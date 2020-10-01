Watch Now: Week 4 Starts and Sits: Running Backs ( 9:07 )

There's nothing good about the postponement of the Titans and Steelers Week 4 game, but running back may be the position where it causes the most trouble. Derrick Henry and James Conner are must-start running backs and this position isn't exactly deep right now. Complicating things even more is the fact that some of our top waiver wire adds from earlier in the week don't look nearly as appealing as they did on Tuesday.

Rex Burkhead will likely have to contend with James White, who returned to practice for the first time since the tragic car accident that took his father's life. Likewise, Jeff Wilson saw Jerick McKinnon practice in full on Wednesday. McKinnon was dominating touches before he got hurt in Week 3. Carlos Hyde looked like the most likely starter on the waiver wire, but even Chris Carson got in a limited practice much sooner than we expected. So who exactly is the best running back available on the waiver wire? It may just be Frank Gore.

Before you turn your nose up too much, note that Gore has at least 16 touches in the two games Le'Veon Bell has missed. This Broncos defense has been pretty good against the run, but their offense is not one that will put the Jets in a must-pass situation. In fact, Gore's Jets are favored by a point and have their highest implied point total (21.0) of the season. You can do a lot worse than a running back with a 15-touch floor on a team that's favored. Not convinced? I have more replacement options below.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. We expect Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer to split the work. Hyde is a fine flex against the Dolphins. Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK 35th David Montgomery could get just enough extra work in the passing game to propel him into the top 15 running backs.

We're going through every matchup on the schedule for Week 4 on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

Week 4 Adds Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 61% Assuming McKinnon is active, that still makes Wilson a nice flex. But he'll be touchdown-dependent just like he was last week. Thankfully he plays for the 49ers, whose running backs have scored more Fantasy points this season than any other team. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NYJ -1 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 35% Desperate times call for desperate measures. Gore is a better option in non-PPR than PPR, but I don't hate his touchdown odds. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 55% Things are always foggy in the Patriots running back room, but maybe never this foggy. White and Damien Harris have both returned to practice, but we have no idea what anyone's role will be in Week 4 against the Chiefs. The one thing Burkhead has in his favor is that the Chiefs have been bad against pass-catching running backs since last year.

Stashes Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% I'm not totally convinced Harris will ascend to relevance as soon as he's healthy, but this offense is good enough to roster him just in case.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET NO -4 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 23.2 RB RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,800 DRAFTKINGS $8,000 This could change if Michael Thomas is able to return, but Kamara without Thomas is basically Christian McCaffrey, only better. He's averaged nine catches per game and more than 10 yards per catch. He's averaging two touchdowns per game. If Thomas misses Week 4 against Detroit I'm not sure any of those averages are going down.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 19th FANDUEL $6,000 DRAFTKINGS $5,900 It was a gut punch for Singletary managers when he got stuffed at the goal line but it may have been a blessing to those who want to use him in DFS this week because it hid how good he was without Zack Moss. He had 17 touches for 121 total yards including four catches. Even if Moss returns, the Raiders have been so bad against running backs that I'll still start Singletary. Better yet, fewer people will play him.

