Blue Grass Stakes third-place finisher Epic Ride was added to the 2024 Kentucky Derby field after the connections of Encino scratched the horse out of the race on Tuesday. Encino trainer Brad Cox said the horse has a soft tissue strain and will need 30 days off. As a result, Epic Ride will move into the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup and leave from post No. 20. He is a 30-1 longshot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Florida Derby winner Fierceness is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite, while Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone is the 3-1 second choice. Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom (8-1), Japanese invader Forever Young (10-1) and Blue Grass Stakes runner-up Just a Touch (10-1) round out the top five choices in the 20-horse 2024 Kentucky Derby field.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite. The bay colt is coming off one of the fastest Kentucky Derby prep races of this century when he crushed the Florida Derby field by more than 13 lengths. He earned a 110 Beyer Speed Figure for that performance, a number that even Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify did not earn in their Derby prep races.

But Fierceness produced that monstrous figure when he was able to dictate a moderate pace against inferior competition on a track that's conducive to speed. He's very likely to face a different scenario in the 20-horse Run for the Roses. "I can't see him being a lonely leader again in the Derby, and he has thrown in the towel the two times someone eyeballed him," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Picked out by bloodstock agent Gary Young, Just a Touch sold for $300,000 in April of last year. According to Young, the owners were expecting him to sell in the $500,000 range.

A May foal, which is relatively young for Kentucky Derby contenders, Just a Touch needed more time than other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to get to the races and didn't make his first start until January 27. He won his debut impressively and finished second in his next two starts, including the Blue Grass Stakes. "This is the kind of year that a horse with one lifetime win can capture the blanket of roses with the right trip," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

