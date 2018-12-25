Week 17 Waiver Wire: If your league is still going, we're here to help with Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson and more

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The reason we advise you to avoid having seasonal Fantasy leagues play in Week 17 is because of the stars who will likely be out. Whether due to injury, resting for the playoffs or shutting it down for the season, several prominent players will not play this week.



And that stinks.



Todd Gurley (knee) could be out for the second game in a row to get healthy for the playoffs, and the Saints might opt to rest their starters after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, including Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas. The Cowboys could do the same after being locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC, which impacts Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. And Christian McCaffrey could be shut down since the Panthers have nothing to play for this week.



We also could see the Bears take it easy in Week 17 since they are likely locked into the No. 3 seed. Chicago would need the Rams to lose at home to the 49ers to have a chance at the No. 2 seed, but the Bears might value being healthy over going all out at Minnesota in Week 17. The Rams should be able to win against the 49ers.



In the AFC, it would not be a surprise to see the Chargers be cautious with their main guys at Denver since they would need the Chiefs to lose at home to the Raiders for a chance at the No. 1 seed. With Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler battling injuries in recent weeks, health could be a priority for the Chargers since the Chiefs will likely beat the Raiders.



None of these scenarios are guaranteed, but they are things to consider for your roster. And these are things that will also alter your lineups in DFS too.



For those of you who do play in Week 17, here are some waiver wire options to consider. Hopefully, several of these players can help you, especially if you don't have the usual stars at your disposal.

Quarterbacks

Foles, Allen and Jackson are three quarterbacks who could be considered as starting options in all leagues in Week 17. Foles just had 38 Fantasy points against Houston in Week 16, and he gets a favorable matchup at Washington this week. Allen had 32 Fantasy points at Miami in Week 13, and he should be trusted in the rematch at home. And Jackson faces a Browns defense that has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in five of their past eight games.

Darnold doesn't have an easy situation going into New England, but he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in consecutive games, which puts him in consideration for use in Week 17. And Bridgewater is an option for deeper leagues in case Brees doesn't play. It would be a great matchup for Bridgewater against the Panthers, though he likely wouldn't have Kamara, Ingram or Thomas playing with him, which would limit his upside.

Running backs

Anderson was the story of Week 16 with 23 PPR points at Arizona in place of Gurley, and he could start again in Week 17 against the 49ers if Gurley is still out. That would make him a must-start running back in all formats. I'd also consider McGuire a starting option at the Patriots; he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row.

Wilson, Hill and Freeman could be prominent injury replacements in Week 17. Breida is definitely out for the 49ers, and Wilson had 96 total yards against Denver in Week 14 the last time Breida was unable to play. Coleman hasn't been ruled out yet for the Falcons, but Hill just had eight carries for 115 yards in Week 16 at Carolina when Coleman got hurt. Freeman is more of a wild card, but he could get plenty of work in Week 17 against the Chargers if Lindsay can't go, making him a flex option in all leagues. Devontae Booker (19 percent) is also worth a look in deeper formats.

Sproles, Zenner and Davis could be potential flex options in Week 17, and Sproles has a touchdown in three of his past four games, while scoring at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three outings. Zenner is in a timeshare for the Lions with LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick, but he's scored a touchdown in two of his past three games. He has a favorable matchup at Green Bay. And Davis is a sneaky play against the Cardinals, who are terrible against the run, especially if the Seahawks decide to rest Chris Carson in any capacity.

Washington, Smith and Artis-Payne are listed here just in case the starters on their respective teams are rested. Washington is behind Kamara and Ingram, Smith is behind Elliott and Artis-Payne is behind McCaffrey. Keep an eye on reports during the week, but these are sneaky options for seasonal leagues, as well as cheap options with upside in DFS.

Blue and Foreman are options in case Miller is out again, although they are only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 17 against Jacksonville. I'd still give Blue the edge based on expected touches. And Ballage should be better in Week 17 at Buffalo than he was against the Jaguars in Week 16 when he only had four carries for 10 yards, as well as two catches for 39 yards on four targets.

Wide receivers

Anderson is listed here just in case he's still available in any leagues, as he's been awesome of late with at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row. Start him in all leagues in Week 17 at New England. The same goes for Nelson at Kansas City since he has at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games.

Valdes-Scantling was back on track in Week 16 at the Jets with five catches for 75 yards on nine targets, and he should benefit with Cobb and St. Brown hurt in Week 17 against Detroit. Hamilton has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span, and he's been the most productive Broncos receiver of late. I like him as a No. 3 option in Week 17 against the Chargers. The same goes for Jones against Miami, as he had 24 PPR points at the Dolphins in Week 13. I also still believe in Foster, who has at least 13 PPR points in four of his past six games.

Carter is headed for a big role for the Texans with Thomas out and Coutee still ailing. He ust had six catches for 61 yards on seven targets in Week 16 at the Eagles when Thomas got hurt. It's not an easy matchup against the Jaguars in Week 17, but Carter is worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially in PPR. Also keep an eye out for Coutee (30 percent) in case he can return this week. And Bourne could be headed for a boatload of targets with Pettis and Goodwin dealing with injuries.

Sanu has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games; Higgins just had 18 PPR points against Cincinnati in Week 16; Sherfield has scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row. As for Hogan, I'll take a chance on him this week against the Jets if Patterson is out, but he was non-productive in Week 16 against Buffalo with no targets. He's only an option in deeper leagues.

Tight ends

Herndon will continue to get an increase in targets in Week 17 at New England with Enunwa and Kearse hurt, and he had 12 PPR points against the Patriots in Week 12. Uzomah had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 16 at Cleveland in the first game after Boyd got hurt.

Thomas played well with Taylor Heinicke in Week 16 against Atlanta with four catches for 48 yards on five targets, but he has a tough matchup in Week 17 at New Orleans since the Saints held him to three PPR points in Week 15. And Everett has at least eight PPR points in his past two games heading into Week 17 against San Francisco.

The rest of the tight ends are Hail Mary plays, including Cox, who could be needed if Ebron is out. Cox has two touchdowns from Andrew Luck this season. And Akins, along with Jordan Thomas (6 percent) and Ryan Griffin (1 percent), could have a bigger role with Demaryius Thomas out. I like Akins as a sneaky play in deeper leagues after he had three targets for two catches and 33 yards in Week 16 at Philadelphia.

DST streamers

Eagles (55 percent) at WAS

Saints (63 percent) vs. CAR

Chiefs (60 percent) vs. OAK

Bills (58 percent) vs. MIA

K streamers

