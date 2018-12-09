Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: There's no slowing Philip Rivers down

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

If you're reading this now, it's likely that you made it to the Fantasy playoffs. Congratulations.

Or your league could have one more week in the regular season. Or you could just like seeing our start and sit suggestions. Either way, we're glad you're here.

One player you might be curious about this week in a crucial scoring period is Aaron Rodgers. That's because he hasn't exactly looked like Aaron Rodgers for most of this season.

As you're probably aware by now, the Packers fired coach Mike McCarthy following Green Bay's 24-17 home loss against Arizona in Week 13. Rodgers struggled against the Cardinals with 17 Fantasy points, and he's scored 25 points or less in each of his past six outings, with three games under 20 points over that span.

In a year where quarterbacks are putting up monster numbers — see Patrick Mahomes — Rodgers has underperformed as the No. 11 Fantasy quarterback. While that's not horrible, it's not what you expected when you spent an early-round pick on Rodgers this season.

But what's happened prior to Week 14 is irrelevant if you're still alive in your Fantasy league. You want to know about Rodgers now and what to expect from him with interim coach Joe Philbin.

The answer is simple — start him in all leagues. The matchup at home against the Falcons (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) is the perfect cure for all of Rodgers' woes, and he will reward you in a big way.

Atlanta allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season at 25.0 per game. Eight quarterbacks have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Falcons, with seven scoring at least 27 points.

I know, we've said this before about Rodgers that a big game is coming, including prior to the matchup with the Cardinals. He also scored just 21 Fantasy points against Miami at Lambeau Field in Week 10 in what should have been a plus matchup.

But I'm expecting Rodgers will try to prove something now that McCarthy is gone. I expect him to have a statement game.

I'm sticking with Rodgers this week. And you should, too.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

Philip Rivers might be the MVP of the NFL this season. He's playing that well.

Now, he's clearly behind Mahomes and Drew Brees in that category as of now, but Rivers has put himself in the discussion for the award. And he could win it with a strong finish, especially if the Chargers end up winning the AFC West.

Rivers has been a Fantasy MVP this season, and he comes into Week 14 with at least 21 points in all but two games this year. He also has multiple touchdowns in 13 games in a row going back to last season.

He should stay hot this week against the Bengals at home in a dream matchup. Cincinnati allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 25.7 per game, and nine quarterbacks have scored at least 22 Fantasy points against this defense in 2018.

Melvin Gordon (knee) remains out for the Chargers, which should allow Rivers to command even more of the offense, even though Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler are worth starting in all leagues. But this is all about Rivers for the Chargers — and Fantasy owners.

His fantastic campaign in 2018 should continue this week against the Bengals. You can count on him having another MVP performance in Week 14.

I'm starting Rivers over: Tom Brady (at MIA), Deshaun Watson (vs. IND), Russell Wilson (vs. MIN), Jared Goff (at CHI) and Carson Wentz (at DAL)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 19.2 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston has been fantastic in his past two games against San Francisco and Carolina, and he's taken advantage of great matchups at home. He has at least 25 Fantasy points in those outings, with no turnovers and 76 rushing yards over that span. Winston didn't play in Week 1 at New Orleans, but Ryan Fitzpatrick scored 49 points against the Saints. This game (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV) has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, and New Orleans allows 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Winston should remain a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 14. 22.2 projected points Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB Luck was awful in Week 13 at Jacksonville with eight Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week against the Texans. Prior to Week 13, Luck had scored at least 27 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, including his best outing of the season in Week 4 against Houston with 43 points in overtime. Luck has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each of his past three games against the Texans, and I'm expecting a shootout this week between Luck and Deshaun Watson in what should be a fun game. 20.4 projected points Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Allen has been a standout Fantasy quarterback for the past two games, and he's worth using as a starter in Week 14 against the Jets. Allen had 27 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 12 and 32 points at Miami in Week 13, and he's been excellent running the ball. He has 234 rushing yards and a touchdown in the past two weeks, and he's scored at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in four of his past six games. He missed the first Jets game in Week 10 with an elbow injury, but Matt Barkley had 21 Fantasy points for the Bills in that game. And eight of the past nine quarterbacks against the Jets have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. 21.2 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB We'll see if Ron Rivera taking control of the defense will help the Panthers, but I'm still going with Mayfield this week at home. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and he just had a career-high 397 passing yards in a loss at the Texans. Carolina has allowed six of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Russell Wilson and Winston, and Mayfield is averaging 24.5 Fantasy points in his past two games in Cleveland. 27.2 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB Roethlisberger has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, and he could take even more control of the offense with James Conner (ankle) out. He's played well on the road this season with an average of 25.2 Fantasy points per game in his past five outings away from Pittsburgh, and the Raiders allow an average of 23.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. It would not be a surprise to see Roethlisberger finish as the No. 1 quarterback in Week 14.

Sleepers

Dak Prescott (vs. PHI): Prescott scored 22 Fantasy points at Philadelphia in Week 10, and four of the past six opposing quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 21 points. He's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past seven games, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 14.

Ryan Tannehill (vs. NE): In two games since returning from a five-game absence with a shoulder injury, Tannehill has been good with 21 Fantasy points in both games against the Colts and Bills. He has five passing touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 14 against the Patriots. Now, Tannehill was miserable in Week 4 at New England with no Fantasy points, but he's averaging 23 Fantasy points in three home games this season. And five of the past eight opposing quarterbacks against the Patriots have scored at least 22 Fantasy points.

Nick Mullens (vs. DEN): Mullens is only worth using as a deep sleeper in two-quarterback leagues, but he just had 26 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 13. And this week he gets a Denver defense down standout cornerback Chris Harris (broken leg), which is a huge void in this secondary. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against the Broncos have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Mullens could get to about 18 points with a similar showing to what he produced in Seattle.

Sit 'Em 17.8 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz had 24 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 10, but I'm expecting a worse performance for him in the rematch on the road. The Cowboys defense was fantastic in Week 13 against the Saints, holding Drew Brees to nine Fantasy points, and Matt Ryan also had just 15 points against this defense in Week 11 in Atlanta. Wentz also scored no Fantasy points in his last road game at New Orleans in Week 11. He should be around 20 Fantasy points this week, but I don't expect him to finish as a No. 1 quarterback in most leagues based on the matchup in Dallas. 18.8 projected points Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota is on fire coming into Week 14 with at least 25 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and the lone time he failed to hit that number was when he was hurt at Indianapolis in Week 11. But now comes a difficult test against Jacksonville in Week 14. He scored just nine Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 3 when he was dealing with an elbow injury, but he also has only 548 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions in his past four games against Jacksonville. And the Jaguars defense looked elite again in Week 13 against the Colts. Mariota is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues on Thursday night. 19.6 projected points Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB It would not be a surprise to see Jackson play well here. After all, the Chiefs allow an average of 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. And we haven't seen Jackson have to chase points in his three starts since he's faced Cincinnati, Oakland and Atlanta, so he could have a big performance if the Ravens are playing from behind. But in those plus matchups, Jackson has scored more than 16 Fantasy points just once against Oakland in Week 12. And this could be a tough spot for him on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. In leagues where you get four points for passing touchdowns, Jackson is a low-end starter since he's rushed for at least 71 yards in each of the past three games, with two rushing touchdowns. But in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, Jackson is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues. 18.2 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins is 5-12 in prime-time games in his career, including 1-4 this season with the Vikings. Has he become the new Andy Dalton? Now, he hasn't been a disaster at night, but he has struggled on the road of late. He's averaging just 16.8 Fantasy points in his past four road games at Philadelphia, at the Jets, at Chicago and at New England. The Seahawks have allowed six quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Cousins should be in that range this week. He's more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but he could struggle once again on the road under the lights.

Bust Alert

We're going to stick with the same theme in this spot that we've had for the past two weeks with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, and that's be wary of quarterbacks against the Vikings. A big reason why is Minnesota pass rusher Everson Griffen. In the seven games he's played this season, the Vikings have been dominant against opposing quarterbacks, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Rodgers twice, Brees, Matthew Stafford, Mitchell Trubisky and Brady. Those quarterbacks have averaged just 12.4 Fantasy points against Minnesota, with none scoring more than 17 points. Now, Wilson has been amazing all season and has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, but I wouldn't be surprised if he scores fewer than 20 points this week given the matchup. I have Wilson ranked as a low-end Fantasy starter in Week 14.

Running backs

Start 'Em 12.5 projected points Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB Cohen did a little bit of everything in Week 13 at the Giants. He had eight carries for 30 yards. He had 12 catches for 156 yards on 14 targets. And he passed for a touchdown. He finished with a season-high 36 PPR points, and he's now scored at least 15 PPR points in seven of his past nine games. This week, the Bears could be chasing points against the Rams (Sunday, 8 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), even at home. And the Rams come into this game having allowed three receiving touchdowns to a running back in their past four games. 9.8 projected points Sony Michel New England Patriots RB Michel already faced the Dolphins in Week 4, and he had 25 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. He should have the chance for a similar performance in the rematch. While he will share touches with James White and Rex Burkhead, Michel still got 17 carries in Week 13 against Minnesota. The Dolphins haven't allowed a running back to score in consecutive games coming into Week 14, but Marlon Mack still had 96 total yards against Miami in Week 12 before leaving with a concussion. And Bills quarterback Josh Allen did most of his damage on the ground at Miami in Week 13 with 135 rushing yards. Michel has the chance for an excellent performance this week. 13.0 projected points Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers RB Samuels should get the chance to have a big game against the Raiders this week with James Conner (ankle) out. I also expect Stevan Ridley to have a role for the Steelers, and he's worth using as a sleeper, but Samuels should have an edge in playing time on passing downs, and he should work at the goal line. Last week against the Chargers, after Conner got hurt, Samuels scored on a 10-yard reception. He also scored in Week 10 against Carolina when Conner suffered a concussion. And the Raiders have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row. 12.6 projected points Jeff Wilson San Francisco 49ers RB Wilson will start in Week 14 against Denver with Matt Breida (ankle) out, and hopefully he performs like he did in Week 13 at Seattle. Wilson had 15 carries for 61 yards against the Seahawks, as well as eight catches for 73 yards on nine targets. And his role in the passing game could be vital this week. The Broncos have not allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 6 and only one running back to score through the air over that span. But three running backs in a row have gained at least 95 total yards against Denver, including Melvin Gordon, Conner and Joe Mixon. And the 49ers have had a running back either score or gain at least 100 total yards in four games in a row. Look for Wilson to keep that streak going in Week 14. 12.5 projected points Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers RB We're waiting to find out if Gordon can return this week from the knee injury he sustained in Week 12, but most likely he will be out for another week. As Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, they don't want to rush Gordon back "too soon because we have a lot of football left." And Lynn said the Chargers don't want to overwork Austin Ekeler because he's "wearing down a little bit" and is "a little tired." That could lead to Jackson getting most of the touches in Week 14 against the Bengals in an amazing matchup. In Week 13 at Pittsburgh in the first game without Gordon, Jackson had eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 19 yards on one target. He could be a star against the Bengals, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. I still like Ekeler also, especially in PPR, but Jackson should be considered the No. 1 Chargers running back in Week 14 if Gordon is still out.

Sleepers

LeSean McCoy (vs. NYJ): McCoy is having that kind of season where he's able to be considered a sleeper this week. The last time McCoy faced the Jets in Week 10 was his best game of the season with 26 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one catch for 5 yards. The Jets have allowed six touchdowns to running backs since Week 8.

LeGarrette Blount (vs. ARI): We're not expecting Kerryon Johnson (knee) to return this week, and Blount would get another start if he's out. He's had at least 16 carries in each of the past two games against Chicago and the Rams, and he was great against the Bears (22 PPR points), with a mediocre performance against Los Angeles (six PPR points). The difference was a touchdown, and Blount is facing a Cardinals defense this week that allows the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season with 15.

Nyheim Hines (at HOU): Hines was back to his PPR ways in Week 13 at Jacksonville with nine catches for 50 yards on nine targets, as well as four carries for 5 yards. He's playing behind Marlon Mack, but the Colts should continue to use him in a pass-catching role. In Week 4 against Houston, with Mack out due to injury, Hines had nine catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, as well as four carries for 10 yards. The Texans have allowed 18 catches for 145 yards on 20 targets in the past two games against Tennessee and Cleveland.

Doug Martin (vs. PIT): Martin has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's found the end zone in two games in a row. This week, he's facing a Steelers defense that has allowed a running back to score in five games in a row. In PPR, Jalen Richard is also worth using as a sleeper.



Ty Montgomery (at KC): Gus Edwards is expected to be fine after leaving Week 13 at Atlanta with an undisclosed injury, but Montgomery could still have a prominent role against the Chiefs in Week 14, especially in the passing game if the Ravens are chasing points. In the past two games, Montgomery has eight catches for 55 yards on 10 targets, and he's become a reliable weapon out of the backfield. He's someone to use as a flex option in PPR this week.

Sit 'Em 9.9 projected points Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB Adams has been great in helping many Fantasy owners reach the playoffs, myself included. But this is a tough spot for him at Dallas. The Cowboys allow the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and only one guy has rushed for more than 62 yards against them since Week 3, which was Adrian Peterson (99 yards) in Week 7. Adams had seven carries for 47 yards against Dallas in Week 10, which was just before he took off as the lead guy in Philadelphia. In the past two games, he has 42 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown. But he has no catches over that span, and now Darren Sproles is back to split carries, including touches for Corey Clement. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) also could return for Dallas, which would further impact Adams in a negative way if he plays. 11.2 projected points Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB Mack didn't play the first time these teams met in Week 4, which opened the door for Hines to have a significant role in the passing game. A similar situation could unfold this week if the Colts are chasing points in their second consecutive road game. The Texans are third in the NFL behind the Saints and Ravens in rushing yards allowed to opposing running backs with 840 on the season. Saquon Barkley has the most rushing yards against Houston with 82 in Week 3, and McCoy (73) in Week 6 is the only other running back above 70 yards on the ground. Mack will likely need to score to save his Fantasy production, and he has just one touchdown since Week 8. He also has two catches or less in every game this season. Mack is a flex option at best this week, with his value slightly lower in PPR. 10.1 projected points Isaiah Crowell New York Jets RB In Week 13 at Tennessee, Crowell popped back up with a big game for the first time since Week 5 against Denver. He had 21 carries for 98 yards, along with four catches for 9 yards on five targets. That was just his first time with more than 50 rushing yards since facing the Broncos and only the third time he's done that all season. Also, the four catches and five targets were season highs. He scored the last time he faced Buffalo in Week 10, which was the last time he found the end zone, but he managed just 37 total yards in the game. It's not a bad matchup for Crowell, but it's just hard to trust him on a weekly basis. At best, consider him a flex option in most leagues. 10.5 projected points Dion Lewis Tennessee Titans RB Lewis has started to struggle of late, and it will be hard to trust him, even at home, on Thursday night. In his past three games, he's combined for just 23 carries for 68 yards and no touchdowns. He also has two catches or less in three of his past four games. In Week 3 at Jacksonville, Lewis had nine carries for 26 yards, along with three catches for 14 yards on three targets. And the Jaguars come into this game without allowing a rushing touchdown since Week 7, with only a receiving touchdown in Week 8 to Wendell Smallwood. It's obviously tough to trust Lewis and Derrick Henry in most leagues this week. 10.7 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Carson is expected to play despite dealing with a finger injury, but you should be slightly concerned about his workload given his track record with injuries. And he has a tough matchup against the Vikings, even at home. Minnesota has allowed just two running backs to gain more than 65 yards on the ground, with Todd Gurley (83 yards) in Week 4 and Aaron Jones (72) in Week 12. The Vikings also have allowed just five rushing touchdowns to running backs on the year. Now, running backs have done well in the passing game against the Vikings, but Carson could be limited in that capacity because of his finger. Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis could see an uptick in touches, and right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) is out this week, which impacts the ground game in a big way. Carson still has flex appeal since he has at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, but this could be a tough week for him, especially since he's less than 100 percent.

Bust Alert

Ware was serviceable as a Fantasy option in Week 13 at Oakland with 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 5 yards on one target. But the Chiefs need more from him as the Kareem Hunt replacement -- as do Fantasy owners. And this week should be tough for him against the Ravens, who allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Only six running backs have scored double digits in PPR against Baltimore this season. Ware could also lose some touches this week to Damien Williams and potentially Charcandrick West, who was signed this week. Or maybe we see Kansas City give some touches to undrafted rookie free agent Darrel Williams. I'm fine with Ware as a flex option in Week 14, but he's not a must-start running back vs. the Ravens.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 15.9 projected points Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR The first time Cooper faced the Eagles was in Week 10 at Philadelphia, and he had six catches for 75 yards on 10 targets. He's now had at least eight targets in four of five games with the Cowboys, and he's averaging 20.0 PPR points over that span. The Eagles are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season, and Cooper should continue to play well this week (Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV) if he remains above that eight-target threshold as expected. 15.2 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR I like Edelman and Josh Gordon (13.1 projected points) this week, especially with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) hurt. That should allow the Patriots to make plenty of plays against this Miami secondary, and Edelman has a solid track record with his production this year. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in all but one game, and he has a tremendous track record against Miami. In his past five games against the Dolphins, Edelman has 35 catches for 491 yards and four touchdowns, with at least 14 PPR points in each outing. And Gordon has at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row. 16.0 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR I'm going with a pair of Buccaneers receivers here with Godwin and Adam Humphries (12.9 projected points), and the hope is DeSean Jackson (thumb) remains out to maximize the potential for these two guys. In Week 13 against Carolina, with Jackson out, Godwin had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and Humphries had seven catches for 61 yards on nine targets. Godwin now has seven games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in five of those outings. And Humphries comes into Week 14 with at least 14 PPR points in five of his past six games, with a touchdown in three games in a row. 12.5 projected points D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR Let's stick with our tandem theme and go with Moore and Curtis Samuel (5.7 projected points) for the Panthers, and both should benefit with Greg Olsen (foot) out. Moore has at least eight targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of those outings. Samuel just had season highs in targets (11), catches (six) and yards (88) in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games. Keep an eye on Cam Newton's shoulder, and if he's OK as expected, then consider Moore a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver, with Samuel as a high-end No. 3 option. 15.0 projected points Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR Boyd should continue to play well even with A.J. Green (toe) out, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games against Cleveland and Denver. He has 16 targets over that span for 13 catches, 182 yards and a touchdown, and he should continue to soak up targets from Jeff Driskel with Green on injured reserve. This isn't an easy matchup against the Chargers, but they have allowed a receiver to score in consecutive games. In his past five outings, Boyd has fewer than 11 PPR points just once, which was Week 10 against New Orleans.

Sleepers

Sit 'Em 9.8 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery has been miserable since the Eagles acquired Golden Tate, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Dallas. In the past four games with Tate on the roster, Jeffery has combined for 14 catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets, including Week 10 against the Cowboys when he had four catches for 48 yards on eight targets. That was his best game in his past four outings, and Dallas is No. 3 in Fantasy points against to opposing receivers for the season. 8.4 projected points Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR It's a small sample size, but in the four games that Rams cornerback Aqib Talib has been able to play this season, opposing receivers have struggled. The Rams have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers over that span, including matchups with Cooper (when he was still with the Raiders), Larry Fitzgerald, Keenan Allen and Kenny Golladay. Robinson hasn't scored in three games in a row, and we don't know how healthy Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is after being out the past two games. At best, consider Robinson a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. 9.1 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR It was great to see Nelson turn back the clock and have a strong performance in Week 13 against the Chiefs with 10 catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, but that's not likely to happen again. Prior to that game, Nelson hadn't scored more than three PPR points since Week 5. Injuries have played a part in Nelson's struggles, but I'm not expecting a good outing against the Steelers this week, even at home. 7.9 projected points Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR Reynolds didn't play well in Week 13 at Detroit with two catches for 19 yards and no touchdowns on five targets, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Chicago. So far, Reynolds has only played well at home, but this is mostly about the Bears defense. It would be a surprise to see all three Rams receivers play well this week with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Reynolds, and Reynolds will likely be touchdown dependent. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. 12.4 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but this is a tough matchup against the Jaguars. He comes into this game with at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five outings, including three games with at least 14 points. But he hasn't fared well against Jacksonville in three career meetings with a combined three catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns over that span. The Jaguars, for all their struggles defensively, lead the NFL with the fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with seven. At best, Davis is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver on Thursday night.

Bust Alert

Lockett has been amazing this season, and he's only failed to score a touchdown in three games this year. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week despite the tough matchup against the Vikings. But it should be a tough outing for him, especially if Xavier Rhodes shadows him in coverage. Minnesota is tied for third in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with nine, and Lockett's stat line could be minimal if he fails to find the end zone.

Tight ends



Start 'Em 9.6 projected points David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE Njoku did not play well in Week 13 at Houston with three catches for 8 yards on six targets, but he should rebound this week. The matchup against the Panthers is fantastic since Carolina allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. The Panthers also are tied with the Raiders for the most touchdowns allowed to tight ends this season with nine. The last time Njoku faced a matchup this promising was in Week 12 at Cincinnati when he scored 17 PPR points. A similar performance could happen this week. 9.5 projected points Jimmy Graham Green Bay Packers TE Graham is proving that his thumb injury is nothing to worry about after his performance in Week 13 against Arizona. He had eight catches for 50 yards on 11 targets, and I hope he remains this involved in Week 14 against Atlanta. The Falcons have only allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season, but Graham has been good this year when he's been involved. He has seven games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in six of those outings. Let's hope he gets at least six targets this week. 10.3 projected points Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE The Steelers receiving corps is banged up this week with Justin Hunter (shoulder) and Ryan Switzer (concussion) hurt. It could be good news for rookie receiver James Washington, or Ben Roethlisberger could rely on McDonald as a prominent member of the passing game behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. McDonald hasn't scored in the past two games against Denver and the Chargers, but he did find the end zone in the two previous outings against Carolina and Jacksonville. And the Raiders allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends for the year, with nine touchdowns given up to the position. This should be a good week for McDonald.

Sleepers

Chris Herndon (at BUF): I'm sticking with Herndon even after his dud in Week 13 at Tennessee when he had just two catches for 31 yards. He still had six targets against the Titans and now has 14 targets in his past two games. He also is expected to get Sam Darnold back this week, and in his previous four games with Darnold under center, Herndon had three touchdowns and scored at least 10 PPR points in three of those outings.

Jonnu Smith (vs. JAC): The Titans have two tight ends involved of late with Smith and Anthony Firkser, and both are in play as Fantasy options in Week 14 against Jacksonville. Smith still has the higher ceiling after scoring at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games, including three touchdowns over that span. But Firkser has at least three catches in three games in a row and just scored his first touchdown in Week 13 against the Jets. They are facing a Jaguars defense that has allowed either a touchdown or at least 80 receiving yards to a tight end in four of the past five games.

Dan Arnold (at TB): Arnold is a Hail Mary play this week based on the matchup, but he could be successful against Tampa Bay. He only had two catches for 20 yards on two targets in Week 13 at Dallas, but no one played well for the Saints in that game. Prior to that, Arnold had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 12 against Atlanta, and hopefully he continues to be a prominent part of the offense. The Buccaneers come into this game allowing the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Sit 'Em 5.3 projected points Trey Burton Chicago Bears TE Burton reached a new low in Week 13 at the Giants with no catches on just one target. It's the first time all season he failed to record a Fantasy point, and he's been miserable in the past three games, with just five combined points over that span. Maybe the return of Mitchell Trubisky will help his outlook, but you can't trust him in Week 14 against the Rams. While they have not played well against tight ends this season, Burton is too risky a Fantasy option to play in most leagues at this crucial time. 9.3 projected points Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings TE Rudolph looked like he turned the corner with his Fantasy production in Week 12 against Green Bay with 13 PPR points, but he regressed back to his frustrating ways in Week 13 at New England. He scored just six PPR points against the Patriots and now has seven PPR points or less in six of his past seven outings. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. Seattle has been tough on tight ends this season, but this is more about Rudolph. He's not someone to trust in most leagues in Week 14. 5.1 projected points Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE The Bears have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends this season but only one in the past seven games, which was Week 8 against Chris Herndon. And only Will Dissly in Week 2 and Nick O'Leary in Week 6 have scored double digits in Fantasy points in non-PPR leagues against Chicago. Everett had scored at least nine PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 13, but he finished with just one point in that matchup at Detroit. And he has five targets or less in every game this season. I was hopeful his production would improve with Cooper Kupp (ACL) out, but he's not someone you can rely on in Week 14 at Chicago.

Bust Alert

For the most part, you're likely still starting Brate in most leagues in Week 14. With Jameis Winston under center, he's always a threat to score, especially with O.J. Howard (ankle) out. But he showed you what his stat line could look like when he fails to find the end zone, which happened in Week 13 against Carolina when he had just three catches for 36 yards on six targets. And now he gets a tough matchup in Week 14 against the Saints. New Orleans has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year, including matchups with Howard, Njoku, Austin Hooper (twice), Jordan Reed, Rudolph and Zach Ertz. The only tight end to score against the Saints was Mark Andrews in Week 7. Hooper in Week 12 had the best PPR game against New Orleans this year with eight points, and Howard has the best yardage game against the Saints with 54. This could be a tough game for Brate in Week 14.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Chargers (vs. CIN) – 11.2 projected points

The Bengals have allowed 10 sacks in their past four games, with four interceptions and three fumbles over that span. They just scored 10 points against Denver at home, and they are dealing with injuries at quarterback, offensive line and receiver. This should be a big week for the Chargers DST, which has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in three of the past five games.

Sleepers

Titans (vs. JAC): The Jaguars have allowed 12 sacks in the past three games and just scored six points against the Colts in Week 13. They also scored six points against the Titans in Week 3, with three sacks allowed in that matchup.

Bills (vs. NYJ): The Bills DST had 13 Fantasy points in Week 10 against the Jets with three sacks, two interceptions and just 10 points allowed. The Bills DST is worth using in the rematch this week.

Giants (at WAS): Washington is a mess, with Mark Sanchez starting at quarterback and more injuries along the offensive line. While the Giants DST has been terrible all season, this is a good week to trust this unit, even on the road.

Sit 'Em

Ravens (at KC) – 6.3 projected points

The Ravens DST has been awesome of late with at least 15 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Oakland and Atlanta. But going into Kansas City will be brutal. The Chiefs only have two games this season with fewer than 30 points and haven't scored less than 26. While Mahomes has two games in his past three outings with at least three sacks, he only has four interceptions in five home outings. The Ravens DST will be better in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, but this is a bad week to use this unit.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Maher scored nine Fantasy points at Philadelphia in Week 10, with two field goals on three attempts and three extra points. The Eagles have allowed three kickers in the past five games to score at least 10 Fantasy points, and Philadelphia is No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to kickers.

Sleepers

Mike Badgley (vs. CIN): Two of the past four opposing kickers against the Bengals have scored at least 10 Fantasy points, and Badgley has scored at least nine Fantasy points in three of his past four games.

Sebastian Janikowski (vs. MIN): The Vikings allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing kickers for the season, and Janikowski has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of his past three games.

Matt Bryant (at GB): Three of the past four opposing kickers against the Packers have made multiple field goals, and I'm expecting a lot of points between Green Bay and Atlanta this week.

Sit 'Em

Gould has combined for just seven Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Seattle, with only two field goals over that span. Now, both of those games were on the road, and he scored at least 10 Fantasy points in his past two home games against Oakland and the Giants. But the Broncos have allowed just one kicker since Week 6 to score more than seven Fantasy points, and they have allowed just two field goals in the past two games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.