THE NATIONAL LEAGUE

Our long National (League) nightmare is over. The NL won the All-Star Game for the first time since 2012, snapping a nine-game losing streak thanks in large part to the league's worst team. Rockies catcher Elías Díaz hit a game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning to spearhead a 3-2 win over the AL.

Here are all of Dayn Perry's takeaways from a fun night in Seattle.

Alvin Kamara to plead no contest to misdemeanor. What's next? 🏈



Saints star running back Alvin Kamara reportedly agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident that took place hours after the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. As a result, his felony charge has been dismissed.

Kamara was originally arrested for Darnell Greene said Kamara and members of Kamara's group punched and kicked him after he tried to get on an elevator with the group. Video evidence supports the claim, and Greene suffered several serious injuries.

said Kamara and members of Kamara's group punched and kicked him after he tried to get on an elevator with the group. Video evidence supports the claim, and Greene suffered several serious injuries. Kamara was indicted on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery pleaded not guilty

Following the no-contest plea, Kamara will have to do community service and pay Greene $100,000 for medical bills.

Now that the legal process is concluding, discipline from the NFL could be next. Our Cody Benjamin examined what could happen on that front.

Benjamin: "Will Kamara be suspended? -- Not necessarily, but most likely. Even if Kamara did not face criminal charges for his alleged role in the incident, the NFL polices 'conduct by anyone in the league that is violent, dangerous or irresponsible (and) puts innocent victims at risk ... and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL.' ... How long could Kamara be suspended? -- There isn't a clear, consistent track record of NFL discipline for misdemeanors, but anywhere from one to four games would be in line with relatively comparable situations of recent years."

Adam Silver talks potential expansion NBA cities, timeline 🏀

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed NBA expansion talks earlier this week at Summer League, and he had plenty of revealing details.

Silver said closer consideration of expansion will begin in 2025 after the new media deal takes hold. It's a change from just over a year ago, when Silver said the league wasn't focusing on expansion

Silver named Las Vegas and Seattle as potential candidates for expansion . Las Vegas has added the NHL's Golden Knights , the WNBA's Aces and the NFL's Raiders all since 2017. Seattle, of course, had the SuperSonics from 1967-2008 before they moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder .

. Las Vegas has added the NHL's , the WNBA's and the NFL's all since 2017. Seattle, of course, had the from 1967-2008 before they moved to Oklahoma City and became the . Silver noted, however, "There are other markets that have indicated interest. For the people who hear or read about this interview, we are not engaged in that process now. We're not taking meetings right now with any potential groups."

The NBA last expanded in 2004 with the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets). This is currently the longest gap between expansions in NBA history.

By the way, Silver isn't the only commissioner who addressed expansion this week.

USMNT vs. Panama preview, plus latest stock watch ⚽

The U.S. men's national team looks to continue its success in CONCACAF play tonight as the Stars and Stripes face Panama in the Gold Cup semifinal. The USMNT barely squeezed past Canada, 2-2 (3-2 in penalty kicks), to get here, and after being held scoreless for nearly all of regulation in that contest, there are big questions up front, writes our Pardeep Cattry.

Cattry: "The starting trio featuring Julian Gressel, Jesús Ferreira, and Alejandro Zendejas struggled to create chances. Case in point: the game's first shot on target came from Ferreira in the 10th minute ... of first-half stoppage time. Things improved as B.J. Callaghan started introducing substitutes into the match, namely Cade Cowell and Brandon Vázquez, who scored the opening goal in Cincinnati in the 88th minute."

This, of course, has been a problem for the U.S. for the past several years, one the USMNT hopes recent England switch Folarin Balogun will answer definitively. Balogun, who scored his first goal for the U.S. in the Nations League final last month against Canada, isn't on this roster, though, and neither is Ricardo Pepi, who scored in the semifinal against Mexico. This Gold Cup roster is meant to give second- and third-team players a chance to impress, and some attackers are failing to capitalize.

But several players are taking advantage of the opportunity, and that includes the hero from Sunday's triumph over Canada, writes our Chuck Booth.

Booth: "Stock up: Matt Turner -- Not that Turner's stock can go much higher but his work in the penalty shootout was immaculate to preserve the victory. ... Turner has been the man for the team in big moments. No matter what his situation is at Arsenal, it'll take a special performance from another keeper to unseat Matt Turner as the USMNT number one between the sticks."

Speaking of Turner's situation at Arsenal, Pardeep took a look at why Turner -- as well as the USMNT's other top keepers -- need more playing time to reach their full potential.

College football hot seat rankings: seven in 'now-or-never' mode 🏈

There have been nearly 100 FBS head-coaching changes over the past four offseasons. It's a churn that's not slowing down any time soon, and it makes the coaching carousel fascinating. Every year, we get firings from underachieving big names, and next year will be no different.

Our Dennis Dodd evaluated just how hot the seat is for all 133 FBS coaches heading into this season, and seven stand out in particular, with either a 4 -- "Start improving now" or 5 -- "Win or be fired" -- rating on his 0-5 scale. The biggest name is...

Dodd: "Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M (4) -- Look, we're not predicting that Texas A&M is going to pony up $70 million-plus for the buyout after this season if things continue to go sideways. However, hot seat is the topic, and Jimbo is certainly on one. A major bounce back is needed from the Aggies after their first losing season (5-7) since 2009. Jimbo hired Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator and will (maybe? hopefully?) give him 100% play calling duties. Talented QB Conner Weigman and a deep receiving corps give the Aggies a chance offensively ... Is eight wins enough for Jimbo to keep his job? Stay tuned. 2022 rating: 0"

You can see the other six on the hottest of hot seats here and the full rankings here.

