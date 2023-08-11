The Bill Mott-trained Casa Creed will try to win for the second year in a row when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Fourstardave Handicap on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Last year, Casa Creed rallied powerfully down the stretch to pass the favored Regal Glory and win the prestigious race. Now seven years old, Casa Creed enters the Fourstardave 2023 off a win in the Grade 3 Kelso Stakes. He is the 7-5 favorite in the 2023 Fourstardave Handicap odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Annapolis is the 8-5 second choice in the seven-horse 2023 Fourstardave Handicap field. Emmanuel (3-1) and Ice Chocolat (8-1) round out the top four 2023 Fourstardave contenders.

Post time for the one-mile turf race is 5:44 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Fourstardave Handicap picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year.

For Saturday, he has handicapped the 2023 Fourstardave Handicap lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fourstardave Handicap predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading the 7-5 favorite, Casa Creed. A $105,000 purchase six years ago, Casa Creed has earned almost $2.2 million in his career. In his last start, he ended a four-race losing streak by winning the Grade 3 Kelso on July 15 at Saratoga.

But Weir does not like that, in his last race, Casa Creed received an ideal trip while his main rivals encountered trouble. "Casa Creed needs a repeat of his Kelso, but considering that everything went right that day, a repeat is not guaranteed," Weir told SportsLine. You can see all of Weir's 2023 Fourstardave Handicap bets here.

How to make 2023 Fourstardave Handicap picks

Instead, Weir's top pick is a horse who is "better when he's in a stalking position." Weir also is high on a longshot whose trainer has had plenty of success in this race. Weir is including these horses in his 2023 Fourstardave bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Fourstardave 2023, and what longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest Fourstardave Handicap odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Fourstardave Handicap, and find out.

2023 Fourstardave Handicap odds, contenders