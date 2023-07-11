Jarrad Davis emerged late in 2022 as part of the Giants' defense, but it'll be a while until the linebacker sees the field again. Re-signed as a likely starter this offseason, the former first-round draft pick is now out indefinitely after undergoing an undisclosed surgery this summer, according to the New York Daily News.

The 28-year-old Davis was originally signed by the Giants last December, off the Lions' practice squad. He quickly became a regular, starting the team's Week 18 contest, as well as New York's two playoff games. He reprised a first-team role at spring practice alongside free-agent signing Bobby Okereke, but is expected to be sidelined "long term," per the Daily News.

It's unclear if Davis has any chance of returning for the start of the 2023 season. In the meantime, reserves Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden are expected to compete for a top job next to Okereke. The former was a sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati last year but missed all of 2022 after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. McFadden, a fifth-round rookie last year, appeared in all 17 games, totaling 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

Davis, who re-signed on a one-year deal in free agency, had been looking to settle into a starting position after bouncing between three teams from 2020-2022. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Florida, he spent the first four years of his career in Detroit, making 45 starts with uneven results. He spent 2021 with the Jets but played just nine games due to injury, then returned to the Lions as a practice-squad reserve last year.