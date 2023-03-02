New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm charges during a court appearance in Clark County (Nevada) on Thursday. Kamara was indicted with three other defendants, including Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons also entered not guilty pleas on Thursday.

Kamara's lawyers issued a statement following Thursday's not guilty plea: "We are looking forward to trial and a full vindication."

A trial is set for July 31.

This indictment surrounding Kamara, Lammons and the two other men, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, stems from an incident that occurred in February of 2022 and coincided with the 2022 Pro Bowl, which was held in Las Vegas. According to police, Kamara and his group assaulted the victim, Darnell Greene, at Drai's nightclub at around 6:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 5. Kamara and the other defendants were arrested on Feb. 6 and the official indictment came down on Feb. 16.

Per the initial police report, Greene told police that he was waiting for an elevator inside The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino alongside the alleged assailants. When Greene tried to enter the elevator, he claims that Kamara would not allow him, and the running back allegedly put his hands on Greene's chest. After Greene pushed Kamara's hand off him, the group started to kick and punch him.

The police report also says that authorities have possession of surveillance video that verifies Greene's account of what happened (TMZ obtained the video, which you can see it here). The video shows all four suspects, including Kamara, attacking him.

Along with this grand jury indictment, Greene, who, among other injuries, suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye, also filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara back in October. The lawsuit, seeking $10 million in damages, states that Greene never fought back.

"[Kamara] chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground," the lawsuit stated. "At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates."

On top of these charges that Kamara is facing, he could also be punished by the NFL if found guilty. However, the league likely won't come down with a formal punishment until the legal process is played out.