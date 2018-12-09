Fantasy Football Week 14: Injury report update with the latest on T.Y. Hilton, Odell Beckham

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Sunday marks the official start of the Fantasy postseason for a sizable chunk of leagues across a variety of formats, exponentially increasing the importance of the injury report.

However, much to the chagrin of many owners, this week's medical outlook is littered with some of the biggest names across the Fantasy landscape. The injury bug has struck at the worst possible time for some prominent pieces, leaving many scrambling. Without further delay, let's immerse ourselves into the latest medical news on many of the players that could help make or break your Fantasy playoff berth:

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) saw his season end in Week 13 against the Buccaneers. Rookie Ian Thomas stepped in for Olsen last Sunday and produced a 5-46 line, and he's slated to serve as the primary tight end beginning with Sunday's interconference matchup against a Browns team that's allowed the most receptions (75) to tight ends this season.

saw his season end in Week 13 against the Buccaneers. Rookie stepped in for Olsen last Sunday and produced a 5-46 line, and he's slated to serve as the primary tight end beginning with Sunday's interconference matchup against a Browns team that's allowed the most receptions (75) to tight ends this season. The Colts' Mo Alie-Cox (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Eric Ebron will once again serve in a high-volume role as Indianapolis' primary tight end.

is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. will once again serve in a high-volume role as Indianapolis' primary tight end. The Jets' Jordan Leggett (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after three limited practices this week.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after three limited practices this week. The Lions' Michael Roberts (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Cardinals on Sunday after a pair of full practices and one limited session this week.

is questionable to take on the Cardinals on Sunday after a pair of full practices and one limited session this week. The Patriots' Dwayne Allen (knee) remains out in Week 14 against the Dolphins.

remains out in Week 14 against the Dolphins. The Cowboys' Geoff Swaim (wrist) remains out in Week 14.

KICKERS

The Falcons' Matt Bryant (back) went on the injury report after a limited practice Friday. Giorgio Tavecchio , who was perfect on five field-goal attempts and eight extra-point tries during Bryant's three-game absence earlier this season, remains on the roster and would fill in for him Sunday against the Packers if necessary.

went on the injury report after a limited practice Friday. , who was perfect on five field-goal attempts and eight extra-point tries during Bryant's three-game absence earlier this season, remains on the roster and would fill in for him Sunday against the Packers if necessary. The Panthers' Graham Gano (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday after weeks of struggling with his injury. Chandler Catanzaro, who went 11-for-15 on field goals and 23-for-27 on extra points earlier in the season with the Buccaneers, takes over kicking duties in Carolina in Week 14.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is questionable to face the Lions in Week 14.

is questionable to face the Lions in Week 14. The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but as per early Sunday reports, he's not expected to play. However, the same report indicates he's expected to suit up in a Week 15 Thursday night battle against the Chargers.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but as per early Sunday reports, he's not expected to play. However, the same report indicates he's expected to suit up in a Week 15 Thursday night battle against the Chargers. The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (ankle) is doubtful to face the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Position mate Anthony Levine (ankle) is questionable.

is doubtful to face the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Position mate is questionable. The Bears' Eddie Jackson (shin) is questionable to face the Rams on Sunday night.

is questionable to face the Rams on Sunday night. The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) is out against the Saints in Week 14.

is out against the Saints in Week 14. The Packers' Kentrell Brice (concussion) is questionable against the Falcons on Sunday.

is questionable against the Falcons on Sunday. The Colts' Mike Mitchell (calf) is out against the Texans in Week 14.

is out against the Texans in Week 14. The 49ers' Jacquiski Tartt (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

The Broncos' Shaquil Barrett (hip) is out against the 49ers on Sunday. Teammate Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable.

is out against the 49ers on Sunday. Teammate is questionable. The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is out once again in Week 14 against the Lions.

is out once again in Week 14 against the Lions. The Redskins' Zach Brown (illness) is questionable to face the Giants on Sunday.

is questionable to face the Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is out against the Eagles on Sunday.

is out against the Eagles on Sunday. The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (ribs) is questionable to face the Seahawks on Monday night.

is questionable to face the Seahawks on Monday night. The Steelers' Anthony Chickillo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders. The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is out against the Chargers on Sunday.

is out against the Chargers on Sunday. The Giants' B.J. Goodson (neck ) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday.

will not suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday. The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) will miss Monday night's game against the Vikings.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.