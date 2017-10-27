Fantasy Football Week 8: Case Keenum, Jalen Richard, Wendell Smallwood among Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers who should play big this week

More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

We already had one sleeper running back play well in Week 8 on Thursday night with Alex Collins. And I regret not being more bullish on him this week.

You can read what I wrote about him in last Tuesday's waiver wire column here, but I should have ranked him higher and touted him more against Miami. He's been one of my favorite stash candidates for a while, and it was only a matter of time before he had a breakout performance.

On Thursday against the Dolphins, Collins went off with 18 carries for 113 yards and two catches for 30 yards. Those are season-high numbers across the board, and we hope this is a sign of things to come.

Collins (48 percent ownership on CBS Sports) will again be mentioned in the next waiver wire column. And you should consider him at least a No. 2 running back in Week 9 at Tennessee.

But now we have to give you more sleepers for this week, which you can find below. Some of my favorite guys for Week 8 are Case Keenum, Wendell Smallwood, Jalen Richard, Devin Funchess, Tyler Kroft and Nick O'Leary.

You'll also see my suggestions for DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings. Hopefully, some of these guys perform like Collins did Thursday night -- if not better.



Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterbacks 16.1 Projected points Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum gets a boost with Stefon Diggs (groin) expected to play, and hopefully Keenum takes advantage of this matchup. He hasn't scored more than 14 Fantasy points in any of his past four games, and he actually only has one game this season with more than that total, Week 3 against Tampa Bay. But facing the Browns in London should be a good thing for his value, as all but one quarterback (Marcus Mariota in Week 7) has scored at least 17 Fantasy points against Cleveland this year. Keenum will hopefully be in that range, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues this week. 14.5 Projected points Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown has scored at least 17 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including 54 points in his past two games against New England and Miami. This is a tough matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed just two quarterbacks to score 20-plus Fantasy points this season. But given McCown's recent level of play, he's worth using as a streaming option, especially in two-quarterback leagues. 12.3 Projected points Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB It's hard to trust Siemian, who has scored 13 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games and hasn't scored multiple touchdowns since Week 2. But the matchup with the Chiefs is enticing, making Siemian a streaming option. Kansas City has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and four quarterbacks have reached that number this year. Siemian is worth a look in two-quarterback leagues, and he would get a significant boost if Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is able to play.

Running backs 5.2 Projected points Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB This is a great week to use Smallwood as at least a flex option in the majority of leagues. He should be close to 100 percent after playing in Week 7 against Washington following a two-game absence with a knee injury, and he could easily lead the Eagles' backfield in snaps. He did just that in Week 4 prior to getting hurt. That's not a knock on LeGarrette Blount, who should be a must-start running back this week as well, but Smallwood should also take advantage of this great matchup against the 49ers at home. San Francisco has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and 12 running backs have at least 60 total yards or a touchdown against this defense. If he gets at least six Fantasy points in a standard league, that will make him a flex option, but I have higher expectations. I'm expecting Smallwood to have a big day. 6.7 Projected points Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB Mack played 32 snaps in Week 7 against Jacksonville compared to just 22 for Frank Gore, and we expect the Colts to start leaning on Mack even more moving forward. He only had nine total touches (four catches) for 66 yards, but he has double digits in Fantasy points in the two games where he's had at least 10 touches this year. Let's hope he gets an increased workload against the Bengals, and Mack is worth using as a flex option in Week 8. Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in each of the past three games. 7.5 Projected points Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB I've gone back and forth on Richard and DeAndre Washington all week, but if you need to start one of the Raiders backup running backs with Marshawn Lynch (suspension) out, go with Richard. He should be the better option in the passing game, and I expect the Raiders to be chasing points this week against the Bills. Richard also has more big-play ability. Buffalo has allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes in a game this year, and Richard has seven catches in his past two games. 4.7 Projected points Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB Running backs have had success catching the ball against the Steelers this year, and Riddick could end up as a useful flex option this week as a result. I still like Ameer Abdullah better as a low-end No. 2 running back, but Riddick could also be needed in the passing game, especially with Golden Tate (shoulder) likely at less than 100 percent. Riddick has nine catches in his past two games, and he has at least four catches in 4-of-6 outings this year. And the Steelers have allowed at least five catches to running backs in 5-of-7 games this year, with seven running backs catching at least three passes in a game.

Wide receivers 7.1 Projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR Funchess is more of a must-start Fantasy option than a sleeper, but I wanted somewhere to write about him with his upside this week. The Buccaneers secondary is a mess with starting cornerbacks Brent Grimes (shoulder) and Robert McClain (concussion) out, and that's a great thing for Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin and Funchess. He's struggled the past two games with a combined seven catches for 77 yards on 17 targets, a drop-off from his production the previous two games when he combined for 14 catches, 123 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets. The nice thing is his targets have remained steady, so he could easily rebound this week. And given the matchup with the injured Buccaneers that's likely to happen. I'm excited for Funchess in Week 8. 6.9 Projected points Ted Ginn New Orleans Saints WR Ginn has played well of late with 11 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in his past two games against Detroit and Green Bay. He's the type of player who it only takes one play to become a great Fantasy option. Willie Snead (hamstring) is expected to play this week against the Bears, but that shouldn't have an impact on Ginn. The Bears pass defense has struggled on the road, with the Buccaneers in Week 2 and the Packers in Week 4 having four receivers score touchdowns. Ginn is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. 5.8 Projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR Anderson has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against Atlanta, and he's scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in each of his past two games against New England and Miami. He also has 17 targets over that span with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, and he's facing a Falcons defense that has allowed four receivers to score at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in the past two games. 6.0 Projected points Mohamed Sanu Atlanta Falcons WR Sanu came back from a one-game absence with a hamstring injury and immediately had 10 targets at New England in Week 7 with six catches for 65 yards. He's not a great option in standard leagues, but in the four healthy games he's played this season he's scored at least 10 PPR points in every outing. He has a good matchup against the Jets and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver.

Tight ends 7.4 Projected points Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE In four games since Tyler Eifert (back) went down, Kroft has 20 targets for 17 catches, 157 yards and three touchdowns, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in two of his past three games. The Colts have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games, including last week when Marcedes Lewis had two catches for 29 yards and a score on three targets. Kroft is an excellent streaming option in Week 8 and also has long-term appeal with Eifert on injured reserve. 3.7 Projected points Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE O'Leary let us down a little last week against Tampa Bay in his first start in place of Charles Clay (knee) with just two catches for 58 yards on two targets, and maybe the return of Jordan Matthews (thumb), as well as the emergence of Deonte Thompson, was bad for O'Leary. But I'm counting on more production this week against the Raiders, who have already allowed five tight ends to score at least seven Fantasy points in a game this year. O'Leary still has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end this week. 4.2 Projected points Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE I anticipate the Bears chasing points in this game and not being able to limit Mitchell Trubisky to only seven passes like he did in Week 7 against Carolina. Of those seven passes, however, three were intended for Miller, and I expect him to be heavily involved in any comeback effort for Chicago this week. He did score in each of the previous two games for the Bears prior to Week 7, and New Orleans has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in six games. Miller is a streaming option in deeper leagues, and it would be nice to see Chicago have to throw to find out if Trubisky and his weapons are any good for the future.

Week 8 DFS advice

Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 8

QB: Cam Newton ($7,800) at TB

RB: Le'Veon Bell ($9,400) at DET

RB: LeGarrette Blount ($6,100) vs. SF

WR: A.J. Green ($8,500) vs. IND

WR: Kelvin Benjamin ($6,600) at TB

WR: Devin Funchess ($6,500) at TB

TE: Hunter Henry ($5,500) at NE

K: Randy Bullock ($4,600) vs. IND

D: Steelers ($4,400) at DET

I want plenty of Panthers in my lineup, so I stacked Newton, Benjamin and Funchess here. Again, Tampa Bay is without two top cornerbacks, and that secondary was already struggling to begin with.

Bell should once again have a big day against the Lions, and he's worth the price as the most expensive running back on the slate. And Blount has the best matchup of any running back this week against the 49ers, so don't be afraid to use him.

Green had a touchdown in each of the three games he played prior to Week 7 at Pittsburgh, so he should go off at home against the Colts. And Henry has a tremendous matchup against the Patriots in what should be an exciting game.

Here's one of my DraftKings lineups for Week 8

QB: Tyrod Taylor ($5,900) vs. OAK

RB: LeSean McCoy ($8,700) vs. OAK

RB: Matt Forte ($4,200) vs. ATL

WR: A.J. Green ($8,600) vs. IND

WR: Kelvin Benjamin ($6,400) at TB

WR: Ted Ginn ($4,700) vs. CHI

TE: Nick O'Leary ($3,100) vs. OAK

FLEX: LeGarrette Blount ($5,100) vs. SF

DST: Falcons ($3,100) at NYJ

I'm going with a Bills stack here with Taylor, McCoy and O'Leary against the Raiders, and McCoy and O'Leary could be the top pass catchers for Taylor this week. I'm excited for Buffalo's offense against Oakland since the Raiders are playing on the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start.

Forte is great in this format since he has 13 catches in his past two games. And the Falcons always struggle with pass-catching running backs.

And as you can see with the rest of this lineup, there's a lot of duplication with Green, Benjamin and Blount. I like those guys a lot, and I want as much exposure to them as possible in every lineup. The same goes for Ginn, who has plenty of upside at a reasonable price.