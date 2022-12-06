Week 13 was bad on the injury front. Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost for the season, Lamar Jackson (knee) could miss several weeks and we don't know the status of Kenneth Walker III (ankle).

We're also keeping an eye on several other injuries, including Trevor Lawrence (foot), Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Jakobi Meyers (head) and Hayden Hurst (calf), among others. And we have six teams on a bye in Week 14, with Green Bay, Chicago, Atlanta, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington all off.

The last thing you want is your Fantasy roster at less than full strength heading into the final week of the regular season in the majority of leagues. But many of you will have to fill some holes in your lineup, and we're here to help.

While there isn't a superstar available on waivers in most CBS Sports leagues, there are plenty of players who can help if needed. Tyler Huntley (3 percent rostered) could be a potential starting Fantasy quarterback as the replacement for Jackson in Baltimore. James Cook (40 percent), Cam Akers (62 percent) and possibly DeeJay Dallas (2 percent) could be plug and play running backs in Week 14. Nico Collins (48 percent), Michael Gallup (56 percent) and Mack Hollins (62 percent) are getting a lot of targets and opportunities to help you at receiver. And Greg Dulcich (57 percent) seems revived at tight end. I also like the matchup for Hunter Henry (26 percent) at Arizona this week.

These are just a few of the players we'll review in this week's waiver wire, and we also have DST and kicker streamers as well. The Fantasy playoffs start next week in the majority of leagues, so make sure you're doing all you can to make your lineup the best in Week 14.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, Taylor Heinicke



Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, Taylor Heinicke Injuries: Lamar Jackson (knee), Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), Trevor Lawrence (foot), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Matthew Stafford (neck), Carson Wentz (finger) and John Wolford (neck).

Lamar Jackson (knee), Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), Trevor Lawrence (foot), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Matthew Stafford (neck), Carson Wentz (finger) and John Wolford (neck). Check to see if available : Jared Goff (68 percent). Goff was excellent in Week 13 against Jacksonville with 25 Fantasy points, and he has consecutive games of at least 21 points. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in six of seven home games this year, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 307 yards, and three of them have scored at least 21 Fantasy points.

Drop candidates: Aaron Rodgers (90 percent rostered) and Jimmy Garoppolo (89 percent). Rodgers has the chance to finish the season strong with matchups against the Rams in Week 15, Miami in Week 16 and Minnesota in Week 17, but I don't know if you need to roster him during his Week 14 bye. He also scored 15 Fantasy points or less in consecutive games against the Eagles and Bears. ... Garoppolo is out for the season, which stinks, but you can drop him in all seasonal leagues.

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 187 RUYDS 41 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Huntley came on for Lamar Jackson (knee) in Week 13 against Denver and had modest stats with 187 passing yards and an interception, along with 41 rushing yards and a touchdown for 15 Fantasy points. We saw him have some good moments starting for Jackson in 2021 when he ran for at least 40 yards in each of his final five appearances, and he scored 39 Fantasy points against Green Bay in Week 15. But he also scored 16 Fantasy points or less in four other starts, and he's clearly flawed. He has a tough matchup in Week 14 against Pittsburgh, and we'll see if Jackson is back by Week 15. Huntley is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. And in one-quarterback leagues, he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 It's not a great week for White at Buffalo, but he does have 684 passing yards, four total touchdowns and two interceptions in two starts for an average of 23 Fantasy points against the Bears and Vikings. And then he gets Detroit, Jacksonville and Seattle in his next three starts for the Fantasy playoffs. White is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 2117 RUYDS 81 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 Tannehill has struggled for the past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, scoring 14 Fantasy points or less in those two outings, and he might not have Treylon Burks (concussion) in Week 14. But he does have a favorable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 14 and then the Chargers in Week 15. Jacksonville has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and we'll see if Tannehill can keep that string going. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB SF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 276 RUYDS 2 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 4.9 Purdy was decent against the Dolphins in Week 13 when he came on for Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), and now Garoppolo is out for the season. Purdy was 25-of-37 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Miami. He's an inexperienced rookie from Iowa State who was the 2022 NFL Draft "Mr. Irrelevant," but he has incredible weapons with the 49ers. He's a must add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. And he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 against Tampa Bay, but he closes the season with Seattle, Washington and Las Vegas, which could lead to quality production. Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI NE -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats PAYDS 1963 RUYDS 88 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.2 I don't have much faith in Jones, mostly because of the Patriots offensive system, and Jakobi Meyers (head) might be out, but Jones does have a good matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points, but Jones has one game this season with more than 15 Fantasy points this season. You can take a look at Jones in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Sam Darnold QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 164 RUYDS 3 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.8 I don't have much faith in Darnold, but he did score 18 Fantasy points in his lone start against Denver in Week 12. And now he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 at Seattle, and four of the past six quarterbacks against the Seahawks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available, Darnold is worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And he's worth a flier in deeper, one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. Injuries: Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), Joe Mixon (concussion), Josh Jacobs (quad), Michael Carter (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Khalil Herbert (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Darrell Henderson (illness), Mark Ingram (knee), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), Rex Burkhead (concussion), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs).

Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), Joe Mixon (concussion), Josh Jacobs (quad), Michael Carter (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Khalil Herbert (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Darrell Henderson (illness), Mark Ingram (knee), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), Rex Burkhead (concussion), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs). Check to see if available: Zonovan Knight (81 percent rostered) and J.K. Dobbins (69 percent). Knight should be the lead back for the Jets for the rest of the season, even when Michael Carter (ankle) is healthy. In his past two games, he has combined for 29 carries for 159 yards and eight catches for 62 yards on eight targets. He should be at least a flex option for the remainder of the year in most leagues if he continues to get this amount of work. ... Dobbins will hopefully return in Week 14 from his six-game absence due to minor knee surgery, and hopefully he can inject some life into Baltimore's offense. When healthy, Dobbins could be a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and I hope he's ready to go against Cleveland in Week 15 and Atlanta in Week 16.

Zonovan Knight (81 percent rostered) and J.K. Dobbins (69 percent). Knight should be the lead back for the Jets for the rest of the season, even when Michael Carter (ankle) is healthy. In his past two games, he has combined for 29 carries for 159 yards and eight catches for 62 yards on eight targets. He should be at least a flex option for the remainder of the year in most leagues if he continues to get this amount of work. ... Dobbins will hopefully return in Week 14 from his six-game absence due to minor knee surgery, and hopefully he can inject some life into Baltimore's offense. When healthy, Dobbins could be a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and I hope he's ready to go against Cleveland in Week 15 and Atlanta in Week 16. Drop candidates: Michael Carter (77 percent rostered), James Robinson (67 percent) and Kenyan Drake (60 percent). Carter and Robinson might be the third and fourth running backs on the Jets roster for the rest of the season with how well Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson have done the past two weeks. Most likely, Carter will return as the complementary running back behind Knight and ahead of Johnson, but Robinson isn't expected to get meaningful touches any time soon. Both are droppable in shallow leagues, but Carter has more staying power if you want to keep him rostered to see what happens when he's back to 100 percent. ... You can make the case to drop Drake and Gus Edwards with how both looked in Week 13 against Denver, especially with J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing a return. But I would guess Edwards gets more of a chance to redeem himself than Drake, who has combined for 11 PPR points in his past three games. At best, Drake and Edwards will be flex options in Week 14 at Pittsburgh.

Week 14 Waiver Priority List James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 15 REYDS 151 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Cook had a career game in Week 13 at New England with 14 carries for 64 yards, along with six catches for 41 yards on six targets. Those are season-highs in carries, targets and catches and tied his season high in receiving yards. While Devin Singletary will likely remain the lead role, Cook should continue to get more work and could become a flex in the majority of leagues. And if Singletary were to miss any time -- or the Bills decide Cook is the better running back -- and Cook ends up in the lead role then he could become a No. 2 running back in all formats. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 334 REC 3 REYDS 18 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Akers had his best game of the season in Week 13 against Seattle with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on one target. He played 71 percent of the snaps ahead of Kyren Williams, and Akers could have the chance for another quality outing in Week 14 against the Raiders. There have been seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past five games, and Akers should be considered a flex option for Thursday's game. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tony Jones RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 35th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 4 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 The Seahawks backfield is a mess right now with Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and Travis Homer (knee) all banged up. That could leave Jones in the lead role, and he's someone to add in all leagues with up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Now, Walker could play in Week 14 against Carolina, and he would be the lead back. And if Dallas (2 percent) plays, I like him better than Jones also. But if Jones is the starter against the Panthers then he should be considered a flex option in all formats, especially with six teams on a bye. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 176 REC 5 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 Hubbard is worth keeping an eye on with D'Onta Foreman dealing with foot and rib injuries. Should Foreman miss Week 14 then Hubbard would be a must-start running back in all leagues against Seattle. Hubbard had a solid outing in Week 12 against Denver with 17 carries for 65 yards, and the Seahawks have allowed 342 rushing yards and four touchdowns and 113 receiving yards and a touchdown to running backs in the past two games. Hubbard is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -9 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 31 REYDS 247 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 McKinnon had a productive game in Week 13 at Cincinnati with eight carries for 51 yards, along with two catches for 9 yards and a touchdown on two targets, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his final five games. He's not going to get a lot of work while Isiah Pacheco is healthy, but he's the handcuff for Pacheco as of now. That makes McKinnon worth stashing in most leagues as a potential lottery ticket. He's worth adding in all formats for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #41

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB SF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.9 It appears like Mason is the No. 2 running back for the 49ers for now behind Christian McCaffrey, and that makes Mason a valuable handcuff to roster in all formats. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) out, Mason played in tandem with McCaffrey in Week 13 against Miami and had eight carries for 51 yards. He could have flex appeal in deeper leagues, but Mason is more of a lottery ticket in case something happens to McCaffrey. Mason is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Ty Johnson RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 95 REC 9 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.6 I'm not sure what the Jets will do with Johnson once Michael Carter (ankle) is healthy, but he's done a nice job in tandem with Zonovan Knight over the past two weeks since Carter got hurt. Johnson scored 14 PPR points in Week 12 against the Bears and then had six catches for 38 yards on seven targets at Minnesota. He's not going to get many carries, but his work in the passing game, especially with Mike White, can help him in PPR. Johnson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Drake London, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Drake London, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Injuries: Mike Williams (ankle), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Jakobi Meyers (head), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Brandin Cooks (calf), Treylon Burks (concussion), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Rondale Moore (groin), Greg Dortch (thumb), Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique).

Mike Williams (ankle), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Jakobi Meyers (head), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Brandin Cooks (calf), Treylon Burks (concussion), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Rondale Moore (groin), Greg Dortch (thumb), Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique). Check to see if available: Jerry Jeudy (84 percent rostered), Jakobi Meyers (83 percent), Treylon Burks (71 percent), Drake London (70 percent) and Zay Jones (67 percent). Jeudy could be the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos in Week 14 against the Chiefs if Courtland Sutton is out, and that could help Jeudy produce like a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He should be added if he was dropped during his recent two-game absence with an ankle injury. ... Meyers might not play in Week 14 at Arizona due to a head injury, but I still want to roster him in PPR leagues. He should remain the No. 1 target in New England's passing game, and that would make him at least a No. 3 PPR receiver for the rest of the year. ... Burks will hopefully be healthy soon from the concussion he sustained in Week 13 at Philadelphia. He had 14 targets in his previous two games prior to Week 13 and was starting to look better as a Fantasy option. When healthy, Burks can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. ... London just had his best game of the season since Week 2 when he caught six passes for a career-high 95 yards on 12 targets against the Steelers in Week 13. We hope that's a sign of things to come heading into Week 14 after Atlanta's bye. London could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues to close the season if he continues to get those types of targets. ... Jones was awful in Week 13 at Detroit with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets, which snapped a two-game stretch of him scoring at least 14 PPR points. But he still had seven targets, which gives him 31 in his past three outings, and I expect Trevor Lawrence will continue to lean on him, especially in a plus matchup at Tennessee in Week 14. I still like Jones as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Titans.



Drop candidates: Brandin Cooks (75 percent rostered), Parris Campbell (68 percent), Kadarius Toney (63 percent) and Chase Claypool (50 percent). Cooks is hurt, and we don't know if he'll return in Week 14 against Dallas. Prior to missing Week 13 against Cleveland, Cooks had gone six games in a row without a touchdown and scored 10 PPR points or less in five of those outings. ... Campbell isn't worth holding during his bye, especially since he's scored a combined 22 PPR points in his past three games against Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Dallas. ... We don't know when Toney will return to action after being out for the past two games with a hamstring injury. By the time he does play, Mecole Hardman (abdomen) could be back, and Toney could be stuck in a limited role. He's someone you can drop in most shallow leagues. ... Claypool is not worth holding during his bye, and he's combined for just 19 PPR points in five games since joining the Bears in a trade from the Steelers.



Week 14 Waiver Priority List Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -17 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 481 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Collins might struggle in Week 14 at Dallas, but he's been the go-to option for the Texans of late, especially with Brandin Cooks (calf) banged up. Collins has at least nine targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of those outings. After Dallas, he gets to face Kansas City in Week 15, Tennessee in Week 16 and Jacksonville in Week 17, which are all favorable matchups. Collins is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DAL -17 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 49 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 I wouldn't worry about Gallup if Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Cowboys since it's no guarantee Beckham will play this season until the NFL playoffs. Gallup should continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver in Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb, and Gallup is starting to play much better of late. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Colts, and he combined for nine catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns over that span for 29 PPR points. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for the rest of the season, even if Beckham signs with the Cowboys, and Gallup is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LV -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 73 REYDS 566 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Hollins could see his Fantasy value take a hit if Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) return this week, but that seems unlikely since the Raiders play Thursday night against the Rams. With both out, we've seen Hollins play well opposite Davante Adams and get nine targets in two of his past three games, scoring at least 11 PPR points in two outings over that span. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, Hollins can be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Rams, who have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 56 REYDS 414 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 We hope Moore is healthy coming off the Cardinals bye in Week 13, and we'll see how he does playing with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown together for the first time. Prior to hurting his groin in Week 11, Moore had scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row, but he did that with Brown sidelined. There should be enough targets to make Moore a No. 3 PPR receiver in most leagues, starting in Week 14 against the Patriots, but keep an eye on the injury report. Still, he's worth adding now for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 30 REYDS 212 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 I'm hopeful Jameson Williams (58 percent rostered) starts to play more after being activated in Week 13, but Chark should be more useful for the foreseeable future. Chark scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo and then followed that up with five catches for 98 yards on six targets against the Jaguars, his former team, in Week 13. He has a favorable matchup again in Week 14 against the Vikings, and Chark has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues until Williams is 100 percent. Add Chark for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Williams is worth speculating on for 1 percent. Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 47 REYDS 445 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Davis looked great at Minnesota in Week 13 with five catches for 85 yards on 10 targets, and he is clearly the No. 2 receiver for the Jets behind Garrett Wilson, ahead of Elijah Moore. Davis will hopefully build on that performance in Week 14 at Buffalo, although it's a tough matchup. However, Davis gets Detroit in Week 15 and then Jacksonville in Week 16, and those would be favorable matchups with Mike White under center. Davis is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Demarcus Robinson WR BAL Baltimore • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 50 REYDS 338 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 We'll see how the Ravens do with Tyler Huntley starting for the injured Lamar Jackson (knee), but Robinson and Devin Duvernay (48 percent rostered) both played well against Denver in Week 13 with Huntley. Robinson had seven catches for 41 yards on eight targets against the Broncos, and Duvernay added six catches for 34 yards on six targets. In deeper leagues, it's worth looking into Robinson first for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. Duvernay is only worth 1 percent as well. Isaiah Hodgins WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 21 REYDS 186 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 We'll see if Hodgins starts to get a bigger role for the Giants, who need help in their receiving corps. He has 10 targets in his past two games against Dallas and Washington, and he had five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. In deeper leagues, it's worth taking a look at Hodgins for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, although he has a tough matchup against Philadelphia in Week 14.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Robert Tonyan, Cole Kmet, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson and Logan Thomas.

Robert Tonyan, Cole Kmet, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson and Logan Thomas. Injuries : David Njoku (knee), Hayden Hurst (calf), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Cameron Brate (illness).

: David Njoku (knee), Hayden Hurst (calf), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Cameron Brate (illness). Check to see if available: Gerald Everett (82 percent rostered), Dallas Goedert (81 percent), David Njoku (80 percent) and Darren Waller (70 percent). Everett might struggle if Mike Williams (ankle) returns in Week 14 against the Dolphins, but he played well in Week 13 at Las Vegas with five catches for 80 yards on six targets. Without Williams, consider Everett a top-10 tight end in all leagues. With Williams, Everett will be a low-end starter at best. ... Goedert is eligible to return in Week 15, and hopefully he'll be 100 percent for the Fantasy playoffs. He has top-five upside if he's 100 percent coming off the shoulder injury. ... Njoku will hopefully be 100 percent for Week 14 at Cincinnati, and we'll see how he does with Deshaun Watson. Njoku can be a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and hopefully he can connect well with Watson. ... Waller is eligible to return in Week 14, but most likely he won't play since the game is Thursday. Hopefully, he can return in Week 15, and I still think Waller can be a top 10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Tyler Higbee (77 percent rostered), Hayden Hurst (66 percent) and Mike Gesicki (60 percent). Higbee still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, and he's combined for 11 PPR points in his past three games. He has a good matchup against the Raiders in Week 14, but you can't trust him in anything but deep PPR leagues. ... Hurst might not play in Week 14 with a calf injury, and it will be tough to trust him even when healthy since the Bengals receiving corps is 100 percent. ... Gesicki hasn't caught a pass in two games on just two targets. Even if he plays well in Week 14 at the Chargers there's no reason to start him in most Fantasy leagues for the rest of the season.

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Dulcich showed up again in Week 13 at Baltimore with six catches for 85 yards on eight targets, and hopefully he can build off this performance for the rest of the season. With Courtland Sutton (hamstring) hurt, Dulcich should continue to be featured from Russell Wilson. And the Broncos should be throwing a lot against the Chiefs in Week 14. Dulcich is worth starting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues against Kansas City, and hopefully he can remain a starter in all formats for the rest of the year. Dulcich should be added where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI NE -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 336 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 Henry is worth starting in Week 14 because of the matchup with the Cardinals, and he also gets to face the Raiders in Week 15. Arizona allows the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Henry just scored a touchdown in Week 12 at Minnesota. There's a good chance Henry could be a top five Fantasy tight end in Week 14, and the Cardinals have allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends in the past four games. Henry is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 386 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Engram just had five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Detroit, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 14 at Tennessee. The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Hopefully, Trevor Lawrence (foot) is healthy and can continue to lean on Engram, and the Jaguars will be throwing a lot in that matchup. Engram is worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Otton is dependent on Cameron Brate (illness) being active, and he was out in Week 13 against New Orleans. Otton had six catches for 28 yards and a touchdown against the Saints on 10 targets, and he would be a low-end starting Fantasy option at San Francisco if Brate doesn't play again. Otton is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 275 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 Okonkwo is starting to come on lately for the Titans, and he has 10 targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Eagles. He has seven catches over that span for 103 yards, and he's starting to look better than Austin Hooper. And now with Treylon Burks (concussion) hurt, Okonkwo could have a bigger role against the Jaguars in Week 14. He's worth adding in deeper leagues, and he can be a low-end starter against Jacksonville, especially if Burks is out. Okonkwo is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Titans (44 percent rostered) vs. JAC

Bengals (30 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Raiders (11 percent rostered) at LAR

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS