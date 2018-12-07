Fantasy Football Week 14 Sleepers: LeGarrette Blount, Courtland Sutton, Antonio Callaway can lead you to victory

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Let's rewind this week back to Wednesday afternoon. I'd like to go back and recommend starting Derrick Henry on Thursday night against Jacksonville.

If only that was the case.

Henry will likely be the biggest performer of Week 14 after he destroyed the Jaguars with 17 carries for 238 yards (14.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. His 47 Fantasy points helped vault him from the No. 40 running back in PPR to No. 21 prior to anyone playing Sunday or Monday. It was quite a feat.

Now, it's not like I said sit Henry. I just wish we listed him as a sleeper in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em. Instead, we said to sit Dion Lewis, who was terrible with 10 carries for 13 yards, as well as five catches for 39 yards on five targets. But this is all about Henry -- and what to do with him moving forward.

He has now scored a touchdown in five of his past seven games, so he's been productive in that area. But his 17 carries against Jacksonville were the most since Week 3. He's also a non-factor in the passing game with just 12 catches for 78 yards on 15 targets for the season.

But his schedule is amazing moving forward, with matchups at the Giants in Week 15, vs. Washington in Week 16, and vs. Indianapolis in Week 17. I will recommend starting him against the Giants, at the least.

Since trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Detroit prior to Week 8, the Giants have allowed three 100-yard rushers and five running backs to gain at least 76 rushing yards in those five games, with four rushing touchdowns. In total, five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points over that span.

We'll focus more on Henry vs. the Giants in Week 15. For now, it's time to applaud Henry, as well as any Fantasy owners who started him, something that happened in just 14 percent of CBS Fantasy leagues.

That number will rise for Week 15. And it should, given the matchup against the Giants. But I wish Henry was recommended as a starter prior to Week 14. I wish I suggested him as a sleeper.

Can we rewind this week? Please let me know if you have a time machine I can borrow.

Quarterbacks 21.8 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott scored 22 Fantasy points at Philadelphia in Week 10, and four of the past six opposing quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 21 points. He's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past seven games himself, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 14 (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . 18.2 projected points Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB In two games since returning from a five-game absence with a shoulder injury, Tannehill has been good with 21 Fantasy points in both games against the Colts and Bills. He has five passing touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 14 against the Patriots. Now, Tannehill was miserable in Week 4 at New England with zero Fantasy points, but he is averaging 23 Fantasy points in three home games this season. And five of the past eight opposing quarterbacks against the Patriots have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. 15.0 projected points Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB Mullens is only worth using as a deep sleeper in two-quarterback leagues, but he just had 26 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 13. And this week he gets a Denver defense down standout cornerback Chris Harris (broken leg), a huge void in this secondary. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against the Broncos have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Mullens could get to about 18 points with a similar showing to what he produced in Seattle.

Running backs 12.0 projected points LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills RB McCoy is having that kind of season where he's able to be considered a sleeper this week. The last time McCoy faced the Jets in Week 10 he had his best game of the season with 26 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one catch for 5 yards. The Jets have allowed six touchdowns to running backs since Week 8. 8.9 projected points LeGarrette Blount Detroit Lions RB We're not expecting Kerryon Johnson (knee) to return this week, and Blount would get another start if he's out. He's had at least 16 carries in each of the past two games against Chicago and the Rams, and he was great against the Bears (22 PPR points), with a mediocre performance against Los Angeles (six PPR points). The difference was a touchdown, and Blount is facing a Cardinals defense this week that allows the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season with 15. 5.6 projected points Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts RB Hines was back to his PPR ways in Week 13 at Jacksonville with nine catches for 50 yards on nine targets, as well as four carries for 5 yards. He's playing behind Marlon Mack, but the Colts should continue to use him in a pass-catching role. In Week 4 against Houston, with Mack out due to injury, Hines had nine catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, as well as four carries for 10 yards. The Texans have allowed 18 catches for 145 yards on 20 targets in the past two games against Tennessee and Cleveland. 7.9 projected points Doug Martin Oakland Raiders RB Martin has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's found the end zone in two games in a row. This week, he's facing a Steelers defense that has allowed a running back to score in five games in a row. In PPR, Jalen Richard is also worth using as a sleeper. 4.3 projected points Ty Montgomery Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards is expected to be fine after leaving Week 13 at Atlanta with an ankle injury, but Montgomery could still have a prominent role against the Chiefs in Week 14, especially in the passing game if the Ravens are chasing points. In the past two games, Montgomery has eight catches for 55 yards on 10 targets, and he's become a reliable weapon out of the backfield. He's someone to use as a flex option in PPR this week.

Wide receivers 13.6 projected points Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR Sutton will take over as the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) out, and he's coming off a strong game in Week 13 with four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The 49ers lead the NFL with 19 touchdowns allowed to receivers, so consider Sutton a borderline starter in most leagues. 9.8 projected points Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR Jones was a star in Week 13 at Miami with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. And he had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in the first game against the Jets. Matt Barkley started that game, but Josh Allen should do fine in the rematch, especially if Jones continues to play at a high level. 11.6 projected points Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin (personal) is expected to return in Week 14 against Denver, but he shouldn't impact Pettis. If Pierre Garcon (knee) comes back, however, that could hurt Pettis, though it doesn't seem like that will happen against the Broncos. Pettis is coming off standout games against Tampa Bay and Seattle in consecutive weeks with at least 17 PPR points in each outing. He has nine catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets over that span, and he appears to have a solid rapport with Nick Mullens. With Chris Harris (leg) out, the Denver secondary isn't as tough, and Pettis can be a low-end starter in most leagues. 7.4 projected points Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR Callaway should have had a monster game in Week 13 at Houston, but a penalty and costly fumble ruined his day. He had a 76-yard touchdown called back by a terrible holding call, and then he fumbled at the 6-yard line at the end of a 71-yard reception just two plays later. He finished the game with three catches for 84 yards on six targets instead. This was after he had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 12 at Cincinnati. He has another good matchup in Week 14 against the Panthers, and Callaway should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats. 9.5 projected points Bruce Ellington Detroit Lions WR It would be nice to see Ellington go downfield once in a while, but he's doing a decent job for Fantasy owners in PPR in his current role. He has 19 catches in his past three games on 26 targets, but he only has 115 yards and no touchdowns to show for it. He should continue to see plenty of targets as the No. 2 receiver in Detroit behind Kenny Golladay, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in PPR in Week 14 at Arizona.