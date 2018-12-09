Fantasy Football Week 14: Injury report update with the latest on T.Y. Hilton, Odell Beckham
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks off.
Sunday marks the official start of the Fantasy postseason for a sizable chunk of leagues across a variety of formats, exponentially increasing the importance of the injury report.
However, much to the chagrin of many owners, this week's medical outlook is littered with some of the biggest names across the Fantasy landscape. The injury bug has struck at the worst possible time for some prominent pieces, leaving many scrambling. Without further delay, let's immerse ourselves into the latest medical news on many of the players that could help make or break your Fantasy playoff berth:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Lions' Matthew Stafford (back) is questionable to face the Cardinals on Sunday (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). after three limited practices this week. However, as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to make his 125th consecutive start. Veteran Matt Cassell would step in should Stafford suffer an unexpected setback.
- The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is off the injury report and will start Sunday night's showdown against the Rams. Chase Daniel, who threw for 515 yards and generated an impressive 69.7 completion percentage over the last two games as the starter, heads back to the bench.
- The Ravens' Joe Flacco (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after working all the way back up to a full practice on Friday. However, it's widely expected that Lamar Jackson will remain the starting quarterback against Kansas City, given his solid performances thus far and Baltimore's 3-0 record with him under center. Official confirmation should come at some point Sunday morning.
- The Jets' Sam Darnold (foot) is off the injury report after missing the last three games and is likely to start Sunday's game against the Bills, although head coach Todd Bowles has declined to officially confirm as much heading into gameday. Veteran Josh McCown, who threw for under 200 yards in two of his three games in the top job, would head back to the bench.
- The Bills' Derek Anderson (concussion) remains out for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Jets.
- The Redskins lost yet another quarterback to a broken leg in Week 13, as Colt McCoy went down versus the Eagles. Mark Sanchez is the next man up for the time being, although veteran Josh Johnson was also inked to a deal this week as a depth option.
RUNNING BACKS
- Matt Breida (ankle) is officially out for Sunday's battle against the Broncos. Jeff Wilson, Jr. is expected to take the reins of the starting running back job, with veteran Alfred Morris and second-year back Matt Dayes also around to help share the workload. Wilson notably compiled 61 yards on 15 carries and added an impressive eight receptions for another 73 yards against the Seahawks in Week 13 duty and could well earn the lion's share of the backfield touches Sunday.
- James Conner (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Jaylen Samuels, who produced a 2-5 line on the ground and a 3-20-1 tally through the air last Sunday night against the Chargers, will start but is expected to share carries with veteran Stevan Ridley, making it a somewhat risky proposition for Fantasy owners despite the highly favorable matchup against Oakland's sieve-like run defense.
- The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (knee-MCL) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Austin Ekeler and emerging rookie Justin Jackson will once again man the San Diego backfield. While Ekeler is the more proven of the two, it's worth noting Jackson has shined over the last two games with a 15-120-1 line on the ground and as per coach Anthony Lynn, is expected to see more work this week while serving as Ekeler's backup.
- The Jets' Isaiah Crowell (toe) is questionable to face the Bills on Sunday, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.
- The Lions' Kerryon Johnson (knee) will miss another game Sunday against the Cardinals. LeGarrette Blount will continue in a lead-back capacity versus an Arizona defense that's allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats (24.7), a role in which he's generated a 35-149-2 line over the last two games.
- The Raiders' Doug Martin (knee) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday but was able to practice in full all week. As per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Giants' Odell Beckham, Jr. (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 14 battle against the Redskins. Beckham's status is the week's biggest injury-related surprise, in that he first popped up on the injury report as limited on Friday and then was officially ruled out Saturday. Sterling Shepard, who has struggled to the tune of just 16 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown combined over the last five games, will become the de facto No. 1 receiver, with Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard also bumping up a notch on the depth chart. However, star running back Saquon Barkley could be just as big a beneficiary of a Beckham absence, considering the vast pass-catching prowess he's already demonstrated this season.
- The Colts' T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Texans after only putting in a sole limited practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, he's considered a true game-time decision, and a follow-up report has indicated that he's expected to play barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. Meanwhile, position mate Dontrelle Inman has been declared out with a shoulder injury of his own.
- The Bengals placed A.J. Green (toe) on injured reserve this past week after he only made it through 17 snaps in Week 13 against the Broncos. The likes of Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Cody Core and Alex Erickson will have to pick up the slack for Cincinnati the rest of the way barring any free-agent additions. Josh Malone, another candidate to see run in Cincinnati's receiving corps, is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers with a hamstring injury.
- The Broncos saw their most prominent wideout go down for the season this past week as well, as Emmanuel Sanders suffered an Achilles tear on Wednesday in practice. Rookies Courtland Sutton and DaSean Hamilton currently slot as the top two wideouts, while Tim Patrick will operate as the No. 3 option. Recently added Andre Holmes is around to serve as veteran depth.
- The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens after apparently suffering a setback in practice on Thursday. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce will continue to be the primary components of the Chiefs' air attack, with Chris Conley around to fill in as the No. 2 wideout.
- The Jets' Robby Anderson (ankle) is once again questionable in Week 14 for a divisional clash with the Bills after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson (thumb) will not play against the Saints in Sunday's divisional matchup. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Adam Humphries should all benefit to varying degree from Jackson's second straight absence.
- The Seahawks' Doug Baldwin (hip) is questionable for a Monday night battle against the Vikings after wrapping up the week with a pair of missed practices. As per early Sunday reports, he'll be a true game-time decision. Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown would stand to benefit the most from a Baldwin absence, but you may not want to leave him in your lineup given the late start.
- The Texans' Keke Coutee (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after another week of limited practices. Coutee followed the same practice routine last week before being declared inactive. As per early Sunday reports, Houston is likely to wait another week before having him suit up, with only a spectacular pregame workout Sunday giving him a chance to suit up versus Indianapolis.
- The Dolphins' Danny Amendola (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Patriots after missing last Sunday's contest against the Bills.
- The Redskins' Josh Doctson (hip) is considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Lions' Bruce Ellington (back) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals after three limited practices this week. Ellington played through the back injury in Week 13 and finished with a 7-35 line over 38 snaps against the Rams.
- The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (illness) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Eagles.
- The Raiders' Seth Roberts (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's conference clash with the Steelers but finished the week with a full practice. However, he'll have to clear all aspects of the league-mandated protocol for head injuries before being allowed to suit up.
- The 49ers' Pierre Garcon (knee) remains out for a Week 14 interconference battle against the Broncos. However, position mate Marquise Goodwin is expected to return to action after a two-game absence due to a personal matter.
- The Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, who's set to play a slightly bigger role in the offense in the wake of the recent releases of Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes, is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets with a toe injury.
- The Cardinals' Chad Williams (hamstring) is questionable to face the Lions but practiced in full all week. Williams is set for a much bigger role for the remainder of the season following the placement of Christian Kirk (foot) earlier in the week.
- The Cowboys' Tavon Austin (groin) remains out in Week 14.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) saw his season end in Week 13 against the Buccaneers. Rookie Ian Thomas stepped in for Olsen last Sunday and produced a 5-46 line, and he's slated to serve as the primary tight end beginning with Sunday's interconference matchup against a Browns team that's allowed the most receptions (75) to tight ends this season.
- The Colts' Mo Alie-Cox (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Eric Ebron will once again serve in a high-volume role as Indianapolis' primary tight end.
- The Jets' Jordan Leggett (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after three limited practices this week.
- The Lions' Michael Roberts (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Cardinals on Sunday after a pair of full practices and one limited session this week.
- The Patriots' Dwayne Allen (knee) remains out in Week 14 against the Dolphins.
- The Cowboys' Geoff Swaim (wrist) remains out in Week 14.
KICKERS
- The Falcons' Matt Bryant (back) went on the injury report after a limited practice Friday. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was perfect on five field-goal attempts and eight extra-point tries during Bryant's three-game absence earlier this season, remains on the roster and would fill in for him Sunday against the Packers if necessary.
- The Panthers' Graham Gano (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday after weeks of struggling with his injury. Chandler Catanzaro, who went 11-for-15 on field goals and 23-for-27 on extra points earlier in the season with the Buccaneers, takes over kicking duties in Carolina in Week 14.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (ankle) is questionable to face the Dolphins in Week 14.
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (ankle) is questionable to face the Cardinals on Sunday, but early Sunday reports indicate he's expected to play.
- The Broncos' Tramaine Brock (ribs) is out against the 49ers on Sunday.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (knee) is doubtful to face the Saints on Sunday. Teammate Brent Grimes (knee) is questionable.
- The Vikings' Trae Waynes (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Seahawks.
- The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
- The Ravens' Tavon Young (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
- The Packers have placed Kevin King (hamstring) on injured reserve.
- The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out once again Sunday against the Cowboys. Teammate Avonte Maddox (knee) is questionable.
Safeties
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is questionable to face the Lions in Week 14.
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but as per early Sunday reports, he's not expected to play. However, the same report indicates he's expected to suit up in a Week 15 Thursday night battle against the Chargers.
- The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (ankle) is doubtful to face the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Position mate Anthony Levine (ankle) is questionable.
- The Bears' Eddie Jackson (shin) is questionable to face the Rams on Sunday night.
- The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) is out against the Saints in Week 14.
- The Packers' Kentrell Brice (concussion) is questionable against the Falcons on Sunday.
- The Colts' Mike Mitchell (calf) is out against the Texans in Week 14.
- The 49ers' Jacquiski Tartt (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Defensive Linemen
- The Eagles' Michael Bennett (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but expected to play as per late-week reports. Linemate Timmy Jernigan (back) shares the same questionable tag.
- The Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis (shin) is questionable to face the Giants on Sunday.
- The Colts' Denico Autry (back) and Margus Hunt (knee) are both questionable to face the Texans on Sunday.
- The Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Saints.
- The Raiders' Maurice Hurst (ankle) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Cowboys' David Irving (ankle) will not play against the Eagles on Sunday.
- The Browns' Larry Ogunjobi (biceps) carries a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers.
- The Chargers' Brandon Mebane (personal) is doubtful to face the Bengals on Sunday.
Linebackers
- The Broncos' Shaquil Barrett (hip) is out against the 49ers on Sunday. Teammate Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable.
- The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is out once again in Week 14 against the Lions.
- The Redskins' Zach Brown (illness) is questionable to face the Giants on Sunday.
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is out against the Eagles on Sunday.
- The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (ribs) is questionable to face the Seahawks on Monday night.
- The Steelers' Anthony Chickillo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
- The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is out against the Chargers on Sunday.
- The Giants' B.J. Goodson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
- The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday.
- The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) will miss Monday night's game against the Vikings.
