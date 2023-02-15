The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby is already underway. Kentucky Derby prep races are ramping up, leading up to the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6. Events like the Arkansas Derby, Florida Derby and Santa Anita Derby will ultimately shape the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, but even months in advance, it's not too early to enter 2023 Kentucky Derby bets in 2023 Kentucky Derby futures pools.

Forte (8-1), Hoosier Philly (11-1), Tapit Trice (15-1) and Instant Coffee (22-1) are some of the early horses on top of the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds board. Thirty-nine total 2023 Kentucky Derby horses are on the board, and the 40th entry is all other 3-year olds not listed (2-1), so there are plenty of ways to craft your early 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five in his early picks. Forte was the top 2-year old on the 2022 circuit and won four of his five races. His highlights included winning both the Breeders' Cup Futurity and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, both Grade 1 races.

But Forte's connections aren't racing him as a 3-year old until March 4 at the Fountain of Youth Stakes, leaving plenty of doubt surrounding his favorite status for the Kentucky Derby 2023. Demling isn't willing to pay a premium on him at this point, telling SportsLine "his odds are going to be too low to take a shot."

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. It was an up-and-down 2-year old campaign for Blazing Sevens, who recorded two wins, but also settled for fourth at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in a run against other top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders.

But Demling is never counting out trainer Chad Brown, who has worked with Blazing Sevens multiple times since that run at the Juvenile. Brown is a four-time Eclipse trainer of the year and known for his work with longshot Good Magic in 2018, whom he pushed to a strong second-place finish. "Brown is one of the best and when he has a horse on the Derby trail you keep an eye on it," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an even bigger longshot who has "a lot of room to improve," and could make a serious charge at Churchill Downs.



2023 Kentucky Derby odds

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures