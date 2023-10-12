With running backs James Conner and De'Von Achane headed to the IR this week as well as Aaron Jones and Najee Harris on a bye, we're going to have to go back to some backs who make us uncomfortable. You'll find waiver wire info below, but there are two backs who are rostered, who I want to give at least one more chance.

Rhamondre Stevenson is facing a Raiders defense that has allowed the most receiving yards to running backs this season. They are funneling short-area targets and Mac Jones should be more than willing to dump the ball off with the way his forward passing has gone the past few weeks. The team is also giving up 4.45 yards per carry. If Stevenson can't get going against the Raiders, it may be time to give up hope.

I'm going back to Brian Robinson as well. His matchup isn't as good from an efficiency outlook, but it is in terms of competitiveness. The Commanders have lost two games by more than two scores and Robinson has averaged 10 touches per game. In their three competitive games, he's averaged more than 18 touches. I wouldn't expect the Falcons offense to run away from anyone.

One guy I can't go back to unless we hear something new is Jonathan Taylor. In fact, Zack Moss is ranked ahead of him this week. I don't expect it to last for long, but Moss is better right this moment and until that changes I'm starting Moss over Taylor.

Last week, my projections had De'Von Achane as the RB7. If you want more projection-based plays, you can find my projections for every Fantasy-relevant player on Sportsline.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 6 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. We expect Emari Demercado to shoulder the load, though Keaontay Ingram could be back and play a role as well. De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Raheem Mostert is a top-five back, Salvin Ahmed is a dart throw flex. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Right now we don't expect Roschon Johnson either, which would leave D'Onta Foreman with a bunch of work against the Vikings.

RB Preview Numbers to know

11.2% -- Zack Moss ranks third in explosive rush rate, behind only Bijan Robinson and James Conner. He may not go quietly.

-- Zack Moss ranks third in explosive rush rate, behind only Bijan Robinson and James Conner. He may not go quietly. 32% -- Nearly a third of Jerome Ford's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the highest mark in the league.

-- Nearly a third of Jerome Ford's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the highest mark in the league. 74.6% -- Nearly three-fourths of Najee Harris' rush attempts have been up the middle. The Steelers aren't even giving him a chance.

-- Nearly three-fourths of Najee Harris' rush attempts have been up the middle. The Steelers aren't even giving him a chance. 2.84 -- D'Andre Swift leads all backs (minimum 50 rushes) at 2.84 yards before contact per attempt.

-- D'Andre Swift leads all backs (minimum 50 rushes) at 2.84 yards before contact per attempt. 9 -- Tony Pollard leads the NFL with nine rushes inside the five yard line.

-- Tony Pollard leads the NFL with nine rushes inside the five yard line. 18.8% -- Josh Jacobs leads all running backs with an 18.8% target share. He's been much better in PPR than non.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (RB Preview) D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Foreman was really good for the Panthers in the second half last year, but he's only been active once in five weeks for the Bears. We know Khalil Herbert will be out but Roschon Johnson's status in the concussion protocol is one to watch. if Johnson is back I would rather start him than Foreman. Even if Johnson is out, Foreman faces a difficult test against an aggressive Vikings defense, and he wouldn't likely have much of a role catching passes. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 7 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 I don't want to start either Ravens back against the Titans run defense. But if I had to choose one, it would be the guy who works in the passing game and has scored three touchdowns in four games. Hill is a decent flex this week in full PPR. Keaontay Ingram RB ARI Arizona • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 15 REC 1 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.2 Ingram is still listed atop the Cardinals' depth chart at running back, we just don't know if he'll be able to go. A neck injury has kept him out the past two weeks, opening the door for Demercado. If Ingram is active we expect a hot-hand approach with Demercado working more on passing downs and Ingram working more in short yardage.

Stashes (RB Preview) Christopher Brooks RB MIA Miami • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 Brooks is a stash in Dynasty leagues and deep leagues. With Achane on IR, and the injury histories of both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, it's not a bad idea to take a shot on the Dolphins backup running backs. Salvon Ahmed is a higher floor, lower ceiling back who could also be stashed.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 17.1 RB RNK 4th YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 15 REYDS 128 TD 8 FPTS/G 21 The lead running back in arguably the best offense in football against one of the worst run defenses in football. Mostert isn't cheap and he'll definitely be chalky, but in cash games he'll also be worth it. Salvon Ahmed or Chris Brooks would be the contrarian pieces of this run game. They may all score.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA CIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 13 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 The Seahawks defense is coming off a bye and Mixon hasn't exactly been exciting, then should keep his roster rate low. But the Bengals back is averaging almost 20 touches per game and if Joe Burrow is truly back they are going to score a lot more touchdowns. There's hidden upside at a reduced price and roster rate.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.