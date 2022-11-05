The undefeated Flightline can cement his legacy as one of the top horses in decades when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. A perfect 5-for-5 in his career, Flightline has won his starts by a combined 62 ¾ lengths, an average winning margin of 12 ½ lengths. The 126 Beyer Speed Figure that he earned while winning the Pacific Classic is the second-best figure since the numbers were made public in 1991. On Saturday, he's the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Travers Stakes winner Epicenter is 5-1 in the eight-horse 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field, while four-time Grade 1 winner Life Is Good is 6-1. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is 20-1 in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 odds.

Post time for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is 5:40 p.m. ET. With a highly accomplished field set to leave the starting gate, you'll want to see what horse racing insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, she hit the Knicks Go-Medina Spirit exacta for $260.80. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, Del Mar Oaks and American Pharoah Stakes.

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Life Is Good, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. Life Is Good has lost just twice in nine career starts, but one of those came in the Dubai World Cup in March. In that race, he led from the start before weakening to finish fourth.

Life Is Good has never proven himself beyond nine furlongs, and the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is run at 10. "[Dubai] was his only try at this classic distance, and it remains his worst career performance," Yu told SportsLine. Yu prefers five 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses over Life Is Good and will not include him in any wagers. See which horses to pick here.

