Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 79 REYDS 562 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 We've been talking about Jones for a few weeks now, and his price tag went up significantly after he had 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets against the Ravens in Week 12. This was after he had eight catches for 68 yards on 10 targets against the Chiefs in Week 10. He's the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars behind Trevor Lawrence, but he's outproduced Christian Kirk several times this season. Jones has two great matchups coming up in Week 13 at Detroit and in Week 14 at Tennessee, and he can be a No. 3 receiver in all leagues for those outings. He's worth adding in all formats for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 334 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Burks didn't have a huge game catching the ball in Week 12 against Cincinnati with four receptions for 70 yards on six targets, but he now has 20 targets in his past three games, with at least 11 PPR points in his past two outings. The Titans are clearly trying to get him involved, and hopefully some big games are ahead. He has a tough matchup in Week 13 at the Eagles, but he can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. And then he gets Jacksonville in Week 14. Burks is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

DeAndre Carter WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 51 REYDS 452 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Carter should only be trusted if Mike Williams (ankle) remains out, but he's done well of late for the Chargers and Fantasy managers. He just had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 12 at Arizona, and he now has at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games. With Keenan Allen back, Carter has spent more time outside, and that's helped his production in recent weeks. He'll fall to No. 4 on the depth chart when Williams is healthy behind Allen and Josh Palmer also, but if Williams can't play against the Raiders in Week 13 then I like Carter as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Hollins had another productive game with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out in Week 12 at Seattle with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games and has reached that total in four of his past six outings. There's shootout potential in Week 13 against the Chargers, and Hollins can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DET -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Williams now doesn't seem likely to make his NFL debut in Week 13 against Jacksonville, but hopefully he will play in Week 14 against Minnesota. When healthy, he could emerge as a weekly No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In the interim until Williams plays, you might consider adding D.J. Chark (15 percent rostered) for Week 13 against the Jaguars. It's a revenge game for Chark, and he just scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo with two catches for 16 yards on five targets. Williams is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Chark is worth adding for 1 percent.

Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 36 REYDS 284 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Moore had his first productive game of the season in Week 12 against Chicago with Mike White under center for the Jets, finishing with two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Hopefully, Moore will get more targets when the Jets are in more competitive games, which could start this week at Minnesota. I'd like to stash Moore with an open roster spot in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 20 REYDS 97 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 It's hard to trust anyone for the Rams right now, but Jefferson is basically the last man standing in this receiving corps after Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) got hurt. Jefferson has scored in two of his past three games and finished with 11 PPR points in each of those outings. It's modest production, but he could improve if Matthew Stafford (neck) does return at some point this year. Jefferson, even without Stafford, can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Chase Claypool WR CHI Chicago

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 66 REYDS 394 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 I'll have more interest in Claypool if Justin Fields (shoulder) can start in Week 14 against the Packers, but Claypool should get a bump in targets and production with Darnell Mooney (ankle) out for the season. It's been a tough go for Mooney since joining the Bears via trade from the Steelers with just seven catches for 83 yards, but he did have two catches for 51 yards on five targets in Week 12 at the Jets with Trevor Siemian. Keep an eye on Fields, and Claypool would be in the No. 3 receiver conversation if Fields can start against the Packers in Week 13. Claypool is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DAL -10 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 42 REYDS 274 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Gallup just had season highs in catches (five), yards (63) and targets (eight) in Week 12 against the Giants, and hopefully he can finish the season strong as Dak Prescott starts to rely on him more. The only concern would be the potential addition of Odell Beckham in Dallas, but that's not going to happen in Week 13 against the Colts. Gallup can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats for that matchup, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 56 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Collins is getting a lot of work lately, and hopefully the production will start to follow. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, with 26 targets over that span, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each outing against the Giants, Washington and Miami. He can be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver moving forward since he has at least five catches in each of those outings, but he's yet to top 49 yards. We'll see if Kyle Allen can eventually help Collins get over the hump, but he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB given his recent uptick in targets over the past three games.

Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 205 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Since Mecole Hardman (abdomen) got hurt, Moore has consecutive games with six targets and five catches. He's yet to score or gain more than 63 yards, but the Chiefs are trying to get him going. We'll see if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can play in Week 13 at Cincinnati, which will likely determine how much you can trust Moore, but if Toney remains out then Moore can be a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Bengals. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 315 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.6 We'll find out Thursday if McKenzie's performance in Week 12 at Detroit was fluky or not when the Bills face the Patriots. Against the Lions, McKenzie had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. That was more targets and yards than he had in his previous four games combined, and it was his first touchdown since Week 4. He has the potential to be a quality Fantasy contributor playing with Josh Allen, but the Bills obviously haven't used him for a reason. Hopefully he can produce against New England in Week 13, but he's only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues.

Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 35 REYDS 280 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.7 James has now scored a touchdown in consecutive games against the Lions and Cowboys, but he only has nine targets for eight catches and 89 yards over that span. Still, the Giants need help in their passing game, and James should be the No. 2 receiver for Daniel Jones behind Darius Slayton with Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) out for the season. James has a tough matchup in Week 13 against Washington, but he can be a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Olamide Zaccheaus WR ATL Atlanta • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT ATL -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 39 REYDS 465 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.3 In the first game without Kyle Pitts (knee), Zaccheaus led the Falcons with five catches for 91 yards on eight targets in Week 12 at Washington. We'll see if that level of production continues or if (hopefully) more goes to Drake London, but Zaccheaus is worth adding in deeper leagues to find out. Zaccheaus gets the Steelers in Week 13 before a bye in Week 14, so he's only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Quez Watkins WR PHI Philadelphia • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 259 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 In two games without Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Watkins has scored two touchdowns against the Colts and Packers. He only has five catches for 66 yards on seven targets over that span, but Goedert is out for at least two more weeks. Watkins can be useful in deeper leagues, especially in a good matchup in Week 13 against the Titans. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.