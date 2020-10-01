Watch Now: Week 4 Starts and Sits: Wide Receivers ( 7:52 )

If there was any Fantasy silver lining to the postponement of the Steelers and Titans game it's that A.J. Brown and Diontae Johnson have their bye when they may have not been able to play anyway. Hopefully when this game is played later in the year both will be healthy. But that silver lining is not going to make anyone planning to start JuJu Smith-Schuster or Corey Davis feel any better.

In truth, you're probably not replacing the production of Smith-Schuster in Week 4. Despite a surprisingly low target total, he's scored three touchdowns and is a top-12 wide receiver. Davis is a different story.

We didn't plan on using Davis at all this year and his production has been sporadic. A couple of the waiver wire additions below I already had ranked above Davis. In fact, if I was in a real roster crunch I wouldn't feel all that bad about dropping Davis with Brown expected back in Week 5.

So who do you add? I've got a full list below, but there are a variety of options. In full PPR, I'd start by looking for Golden Tate. Tate missed Week 1 and hasn't scored many Fantasy points yet this year but I like his Week 3 setup. Darius Slayton should draw Jalen Ramsey in coverage and we just saw Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis both have their way with the other side of this Rams pass defense. Tate not available? Scroll down for more options.

More Week 4 Previews: QB | RB | WR | TE

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Out Week 4 Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Scott Miller would get another chance if Godwin is out. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The targets would be even more consolidated between Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry for the Chargers. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Cole Beasley is a viable No. 3 receiver if Brown is out. Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. We also currently project Russell Gage to miss Week 4.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

We're going through every matchup on the schedule for Week 4 on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 8th Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7.5 O/U 58 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 38th A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 22nd

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Waivers Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -13 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 53% With Sterling Shepard out, Tate and Darius Slayton should dominate targets. There's not a lot of long-term excitement for Tate, but he's my highest projected player on the waiver wire in PPR scoring. He's off to a slow start, but he averaged 61 yards per game in this offense last year and some of that was with Shepard on the field. Tre'Quan Smith WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET NO -4 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 29% if Michael Thomas comes back, you can ignore Smith, but without Thomas I'd view Smith as a solid No. 3 receiver with good touchdown odds against the Lions. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 28% Samuel is a better non-PPR option, with eight carries in his past two games combined. He should be around 10 PPR points without a touchdown, and his touchdown odds are certainly a lot better against Arizona than they were the past two weeks in difficult matchups. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% If John Brown is unable to go this week, I have Beasley too low on the priority list, especially in PPR. He already has 228 receiving yards this season, and his 10.3 air yards per target is a big increase over the past two seasons. The downfield passing game is working in Buffalo, and Beasley is a part of it. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 58% It sure sounds like Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards will miss Week 4, which should make Renfrow the No. 1 wide receiver option against the Bills. If they take away Darren Waller like the Patriots did then Renfrow could be in for another large target share. Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 12% Ward was the only wide receiver on the Eagles active roster to fully participate in Thursday's practice. He saw 11 targets in Week 3 and could see a similar total in Week 4 if Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson remain out.

Stashes Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% First and foremost Aiyuk needs to show he can produce with George Kittle on the field. He may also have Deebo Samuel coming back this week. This San Francisco passing game won't support Kittle and two receivers, so Aiyuk needs to show he's ahead of Samuel too before I feel comfortable starting him. Of course, if Kittle and Samuel remain out, Aiyuk would be an easy start. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 43% Like Aiyuk, Higgins still has plenty of guys in front of him. But A.J. Green has been historically bad and John Ross has seemingly already been cast aside. Higgins has rapport with Joe Burrow, and it would only take one more week before I'd start to buy into him as a Fantasy contributor.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ARI -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 18.8 WR RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,700 DRAFTKINGS $8,500 On the one hand, Hopkins has been the best receiver in football and has a 36% target share. On the other hand, all the other elite wide receivers are hurt. This is a no-brainer as long as Hopkins is able to get on the practice field on Friday.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 34th FANDUEL $5,200 DRAFTKINGS $4,400 One of my favorite contrarian moves is to play the popular guy the week after he flops. Shenault will get his hands on the ball six to 10 times against a bad Bengals defense. He just needs to break one of those to pay off at a very low roster rate.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.