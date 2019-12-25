Week 17 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK DEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 958 REC 35 REYDS 196 TD 7 FPTS/G 12 Throw out Week 15 at Kansas City when Lindsay only had seven carries for 32 yards and no catches in the snow. Otherwise, he's had at least 18 total touches in three of his past four games. In two of those, he's scored at least 13 PPR points, and I expect him to do well here against the Raiders, who have allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games. Lindsay also said the Raiders, who are still alive for a playoff berth, aren't getting into the postseason with a win against the Broncos. "If they think they're going to come in here and try to clinch the playoffs, they've got something coming because we're here to win the game," Lindsay said.

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 1014 REC 14 REYDS 82 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6 Mack, one of our co-Starts of the Week last week with Devonta Freeman (both were awesome), should stay hot for the second week in a row against the Jaguars. He had 14 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 11 in the game where he broke his hand, and he just had 16 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 6 yards, in Week 16 against Carolina. Since Week 9, a span of seven games, 13 running back have either 100 total yards or a touchdown against Jacksonville, which is amazing.

Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 374 REC 26 REYDS 183 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 The Chiefs were clearly thrilled to get Williams back in Week 16 at Chicago after he was out for the previous three games with a rib injury. He got 16 carries for 65 yards, as well as three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and his 19 total touches were the most for a Kansas City running back since Week 10 when he had 24 total touches against Tennessee. Williams was hurt in the first meeting with the Chargers in Week 11 in Mexico City, but last year he had 29 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 15 at home. And the Chargers come into Week 17 having allowed three touchdowns to running backs in their past two games.

Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 757 REC 47 REYDS 322 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.2 Drake has been a star in the Fantasy playoffs, and that should continue this week against the Rams. In his past two games against Cleveland and Seattle, he has 46 carries for 303 yards and six touchdowns, as well as four catches for 27 yards and five targets. He struggled against the Rams in Week 13 with seven PPR points, but I expect him to do better in the rematch based on his performance the past two games. In their past two games, Los Angeles has allowed four rushing touchdowns to Ezekiel Elliott (two), Tony Pollard and Raheem Mostert.