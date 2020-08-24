Winning a Kentucky Derby solidifies any three-year-old horse as an instant success story, as famed Churchill Downs has minted the world's top thoroughbreds every May. The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be unlike any other, as COVID-19 reshuffled the Triple Crown schedule and pushed the 146th Run for the Roses to Saturday, Sept. 5. The Kentucky Derby 2020 will also be the second race in the Triple Crown schedule, as the Belmont Stakes, the typical final jewel, was run in June.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby horses that take the Churchill Downs starting gate will all be watching Tiz the Law, who won the Belmont in convincing fashion and is atop the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds at 4-5. Among the other 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders are Art Collector, who didn't run the Belmont but is at 6-1, and Honor A.P. at 7-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. The Into Mischief product out of Flawless by Mr. Greeley, Authentic was purchased for $350,000 as a yearling. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has started 32 horses in the Kentucky Derby and is hoping Authentic will provide his sixth victory in the Run for the Roses.

Authentic skipped the Belmont Stakes in favor of running and winning the Haskell Stakes in July. Before that, though, Authentic was second to Honor A.P. at the Santa Anita Derby in June to break a three-race winning streak. Demling believes Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance" of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Caracaro, even though he's a huge 28-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by legendary Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado, Caracaro broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park in January and has since gone on to impress in several graded stakes races.

Caracaro finished second to Country Grammer at the Peter Pan Stakes and then looked like the second-best horse in the field behind Tiz the Law in the Travers Stakes. He's gotten faster every step along the way too, posting a Beyer Speed Figure of 92 in his win at Gulfstream, 96 at the Peter Pan and 101 at the Travers.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (4-5)

Art Collector (6-1)

Honor A.P. (7-1)

Authentic (8-1)

Thousand Words (20-1)

King Guillermo (25-1)

NY Traffic (25-1)

Caracaro (28-1)

Dr. Post (30-1)

Max Player (35-1)

Sole Volante (40-1)

Enforceable (60-1)

Attachment Rate (66-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Pneumatic (90-1)

Rushie (100-1)

Shared Sense (125-1)

Shivaree (150-1)

Finnick the Fierce (175-1)

Necker Island (200-1)