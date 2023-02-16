After more than a year of going through the court system, Alvin Kamara could soon be facing some serious legal percussions for an incident that took place in Las Vegas back in February 2022.

According to CBS Las Vegas (KLAS), the Saints star has been indicted by a Clark County jury on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery. Kamara was indicted along with Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants, Percy Harris and Darrin Young.

The Saints running back was arrested just hours after playing in the Pro Bowl last year. Kamara had been in Las Vegas for the Feb. 6 game and he was at a nightclub in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 when the alleged incident happened. According to police, Kamara's group assaulted the victim, Darnell Greene, at Drai's nightclub around 6:30 a.m. PT.

Greene said the he was trying to get on the elevator, but Kamara wouldn't let him. The running back allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest and after Greene pushed it away, Kamara's group started to kick and punch the man.

According to the police report of the incident, authorities have surveillance video that confirms Greene's version of events (TMZ obtained the video in November and you can see it here). Greene suffered multiple serious injuries, including an orbital fracture on his right eye.

Not only is Kamara facing the grand jury indictment, but Greene also filed a civil lawsuit against him back in October. The lawsuit claims that Kamara "shoved Greene into a wall and repeatedly punched him in the face." After Greene fell unconscious to the ground, Kamara's group allegedly punched him and kicked him while he was down.

The lawsuit also states that Greene never fought back.

"[Kamara] chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground," the lawsuit stated. "At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates."

According to the police report, the 27-year-old running back allegedly punched Greene at least eight times. The lawsuit is seeking $10 million in damages.

Although there's video of the incident, the NFL never suspended Kamara and at this point, the league likely won't hand out any punishment until the legal process plays out.

With the indictment now in, Kamara's next scheduled court date is on March 2.