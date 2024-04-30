Posts have been drawn for the Kentucky Derby 2024 on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Todd Pletcher is seeking to become the seventh trainer in Kentucky Derby history to earn three wins in the first leg of the Triple Crown. He'll have an opportunity to do so when the 20-horse 2024 Kentucky Derby field goes to post. Pletcher trains Fierceness, the 5-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Fierceness will wear No. 17, a number that has never produced a winner at the Kentucky Derby. Should you include Fierceness in your 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions, or should you back a longshot like Track Phantom (20-1) or Domestic Product (30-1)?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite. The bay colt is coming off one of the fastest Kentucky Derby prep races of this century when he crushed the Florida Derby field by more than 13 lengths. He earned a 110 Beyer Speed Figure for that performance, a number that even Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify did not earn in their Derby prep races.

But Fierceness produced that monstrous figure when he was able to dictate a moderate pace against inferior competition on a track that's conducive to speed. He's very likely to face a different scenario in the 20-horse Run for the Roses. "I can't see him being a lonely leader again in the Derby, and he has thrown in the towel the two times someone eyeballed him," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Just a Touch has only raced three times in his career, which is a factor in why he's flying under the radar ahead of Saturday's Triple Crown race. He's performed well in those limited starts, winning a maiden special weight in January before finishing second in the Gotham Stakes in March.

Just a Touch also comes from a championship pedigree. He's the son of Triple Crown-winning Justify and will have the luxury of breaking from post No. 8 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby. The No. 8 post has produced the second-most Kentucky Derby winners (nine), including last year's winner, Mage. Just a Touch's pedigree, favorable post, and continued improvement make him an excellent longshot addition to your Kentucky Derby 2024 bets. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

