Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Drake London, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel out of the picture. Injuries to Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for WR here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 14 numbers to know and more.
Wide Receivers
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wilson had a great game against the Bills in Week 9 with eight catches for 92 yards on nine targets for 17 PPR points, and that was one of his rare quality outings with Zach Wilson. Garrett Wilson has thrived this season without Zach Wilson, averaging 20.2 PPR points per game with either Joe Flacco or Mike White. And in two games with White, Garrett Wilson has 13 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets for an average of 25.0 PPR points per game. Wilson should be started in all leagues in Week 14.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jeudy returned from his two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 13 at Baltimore and had four catches for 65 yards on four targets. Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is likely out for Week 14 against Kansas City, which means Jeudy should be the top target for Russell Wilson in a game where the Broncos are probably throwing a lot while chasing points. Jeudy has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in three of them. There have been 17 receivers to get at least seven targets against the Chiefs this year, and 14 of them have scored at least 13 PPR points. I like Jeudy as a top 15 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues this week.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brown returned from his five-game absence with a foot injury in Week 12 against the Chargers and had six catches for 46 yards on eight targets. That was his first game playing with DeAndre Hopkins, and hopefully Brown does even better with Hopkins after Arizona's bye in Week 13. Brown started the season as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals while Hopkins was suspended, and Brown scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his first five healthy games this season as the top target. I expect him to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Patriots, who have allowed a pair of receivers to score in each of the past two games against Minnesota in Week 12 (Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen) and Buffalo in Week 13 (Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis). Look for Hopkins and Brown to follow suit in Week 14.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith had another quality outing in Week 13 against the Titans with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he continues to play well while Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is out. Including the game when Goedert got hurt in Week 10 against Washington, Smith has at least eight targets in each outing, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of those games, with two touchdowns. The Giants have struggled against opposing receivers of late, allowing 72 catches for 843 yards and five touchdowns in their past five games against Seattle, Houston, Detroit, Dallas and Washington. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points, which bodes well for A.J. Brown and Smith in Week 14. Smith also had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting with the Giants in 2021.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Thielen had a good game against the Lions when these teams met in Week 3 with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He has four games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. I expect this game to be a high-scoring affair, and hopefully Thielen will be heavily targeted by Kirk Cousins. The Lions have struggled with opposing receivers of late, allowing 50 catches for 643 yards and three touchdowns in the past three weeks against the Giants, Buffalo and Jacksonville. Over that span, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR Points, and I expect this to be a solid week for Thielen and Justin Jefferson at Detroit.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jones was dreadful last week at Detroit with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets, but that snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 14 PPR points. I like that he has 31 targets in his past three games, and he should get Trevor Lawrence (foot) for this game based on Wednesday's report that the Jaguars quarterback wants to play against the Titans. It's also a great matchup since Tennessee is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In their past five games, the Titans have allowed 78 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing receivers from Kansas City, Denver, Green Bay, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, with six guys scoring at least 18 PPR points. This should be a good week for Jones and Christian Kirk if Lawrence is playing as expected.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Davis Mills is starting again for the Texans, and hopefully he'll continue to pepper Collins with targets. He has a tough matchup against Dallas in Week 14, but Collins could deliver No. 3 receiver production in garbage time, especially if Brandin Cooks (calf) is still injured. Collins has at least nine targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of those outings.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The rumors of Odell Beckham joining the Cowboys seems to have helped Gallup produce at a higher level in the past two weeks. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Colts, and he combined for nine catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns over that span for 29 PPR points. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 14 against the Texans, especially if Beckham to the Cowboys continues to be a popular rumor.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This might be Hollins' last chance to be a prominent member of the Raiders passing attack with Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) nearing returns to the field. With both out, we've seen Hollins play well opposite Davante Adams and get nine targets in two of his past three games, scoring at least 11 PPR points in two outings over that span. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, Hollins can be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Rams, who have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I want to use players in the Vikings-Lions game, which has a projected total of 53 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. We could see Jameson Williams have a bigger role this week, but Chark is coming off two solid performances for the Lions and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Chark scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo and then followed that up with five catches for 98 yards on six targets against the Jaguars, his former team, in Week 13. The Vikings are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown should both do well in this matchup.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Aiyuk makes me the most nervous with Brock Purdy starting for Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) because I'm worried that Aiyuk won't be able to make many plays down the field. With Purdy taking over for Garoppolo in Week 13 against Miami, Aiyuk had five catches for 46 yards on nine targets. Aiyuk has only scored once in his past four games, and he doesn't have a touchdown at home this season. Tampa Bay also has not allowed a touchdown to a receiver in its past two games against Cleveland and New Orleans. Aiyuk is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues, and I would consider Deebo Samuel a low-end starter at best in all formats.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Pickens is coming off a down game at Atlanta in Week 13 when he had one catch for 2 yards on two targets. He also struggled at Indianapolis in Week 12 with three catches for 57 yards on six targets, and he's been at six targets or less for seven games in a row. Now, he's had some productive moments over that span, scoring at least 14 PPR points three times, but this is a difficult matchup for him in Week 14 against Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8 and only three guys (Chris Olave in Week 9 and Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew in Week 12) to score more than 11 PPR points over that span. Pickens and Diontae Johnson, who still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, are only worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in most leagues for Week 14.
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's been a rough month for Smith-Schuster, who suffered a concussion in Week 10 against Jacksonville, then missed Week 11 at the Chargers and got limited production the past two weeks against the Rams and Cincinnati. He's combined for six catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns on just seven targets over that span, and hopefully his slump will end this week at Denver. The problem is the Broncos one constant this season has been their pass defense, which is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Denver has allowed just six touchdowns to opposing receivers all year, and Smith-Schuster should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 14.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton had a great game in Week 13 against the Commanders with 15 PPR points, and he has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four outings. But this is a tough matchup for him in Week 14 against the Eagles, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Slayton could struggle against Darius Slay in this matchup, and I would only start Slayton in three-receiver leagues in Week 14.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones had a huge game in Week 13 at Houston, but it was because of his 76-yard punt return for a touchdown. Otherwise, he had a limited role in the passing game with three catches for 44 yards on three targets. I expect better production moving forward with Deshaun Watson, but I want to see it first before starting Peoples-Jones in the majority of leagues. The Bengals are also No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so it could be a tough game for Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper in Week 14.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I hope this is the week that Evans snaps out of his slump, but it's hard to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and he's been held to under 60 yards receiving in four games in a row. He also just had four targets in Week 13 against New Orleans for four catches and 59 yards, and he's scored nine PPR points or less in three of his past four games. This won't be an easy matchup at San Francisco, and the 49ers have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past three games against Arizona, New Orleans and Miami. Evans should only be started in three-receiver leagues in most formats.