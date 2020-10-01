Watch Now: Week 4 Starts and Sits: Running Backs (9:07)

There's nothing good about the postponement of the Titans and Steelers Week 4 game, but running back may be the position where it causes the most trouble. Derrick Henry and James Conner are must-start running backs and this position isn't exactly deep right now. Complicating things even more is the fact that some of our top waiver wire adds from earlier in the week don't look nearly as appealing as they did on Tuesday.

Rex Burkhead will likely have to contend with James White, who returned to practice for the first time since the tragic car accident that took his father's life. Likewise, Jeff Wilson saw Jerick McKinnon practice in full on Wednesday. McKinnon was dominating touches before he got hurt in Week 3. Carlos Hyde looked like the most likely starter on the waiver wire, but even Chris Carson got in a limited practice much sooner than we expected. So who exactly is the best running back available on the waiver wire? It may just be Frank Gore.

Before you turn your nose up too much, note that Gore has at least 16 touches in the two games Le'Veon Bell has missed. This Broncos defense has been pretty good against the run, but their offense is not one that will put the Jets in a must-pass situation. In fact, Gore's Jets are favored by a point and have their highest implied point total (21.0) of the season. You can do a lot worse than a running back with a 15-touch floor on a team that's favored. Not convinced? I have more replacement options below.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We expect Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer to split the work. Hyde is a fine flex against the Dolphins.
headshot-image
Tarik Cohen RB
CHI Chicago • #29
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
0
RB RNK
35th
David Montgomery could get just enough extra work in the passing game to propel him into the top 15 running backs.
Matchups that matter

We're going through every matchup on the schedule for Week 4 on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts: 

headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV BUF -3 O/U 52
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
19th
headshot-image
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
16.1
RB RNK
15th
headshot-image
Melvin Gordon RB
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ DEN -3 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
18th
headshot-image
Darrell Henderson RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG LAR -13 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
11.9
RB RNK
26th
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
7.5
RB RNK
32nd
headshot-image
Joshua Kelley RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -7.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
4.6
RB RNK
24th
Week 4 Adds
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI SF -7 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
11th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
61%
Assuming McKinnon is active, that still makes Wilson a nice flex. But he'll be touchdown-dependent just like he was last week. Thankfully he plays for the 49ers, whose running backs have scored more Fantasy points this season than any other team.
headshot-image
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN NYJ -1 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
6th
RB RNK
36th
ROSTERED
35%
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Gore is a better option in non-PPR than PPR, but I don't hate his touchdown odds.
headshot-image
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -7 O/U 53
OPP VS RB
13th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
55%
Things are always foggy in the Patriots running back room, but maybe never this foggy. White and Damien Harris have both returned to practice, but we have no idea what anyone's role will be in Week 4 against the Chiefs. The one thing Burkhead has in his favor is that the Chiefs have been bad against pass-catching running backs since last year.
Stashes
headshot-image
Damien Harris RB
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -6.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
32%
I'm not totally convinced Harris will ascend to relevance as soon as he's healthy, but this offense is good enough to roster him just in case.
Top Play
headshot-image
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET NO -4 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
23.2
RB RNK
1st
FANDUEL
$8,800
DRAFTKINGS
$8,000
This could change if Michael Thomas is able to return, but Kamara without Thomas is basically Christian McCaffrey, only better. He's averaged nine catches per game and more than 10 yards per catch. He's averaging two touchdowns per game. If Thomas misses Week 4 against Detroit I'm not sure any of those averages are going down.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
19th
FANDUEL
$6,000
DRAFTKINGS
$5,900
It was a gut punch for Singletary managers when he got stuffed at the goal line but it may have been a blessing to those who want to use him in DFS this week because it hid how good he was without Zack Moss. He had 17 touches for 121 total yards including four catches. Even if Moss returns, the Raiders have been so bad against running backs that I'll still start Singletary. Better yet, fewer people will play him.
Heath's Projections

