starts to rely on him more. The only concern would be the potential addition of Odell Beckham in Dallas, but that's not going to happen in Week 13 against the Colts. Gallup can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats for that matchup, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Collins is getting a lot of work lately, and hopefully the production will start to follow. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, with 26 targets over that span, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each outing against the Giants, Washington and Miami. He can be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver moving forward since he has at least five catches in each of those outings, but he's yet to top 49 yards. We'll see if Kyle Allen can eventually help Collins get over the hump, but he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB given his recent uptick in targets over the past three games.
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Since Mecole Hardman (abdomen) got hurt, Moore has consecutive games with six targets and five catches. He's yet to score or gain more than 63 yards, but the Chiefs are trying to get him going. We'll see if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can play in Week 13 at Cincinnati, which will likely determine how much you can trust Moore, but if Toney remains out then Moore can be a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Bengals. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
BUF Buffalo • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We'll find out Thursday if McKenzie's performance in Week 12 at Detroit was fluky or not when the Bills face the Patriots. Against the Lions, McKenzie had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. That was more targets and yards than he had in his previous four games combined, and it was his first touchdown since Week 4. He has the potential to be a quality Fantasy contributor playing with Josh Allen, but the Bills obviously haven't used him for a reason. Hopefully he can produce against New England in Week 13, but he's only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues.
Richie James WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
James has now scored a touchdown in consecutive games against the Lions and Cowboys, but he only has nine targets for eight catches and 89 yards over that span. Still, the Giants need help in their passing game, and James should be the No. 2 receiver for Daniel Jones behind Darius Slayton with Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) out for the season. James has a tough matchup in Week 13 against Washington, but he can be a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
ATL Atlanta • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In the first game without Kyle Pitts (knee), Zaccheaus led the Falcons with five catches for 91 yards on eight targets in Week 12 at Washington. We'll see if that level of production continues or if (hopefully) more goes to Drake London, but Zaccheaus is worth adding in deeper leagues to find out. Zaccheaus gets the Steelers in Week 13 before a bye in Week 14, so he's only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Quez Watkins WR
PHI Philadelphia • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
In two games without Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Watkins has scored two touchdowns against the Colts and Packers. He only has five catches for 66 yards on seven targets over that span, but Goedert is out for at least two more weeks. Watkins can be useful in deeper leagues, especially in a good matchup in Week 13 against the Titans. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
David Bell WR
CLE Cleveland • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Bell has seen an uptick in playing time lately and has at least five targets in three games in a row. He hasn't caught more than four passes or topped 25 yards, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this season. But in deeper leagues, you might want to speculate on Bell with Deshaun Watson now starting for the Browns. Bell is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- On a bye: Trey McBride and Tommy Tremble
- Injuries: Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Kyle Pitts (knee), Kylen Granson (illness), Isaiah Likely (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye).
- Check to see if available: Dallas Goedert (80 percent rostered), David Njoku (77 percent) and Darren Waller (68 percent). Goedert is eligible to return in Week 15, and hopefully he'll be back then and healthy for the remainder of the season. If you can stash him it should be worth it given his upside at a weak position. ... Njoku had a solid game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and hopefully we'll get more games like this moving forward with Deshaun Watson under center for the Browns. It seems like Njoku is finally healthy after missing two games with an ankle injury, and he has top-five upside for the rest of the season. ... I'm hopeful Waller returns in Week 14 when eligible to come off injured reserve, and hopefully he'll finish the season strong after being a disappointment for the majority of the year. He could turn into a league winner when healthy.
- Drop candidates: Tyler Higbee (80 percent rostered), Greg Dulcich (76 percent) and Mike Gesicki (72 percent). Higbee was playing through a knee injury in Week 12, but he wasn't targeted against the Chiefs with Bryce Perkins under center. Maybe that changes, but Higbee without Matthew Stafford (neck) will be tough to trust. And Higbee hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year. ... Dulcich scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his first three games but has combined for just 12 PPR points in his past three outings. He's tough to trust with the way Russell Wilson is playing, and you can't start him in Week 13 at Baltimore. ... Gesicki didn't have a catch in Week 12 against Houston on just one target, and he's combined for six PPR points in his past three games. He'll pop up with the occasional good performance here and there, but he's not worth trusting heading into Week 13 at San Francisco.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Conklin had three catches for 50 yards on three targets in Week 12 against Chicago in the first start with Mike White, and hopefully he can build off that performance in Week 13 against the Vikings, which is his former team. Minnesota has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past six games, and Conklin is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Hayden Hurst TE
CIN Cincinnati • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hurst will likely struggle with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) back in Week 13 against the Chiefs, but Hurst does have at least eight PPR points in four of his past five games. And Cincinnati will likely be in a shootout with Kansas City this week, which should help Hurst produce as a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Johnson had a bad game in Week 12 at San Francisco with no catches on two targets, but he did drop an end zone pass, which would have given him a touchdown in four games in a row and five times in his past six outings. I'll go back to him again as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Buccaneers in Week 13. Tampa Bay has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games. Johnson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jelani Woods TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Woods took advantage of Kylen Granson (illness) being out in Week 12 against Pittsburgh and had a monster game with eight catches for 98 yards on nine targets. We'll see if that's a one-week wonder or a sign of things to come, but he's worth adding in deeper leagues to speculate. Matt Ryan needs help in the passing game, and Woods was great against the Steelers. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
LV Las Vegas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Moreau had a productive game against the Seahawks in Week 12 with three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has a tough matchup in Week 13 against the Chargers, but Moreau can be used as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Henry has a brutal matchup in Week 13 against Buffalo, but he just had a solid performance in Week 12 at Minnesota with three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets. And he had a second touchdown called back on replay, although it appeared like it was a catch. Henry will likely struggle against the Bills, but he could be worth stashing in deeper leagues. He gets Arizona in Week 14 and Las Vegas in Week 15, which are dream matchups. Henry is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Akins has taken over as the lead tight end for the Texans, and he stepped up in the first start with Kyle Allen in Week 12 at Miami with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues for the rest of the season, starting in Week 13 against the Browns. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Seahawks (30 percent rostered) at LAR
- Browns (20 percent rostered) at HOU
- Packers (42 percent rostered) at CHI
- Steelers (43 percent rostered) at ATL
KICKERS
- Cameron Dicker (33 percent rostered) at LV
- Greg Zuerlein (15 percent rostered) at MIN
- Ryan Succop (60 percent rostered) vs. CLE
- Joey Slye (18 percent rostered) at NYG