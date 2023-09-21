You need to be careful extrapolating two weeks worth of data no matter what Fantasy Football metrics we're talking about. That's expecially true with total pass volume this time of year. That can be greatly impacted by one matchup or one blowout. It can also vary widely based on the number of plays a team has run so far.

Over the course of a season we would expect most teams will average between 58-68 plays per game. In 2022, 30 of 32 teams were within this range. Through two weeks of 2023, just 16 teams are. The Rams, Browns, and Texans have all run more than 75 plays per game. The Jets and Raiders are below 50.

The reason this matters is because opportunity is king in this game and if you have a couple of low volume games for the team, then even a great target earner could be penalized. Through two weeks, a 20% target share on the Rams or Texans is more valuable than a 30% target share on the Raiders or Jets. While it may be true that the Rams and Texans are both going to play at a faster pace and throw the ball at a higher rate, the gap will not remain near as large as it has been.

The one place I'm not entirely sure regression is coming is in Minnesota. That's because their high pass volume is less a product of running a bunch of plays and more a product of the reality for them. They have a mediocre defense and absolutely no run game. They were one of the most pass-heavy teams in the NFL last year when they won 13 games. They're not going to be ahead near as much this year.

So I do think it's possible that Justin Jefferson could be the WR1, T.J. Hockenson could be a top three tight end, and both Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn could be relevant. The hope is that Osborn becomes less relevant and Addison becomes a must-start wide receiver. That is not the current reality because Osborn owns a slight edge in target share through two weeks (13.8% to 12.6%) and a much bigger edge in playing time (93% snap share for Osborn to 62% for Addison).

What to take away? Osborn is a solid flex for the time being, and Addison, even though he's already a top 20 wide receiver, has room to grow.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time.

Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas

CeeDee lamb should continue to hog targets

19 -- Kadarius Toney still only ran 19 routes last week. It's impossible to trust him in your lineup, but it's also hard to drop him with how often Patrick Mahomes looks his way.

-- Kadarius Toney still only ran 19 routes last week. It's impossible to trust him in your lineup, but it's also hard to drop him with how often Patrick Mahomes looks his way. 10.2 -- George Pickens' aDOT dropped to 10.2 in his first game without Diontae Johnson. This is a great sign for Pickens' target share.

-- George Pickens' aDOT dropped to 10.2 in his first game without Diontae Johnson. This is a great sign for Pickens' target share. 26% -- Nico Collins has been targeted on 26% of his routes, a career-high. He looks like a must-start WR right now.

-- Nico Collins has been targeted on 26% of his routes, a career-high. He looks like a must-start WR right now. 38.7% -- Michael Pittman leads the NFL with a 38.7% target share. Forget any preseason concerns you had about him. Buy high.

-- Michael Pittman leads the NFL with a 38.7% target share. Forget any preseason concerns you had about him. Buy high. 94 -- Tutu Atwell has run a league-high 94 routes this season. At some point, the Rams pass volume will normalize.

-- Tutu Atwell has run a league-high 94 routes this season. At some point, the Rams pass volume will normalize. 3.76 -- Mike Evans has averaged 3.76 yards per route run the first two weeks. There is some regression coming, but he has not been negatively impacted by Baker Mayfield at all.

-- Mike Evans has averaged 3.76 yards per route run the first two weeks. There is some regression coming, but he has not been negatively impacted by Baker Mayfield at all. 16.9 -- DeVonta Smith has averaged nearly 17 FPPG in his past 17 games including the playoffs. A.J. Brown has averaged almost exactly the same amount.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers

Mike Williams has 12 receptions on 18 targets for 128 yards through two weeks.

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets
Garrett Wilson has 7 receptions on 13 targets for 117 yards and 2 TDs through two weeks.

Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona
Marquise Brown has 9 receptions on 15 targets for 82 yards and 1 TD through two weeks.

George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh
George Pickens has 9 receptions on 17 targets for 163 yards and 1 TD through two weeks.

Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay
Mike Evans has 12 receptions on 18 targets for 237 yards and 2 TDs through two weeks.

Week 3 Adds (WR Preview) Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 146 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.8 Reynolds has seen a 20% target share the first two weeks and a 30% air yards share thanks to his downfield targets. He has the trust of Jared Goff and should remain No. 2 behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown until at least Week 7. I wouldn't be surprised if it's even longer than that. Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -9 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 106 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 In just his second NFL game, Tank Dell led the Texans with a 23% target share. He has an elite skillset packaged in a small frame, but those size concerns didn't keep him from leading college football in receiving. We should expect the Texans' pass attempts to regress, so I wouldn't expect too many more 10-target games in the immediate future, but Dell could be an upside WR3 in full PPR even if Stroud settles around 35 attempts per game. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 66 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 We may go back and forth on Thielen, and he's certainly not a must-roster receiver. But he does look to be Bryce Young's favorite target and the Panthers should be chasing the score against a Seahawks defense that has looked suspect early this season. That makes Thielen a good flex, and a borderline WR3 in Week 3. I'll like him even more if Andy Dalton gets the start for the Panthers.

Stashes (WR Preview) Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 16 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Johnston has done nothing to convince Fantasy managers to hold him through two weeks. But he's still a Round 1 wide receiver attached to Justin Herbert in one of the best offenses in the league. I expect a few more people to drop him this week, and I'll be trying to add and stash.

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -PK O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 21.3 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 309 TD 0 FPTS/G 24.5 I wouldn't mind building 150 variations of the Vikings and Chargers game stack this week, but I'd like to have both Jefferson and Keenan Allen in most of them. Jefferson leads the NFL in receiving but still doesn't have a touchdown. I wouldn't be surprised if he scored two in this game. Save at running back, not receiver this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 With Jerry Jeudy back in the picture, it's fair to expect Sutton to fade into the darkness. That's what happened most often in the past. But last week Sutton had seven targets to five for Jeudy,, so I wouldn't call it a lock that Jeudy is the WR1 this week. This is a great matchup against a Dolphins team that will keep Russell Wilson throwing. Wilson should set a season-high in pass attempts and Sutton could be the beneficiary.

My full set of Week 3 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 3. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.