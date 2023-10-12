rhamondre-stevenson-1400.jpg

With running backs James Conner and De'Von Achane headed to the IR this week as well as Aaron Jones and Najee Harris on a bye, we're going to have to go back to some backs who make us uncomfortable. You'll find waiver wire info below, but there are two backs who are rostered, who I want to give at least one more chance.

Rhamondre Stevenson is facing a Raiders defense that has allowed the most receiving yards to running backs this season. They are funneling short-area targets and Mac Jones should be more than willing to dump the ball off with the way his forward passing has gone the past few weeks. The team is also giving up 4.45 yards per carry. If Stevenson can't get going against the Raiders, it may be time to give up hope.

I'm going back to Brian Robinson as well. His matchup isn't as good from an efficiency outlook, but it is in terms of competitiveness. The Commanders have lost two games by more than two scores and Robinson has averaged 10 touches per game. In their three competitive games, he's averaged more than 18 touches. I wouldn't expect the Falcons offense to run away from anyone. 

One guy I can't go back to unless we hear something new is Jonathan Taylor. In fact, Zack Moss is ranked ahead of him this week. I don't expect it to last for long, but Moss is better right this moment and until that changes I'm starting Moss over Taylor.

Last week, my projections had De'Von Achane as the RB7. If you want more projection-based plays, you can find my projections for every Fantasy-relevant player on Sportsline.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 6 RB Preview:

Week 6 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We expect Emari Demercado to shoulder the load, though Keaontay Ingram could be back and play a role as well.
player headshot
De'Von Achane RB
MIA Miami • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Raheem Mostert is a top-five back, Salvin Ahmed is a dart throw flex.
player headshot
Khalil Herbert RB
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Right now we don't expect Roschon Johnson either, which would leave D'Onta Foreman with a bunch of work against the Vikings.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 11.2% -- Zack Moss ranks third in explosive rush rate, behind only Bijan Robinson and James Conner. He may not go quietly.
  • 32% -- Nearly a third of Jerome Ford's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the highest mark in the league.
  • 74.6% -- Nearly three-fourths of Najee Harris' rush attempts have been up the middle. The Steelers aren't even giving him a chance.
  • 2.84 -- D'Andre Swift leads all backs (minimum 50 rushes) at 2.84 yards before contact per attempt.
  • 9 -- Tony Pollard leads the NFL with nine rushes inside the five yard line. 
  • 18.8% -- Josh Jacobs leads all running backs with an 18.8% target share. He's been much better in PPR than non.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN KC -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
16.5
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
325
REC
11
REYDS
99
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.3
player headshot
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
6.7
RB RNK
36th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
241
REC
2
REYDS
1
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.8
player headshot
D'Onta Foreman RB
CHI Chicago • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
8.3
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
16
REC
2
REYDS
8
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.4
player headshot
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
186
REC
10
REYDS
77
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.6
player headshot
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
17.1
RB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
314
REC
15
REYDS
128
TD
8
FPTS/G
21
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
13.3
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
206
REC
13
REYDS
86
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
16.4
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
298
REC
13
REYDS
105
TD
6
FPTS/G
17.9
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
14.6
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
387
REC
8
REYDS
59
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.7
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG BUF -14 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
292
REC
14
REYDS
140
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.7
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
D'Onta Foreman RB
CHI Chicago • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
9th
RB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
16
REC
2
REYDS
8
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.4
Foreman was really good for the Panthers in the second half last year, but he's only been active once in five weeks for the Bears. We know Khalil Herbert will be out but Roschon Johnson's status in the concussion protocol is one to watch. if Johnson is back I would rather start him than Foreman. Even if Johnson is out, Foreman faces a difficult test against an aggressive Vikings defense, and he wouldn't likely have much of a role catching passes.
player headshot
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
115
REC
7
REYDS
25
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.3
I don't want to start either Ravens back against the Titans run defense. But if I had to choose one, it would be the guy who works in the passing game and has scored three touchdowns in four games. Hill is a decent flex this week in full PPR.
player headshot
Keaontay Ingram RB
ARI Arizona • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
15
REC
1
REYDS
8
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.2
Ingram is still listed atop the Cardinals' depth chart at running back, we just don't know if he'll be able to go. A neck injury has kept him out the past two weeks, opening the door for Demercado. If Ingram is active we expect a hot-hand approach with Demercado working more on passing downs and Ingram working more in short yardage.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Christopher Brooks RB
MIA Miami • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
31st
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
66
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.3
Brooks is a stash in Dynasty leagues and deep leagues. With Achane on IR, and the injury histories of both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, it's not a bad idea to take a shot on the Dolphins backup running backs. Salvon Ahmed is a higher floor, lower ceiling back who could also be stashed.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
17.1
RB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
314
REC
15
REYDS
128
TD
8
FPTS/G
21
The lead running back in arguably the best offense in football against one of the worst run defenses in football. Mostert isn't cheap and he'll definitely be chalky, but in cash games he'll also be worth it. Salvon Ahmed or Chris Brooks would be the contrarian pieces of this run game. They may all score.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA CIN -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
13th
PROJ PTS
15
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
328
REC
13
REYDS
80
TD
1
FPTS/G
12
The Seahawks defense is coming off a bye and Mixon hasn't exactly been exciting, then should keep his roster rate low. But the Bengals back is averaging almost 20 touches per game and if Joe Burrow is truly back they are going to score a lot more touchdowns. There's hidden upside at a reduced price and roster rate.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.