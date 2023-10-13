Ohio sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023 following the Ohio sports betting law passing both chambers of the Ohio Legislature in December 2021 and then Gov. Mike DeWine signing it into law. Residents in Ohio have many sports to wager on throughout the year, including college football, NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL and MLB. There are 20 online sportsbooks available in the state, giving bettors a chance to wager on mobile apps throughout Ohio just like they can bet on sports in other states. Here is a closer look at some of the top OH sportsbooks:

Top Ohio Sports Betting Sites and Mobile Apps

FANATICS SPORTSBOOK

Already a leader in fan gear, Fanatics Sportsbook opened in 2023 and is establishing itself as the "most rewarding" sportsbook.

WHAT TO KNOW: when you play with Fanatics, you can earn up to 5% FanCash on your bets, which you can spend on team swag from Fanatics or use to place more bets.

when you play with Fanatics, you can earn up to 5% FanCash on your bets, which you can spend on team swag from Fanatics or use to place more bets. BETS & BOOSTS: Fanatics offers generous odds boosts, Same Game Parlays, trending bets and more.



FANDUEL

FanDuel was long known for its Daily Fantasy games, but is now a major player in sports betting with a wide variety of markets, sports and leagues so there are more ways to win.

WHAT TO KNOW: FanDuel claims to be "America's #1 sportsbook" and offers a large menu of bet types.

FanDuel claims to be "America's #1 sportsbook" and offers a large menu of bet types. BETS & BOOSTS: FanDuel promotions include odds boosts, parlay insurance, big win bonuses and more.



DRAFTKINGS

Also with roots in Daily Fantasy Sports, DraftKings has emerged to be another popular sportsbook that gives you more ways to "have skin in the game" and get closer to the games you love.

WHAT TO KNOW: DraftKings has thousands of ways to bet on sports, including pick'em and props pools.

DraftKings has thousands of ways to bet on sports, including pick'em and props pools. BETS & BOOSTS: the DraftKings wagering menu includes live/in-game bets, cross-sports parlays, moneylines and more.

BETMGM

Long known for its resorts and casinos, BetMGM also offers a mobile sportsbook app for all your favorite sports betting games, including all major and professional sports.

WHAT TO KNOW: BetMGM touts itself as "the king of parlays" as it has extensive options for that bet type.

BetMGM touts itself as "the king of parlays" as it has extensive options for that bet type. BETS & BOOSTS: the BetMGM app features boosted bets, in-game betting, Same Game Parlays and more.

CAESARS

Another well-known brick-and-mortar brand with glitzy properties from Atlantic City to Las Vegas, the Caesars Sportsbook app offers hundreds of ways to wager.

WHAT TO KNOW: in addition to sports, the Caesars app also offers casino games.

in addition to sports, the Caesars app also offers casino games. BETS & BOOSTS: Caesars Sportsbook offers odds boosts, parlays, Same Game Parlays and Quick Picks.

BET365

Well-known for sports betting in the UK, bet365 has made its entrance into the US with a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports and bets in select states.

WHAT TO KNOW: the bet365 app has a personalized display to help easily navigate to sports you bet on.

the bet365 app has a personalized display to help easily navigate to sports you bet on. BETS & BOOSTS: bet on a wide range of in-play and pre-match sports including football, baseball, basketball and more.

How do I choose the best Ohio sportsbook?

BONUSES: sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers

REWARDS: some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or team gear from Fanatics.



ODDS: every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks.

MARKETS: each sportsbook will allow you to bet on different games and events ("markets") in different ways. In addition to common bets like spread, total and moneyline, you'll want an app with same game parlays, props, futures and other fun bet types. Markets vary by state

What to Know: Ohio Sports Betting Sites

1. Fanatics Sportsbook: In addition to offering standard markets and unique sign up bonuses, Fanatics offers customers the ability to earn FanCash by placing sports bets. FanCash is earned at the rate of 1% on Straight Bets, 3% on Parlay Bets, and 5% on Same Game Parlays. It can be redeemed for sports betting bonuses or for the purchase of sports merchandise on their sister site, Fanatics.com. The Discover page on Fanatics Sportsbook offers marquee games, trending bets, promos, and rewards all in once place as compared to numerous places throughout the website / app.

2. DraftKings Sportsbook: The most popular sportsbook in terms of monthly handle (as of July 2023) among Ohio bettors, DraftKings offers a variety of betting markets and its rewards program caters especially to those who are daily fantasy sports players. Rewards points are earned for most wagers and can be redeemed for free bets, merchandise, or DFS entries in any sport DraftKings offers. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 in free bets with their current promotion. The sportsbook is also known for its frequent and generous profit boosts that customers can used on specific bet types, including Same Game Parlays.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook: A top-two sportsbook in the state in handle since launch in January 2023, FanDuel offers a complex wagering menu similar to its chief competitor, DraftKings. Live betting markets and SGPs are often enhanced with specific profit boosts on the site and the interface is one of the cleanest and easiest to use among the offerings. Unlike its competitors though, FanDuel does not offer a rewards program for its customers at this time.



4. BetMGM Sportsbook: The signup offer in Ohio caters more to larger players, a $1500 risk free offer which will credit a customer with bonus bets in the event their first real money wager loses. The boosts and risk free offers on the site cater to smaller players as the limits for those tokens are generally less than the other sites. With a friendly interface and a rewards program that can be redeemed for bonus bets or MGM Resort credit, this sportsbook is one of the best in the business for a reason.

5. Caesars Sportsbook: Similar to MGM, the rewards program is what Caesars is most known for in that customers can redeem their wagering credits for use at Caesars properties. New customers can get up to $1000 in bonus bets if they lose their first bet. The sportsbook offers an extensive betting menu and specializes in specific boosts related to your home state teams.

6. Bet365 Sportsbook: One of the largest betting operators in Europe that is rolling out in selected states to gain market share in the U.S. Their signup offer of bet $1, get $365 might be the most generous of any competitor in the space. While the SGP offerings aren't as extensive as other sportsbooks, the wagering menu, specifically rare leagues and sports are covered by Bet365.

Ohio Sports Betting History

Ohio sports betting is more than halfway through its inaugural year, as online sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio sports betting law passed both chambers of the Ohio Legislature in December 2021 before Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law.

The state reported $1.1 billion in combined retail and online sports betting handle in its first month before dropping by 42.6% in February, but it still ranked fourth in the nation behind New York, New Jersey and Nevada for February handle. Most of the money is being placed at online sportsbooks, with $348.37 million of June's $362.1 million coming via online wagering.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported an August sports betting handle of $378.8 million, up 14.4% from July. Residents in Ohio have many sports to wager on throughout the year, including college football, NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL and MLB. In fact, the state has a team in every major league in the country. Ohio has the seventh-highest population in the United States, so its early sports betting success has not come as a surprise.

Ohio Sportsbook Apps Need to Know

Sportsbook Platforms App Features* Fanatics iOS and Android apps FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker FanDuel iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web Quick bets, secure deposits, horse racing, casino, cash outs, fast payouts DraftKings iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Casino, fast withdrawals, secure deposits BetMGM iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Easy deposits and withdrawals, 24/7 access, safe and secure transactions Caesars iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Caesars Rewards, casino, Quick Picks Bet365 iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Cash outs, personalized display, alerts, edit bets, My Teams, search, sports stats

Sports Betting on Ohio Teams



Cleveland Browns: The Browns are one of four teams to have never appeared in a Super Bowl, but they played in seven NFL Championship games prior to the Super Bowl era. They also have one of the most dedicated fan bases in the country, despite posting just three winning seasons since resuming operations in 1999. Their two playoff appearances came in 2002 and 2020, winning less than one-third of their total games. They are the only team in the NFL without a logo on their helmet.

Cincinnati Bengals: Despite having more success than Cleveland as a franchise, the Bengals generally get less attention than the Browns within the state. Cincinnati won the AFC championship in 1981, 1988 and 2021, losing to the 49ers in the first two Super Bowl attempts. The Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years during the 2021 season, ultimately losing to the Rams in the Super Bowl. They made it back to the AFC Championship in 2022, losing to the eventual Super Champions, Kansas City. Their home games are played at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds: The Reds were a charter member of the American Association in 1881 before joining the National League in 1890, making them one of the oldest teams in baseball. They have won five World Series titles, with the most recent coming in 1990. Their best stretch came in the 1970s when they won two World Series and four National League pennants, colloquially known as the "Big Red Machine." They have an all-time record of 10,775-10,601 (.504).

Cleveland Guardians: Established 20 years after the Reds, Cleveland is the other MLB team in Ohio. The Guardians have not had nearly as much championship success as the Reds, winning just two World Series titles (1920, 1948). They have the longest active championship drought among all 30 teams, blowing a 3-1 lead against the Cubs in the 2016 World Series. Cleveland won 22 consecutive games from August 24 to September 14, 2017, marking the longest winning streak in American League history and the second-longest winning streak in MLB history. Their overall record is 9,760-9,300 (.512).

Cleveland Cavaliers: The state's NBA team resides in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers compete in the Eastern Conference. They began as an expansion team in 1970 and experienced most of their success in the 2010s. LeBron James led them to an NBA Finals victory in 2016 after returning from a stint in Miami. The Cavaliers lost 26 consecutive games during the 2010-11 season while James was with the Heat, but he returned to lead Cleveland to four straight NBA Finals appearances. Their win over Golden State marked the city's first major sports title since 1964 and the first time a team had ever erased a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Ohio State Buckeyes: The Buckeyes have the largest overall sports endowment of any campus in North America, and they are one of seven universities to have won an NCAA national championship in baseball, men's basketball and football. They have also won national championships in multiple smaller sports. Ohio State's elite athletics have resulted in top-25 finishes in the Athletic Director's Cup every year since its inception (1993). The Buckeyes have won eight national titles in football, with their most recent victory coming under coach Urban Meyer in 2014. Some other notable colleges to bet on in Ohio include Cincinnati, Ohio, Xavier, Miami (OH), Dayton and Kent State.

Top betting terms for New Ohio bettors

Against the spread: The spread is the perceived number of points that one team is going to win by, effectively leveling the playing field. If the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites over the Browns, bettors can wager on Cincinnati to win by at least four points or Cleveland to lose by three points or less.

Money line: The money line is simply the odds for either team to win the game outright. Heavy favorites can have large money lines that do not return much of a profit, while large underdogs offer attractive money lines to some bettors. The point spread is replaced by odds in this type of wager.

Over/under: The total number of points, runs or goals scored in a game is the over/under. It can also be used for other types of bets, such as a team's season win total. If a game between the Reds and Guardians has an over/under of 8.5 runs, bettors can choose whether they think the game will go over or under that total.

Parlay: Parlays give bettors a chance to cash big on a small wager. They combine multiple bets into one ticket, with the payout increasing with every additional bet added to the slip. Same-game parlays include multiple bets from one game.

Live Betting: Once a foreign concept, live betting has taken over as one of the most popular wagering methods. Every major sportsbook offers live betting, giving Ohio bettors a chance to wager while the game is happening.

Futures: These bets are related to a team's season-long outlook. Futures bets are updated throughout the season, but the best time to get value is often before the season begins. They can include win totals, division odds, championship odds and player awards.

Handle: This is the amount of money wagered at a sportsbook. It can be used for monthly/annual revenue, but it can also be used to talk about a specific game or sport. The handle is generally larger for playoff games than regular season contests, as they attract more attention from fans and bettors.

Odds-on favorite: If a favorite is heavier than even money (+100), they are considered an odds-on favorite. This is any team or player that is -101 or shorter in the betting market.

Teaser: Teasers are similar to parlays in that they combine multiple bets into one ticket, but they are different in that they allow bettors to adjust the point spread. For example, a bettor can adjust Cleveland from a 7.5-point underdog to a 13.5-point underdog and Cincinnati from a 7.5-point favorite to a 1.5-point favorite at worse odds to make it a safer bet.

Prop Bet: Bets that are not included in the spread or total are referred to as prop bets. They can be player props, team props or game props, and they are particularly popular during the biggest games of the year, giving bettors unique ways to wager.

