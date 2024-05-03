The 2024 Kentucky Oaks field had a major shakeup on Thursday when Tapit Jenallie, who drew the rail, was scratched. That moves the rest of the field inside by one post, with Our Pretty Woman being promoted from the also-eligible list into the 2024 Kentucky Oaks lineup. The horse is trained by two-time Oaks winner Steve Asmussen, who didn't have a filly in the Kentucky Oaks 2024 prior to Tapit Jenallie's departure. Our Pretty Woman is a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Kentucky Oaks odds, making her a bigger favorite than six 2024 Kentucky Oaks horses that were originally in the field. Tarifa, who has four wins in five starts, remains the 7-2 favorite, followed by Leslie's Rose at 4-1.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Oaks having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Oaks 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

One surprise: Demling is fading Tarifa, even though she is the 7-2 favorite and daughter of 2006 Preakness winner Bernardini. She drew the No. 8 post in the 14-horse field, and this is uncommon territory since Tarifa has never been outside the No. 7 post in any of her previous five races. The horse's biggest competition would presumably be Leslie's Rose (4-1) who drew the outside No. 14 post. That spot has won four of the last 18 Oaks races, including last year, with three other in-the-money finishes.

That's a remarkably high win rate considering that the Oaks doesn't always have a full field. Since 2004, 29% of fillies starting from the 10-post or wider have finished in the trifecta, compared to just 23% from posts 1-9. Being in the outside posts has proven to be more favorable, and being the 2024 Kentucky Oaks favorite isn't exactly a predictor of success for Tarifa. The favorite is 7-for-20 (35%) in winning the Kentucky Oaks over the last 20 years.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Where's My Ring, even though she's a 15-1 longshot. She's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The horse didn't have the look of a Kentucky Oaks contender as a 2-year-old when she went 0-for-5, not even finishing in the money in her two Graded Stakes races. Then, trainer Val Brinkerhoff outfitted her with blinkers when she turned three, and that turned around her career. She was runner-up in her first two starts this year and broke through with her first victory at the Gazelle Stakes on April 6.

Where's My Ring was sired by Twirling Candy, who was a versatile thoroughbred who won Graded Stakes races on dirt, turf and synthetic surfaces. The filly also has a Triple Crown race winner as a sibling as her half-brother, Rombauer, won the 2021 Preakness. Where's My Ring will likely bump into other siblings at Churchill Downs since she's one of seven horses competing in Graded Stakes races this weekend that were sired by Twirling Candy, showing just how impressive a pedigree Where's My Ring possesses.

