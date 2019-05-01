2019 Kentucky Oaks odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Oaks doubles makes picks

Six months after flopping as the favorite in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, Bellafina returns to the scene of her worst career defeat on Friday as the favorite in another signature race, the 2019 Kentucky Oaks. In November, the Simon Callaghan trainee finished a well beaten fourth as the 9-5 favorite in the Juvenile Fillies at Churchill Downs. Since then, Bellafina has won three straight races by nearly 15 lengths combined. On Monday, she drew post No. 4 in the 14-horse field and was installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the latest 2019 Kentucky Oaks odds. Post time for the race is 6:12 p.m. ET. With Bellafina's lone start at Churchill Downs being a dud, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Kentucky Oaks picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is riding an impressive handicapping hot streak. In the last month, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment, and also won the exacta and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day.

Those picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both high-profile Churchill Downs races all but once in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the 2019 Kentucky Oaks field and released where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you Demling wants no part of Champagne Anyone, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Oaks favorites at 6-1. In fact, Demling says Champagne Anyone barely cracks the top 10. Trained by Ian Wilkes, the filly is coming of a win in the Gulfstream Park Oaks. However, she was the beneficiary of a perfect trip that day and likely won't get the same friendly run in the 14-horse 2019 Kentucky Oaks lineup on Friday. Her close-to-the-pace running style is not a good fit in a race that features plenty of early speed.

In addition, in Champagne Anyone's only race at Churchill Downs, the Golden Rod in November, she finished a distant fourth. That was her worst finish in seven career starts.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Out for a Spin, a long shot at 15-1 in the current 2019 Kentucky Oaks odds. The daughter of Hard Spun has won three of four races and showed improvement in her last start. In that race, the Ashland at Keeneland, she pressed the pace and beat several world-class horses.

Out for a Spin earned a career-best 88 Beyer Speed Figure that day and is improving at the right time. In addition, her trainer, Dallas Stewart, knows how to win the Kentucky Oaks. He trained Lemons Forever, a 47-1 long shot, to victory in 2006.

"She won the Ashland Stakes at 52-1 and won't be anywhere near that price on Friday," Demling told SportsLine. "She's a horse that has shown major improvement and could take another step forward this week."

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Oaks? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Oaks.



Bellafina (2-1)

Champagne Anyone (6-1)

Restless Rider (6-1)

Jaywalk (8-1)

Serengeti Empress (8-1)

Jeltrin (15-1)

Motion Emotion (15-1)

Out for a Spin (15-1)

Street Band (15-1)

Chocolate Kisses (20-1)

Flor de La Mar (20-1)

Lady Apple (20-1)

Liora (20-1)

Positive Spirit (30-1)