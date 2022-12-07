Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 94 REYDS 790 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Wilson had a great game against the Bills in Week 9 with eight catches for 92 yards on nine targets for 17 PPR points, and that was one of his rare quality outings with Zach Wilson. Garrett Wilson has thrived this season without Zach Wilson, averaging 20.2 PPR points per game with either Joe Flacco or Mike White. And in two games with White, Garrett Wilson has 13 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets for an average of 25.0 PPR points per game. Wilson should be started in all leagues in Week 14.

Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 514 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Jeudy returned from his two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 13 at Baltimore and had four catches for 65 yards on four targets. Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is likely out for Week 14 against Kansas City, which means Jeudy should be the top target for Russell Wilson in a game where the Broncos are probably throwing a lot while chasing points. Jeudy has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in three of them. There have been 17 receivers to get at least seven targets against the Chiefs this year, and 14 of them have scored at least 13 PPR points. I like Jeudy as a top 15 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues this week.

Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 72 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.2 Brown returned from his five-game absence with a foot injury in Week 12 against the Chargers and had six catches for 46 yards on eight targets. That was his first game playing with DeAndre Hopkins, and hopefully Brown does even better with Hopkins after Arizona's bye in Week 13. Brown started the season as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals while Hopkins was suspended, and Brown scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his first five healthy games this season as the top target. I expect him to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Patriots, who have allowed a pair of receivers to score in each of the past two games against Minnesota in Week 12 (Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen) and Buffalo in Week 13 (Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis). Look for Hopkins and Brown to follow suit in Week 14.

DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 87 REYDS 711 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.8 Smith had another quality outing in Week 13 against the Titans with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he continues to play well while Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is out. Including the game when Goedert got hurt in Week 10 against Washington, Smith has at least eight targets in each outing, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of those games, with two touchdowns. The Giants have struggled against opposing receivers of late, allowing 72 catches for 843 yards and five touchdowns in their past five games against Seattle, Houston, Detroit, Dallas and Washington. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points, which bodes well for A.J. Brown and Smith in Week 14. Smith also had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting with the Giants in 2021.