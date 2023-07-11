graphic-hotseat2023-b.jpg
Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

The college football offseason once again saw significant turnover atop FBS programs with 24 programs -- 18% of the FBS (now at 133 teams) -- changing coaches, which means there's a large swath entering honeymoon year with their new schools. Couple that with a number of programs who are in the midst of dealing with conference realignment over the next two seasons, and there are plenty of unknowns entering this year.

The Hot Seat Rankings have long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last five years, 30 of the 43 coaches rated 4 or worse in the preseason eventually lost their jobs (70%). That includes seven of eight last season; Syracuse's Dino Babers was the lone coach to survive following a slightly improved 7-6 campaign.

Entering the 2023 season, there are eight seven coaches firmly on the proverbial hot seat (rated 4 or higher) following the Monday night firing of Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald. However, you can be sure there will be far more than eight job changes as that damn coaching carousel is always spinning no matter the expectations entering a given year.

In addition to the full set of rankings below, we have detailed those seven coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2023 campaign. There is also a group "Notable 3s" to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Babers enters 2023 with a 18-30 record since his incredible 10-3 season with the Orange in 2018. Neal Brown is 11-14 after his lone winning mark (6-4 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season) at West Virginia. And then there's Jimbo Fisher whose $70 million buyout and national championship (at Florida State) have given him a longer leash at Texas A&M where he has yet to live up to his hefty price tag or lofty expectations. Making a late entry onto the hot seat was Fitzgerald for reasons that extended beyond his 4-20 record over the last two seasons; however, he was dismissed Monday night.

Below you can see where all 133 FBS coaches stand before the season begins. Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks with kickoff scheduled in less than two months.

Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

3

4

Start improving now

4 5

3

Pressure is mounting

16

2

All good ... for now

52

1

Safe and secure

42

0

Untouchable

15

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2023. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2022 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis. Asterisks (*) note that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2023 Hot Seat Rankings

2023 Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachYearsRecord2023 Rating
Air Force
Troy Calhoun16121-781
Akron
Joe Moorhead12-102 (1)
Alabama
Nick Saban16189-270
App. St.
Shawn Clark326-13*1
Arizona
Jedd Fisch26-182 (3)
Arizona St.
Kenny Dillingham--0-01
Arkansas
Sam Pittman319-171
Arkansas St.
Butch Jones25-194 (2)
Army
Jeff Monken964-491
Auburn
Hugh Freeze--0-01
Ball St.
Mike Neu733-483
Baylor
Dave Aranda320-161 (0)
Boise St.
Andy Avalos217-92
Boston College
Jeff Hafley315-203 (1)
Bowling Green
Scot Loeffler413-293
Buffalo
Mo Linguist211-142
BYU
Kalani Sitake756-341
California
Justin Wilcox630-363
C. Michigan
Jim McElwain424-212 (1)
Charlotte
Biff Poggi--0-02
Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield
--0-02
Clemson
Dabo Swinney14161-390
C. Carolina
Tim Beck--0-01
Colorado
Deion Sanders--0-00
Colorado St.
Jay Norvell13-92 (1)
Duke
Mike Elko19-41 (2)
East Carolina
Mike Houston422-242
E. Michigan
Chris Creighton946-612
FIU
Mike MacIntyre14-82 (1)
Florida
Billy Napier16-72 (1)
FAU
Tom Herman--0-01
Florida State
Mike Norvell318-162 (3)
Fresno St.
Jeff Tedford1 (4)10-4 (36-18)1
Georgia
Kirby Smart781-150
Ga. Southern
Clay Helton16-72 (1)
Georgia St.
Shawn Elliott634-382 (1)
Georgia Tech
Brent Key--0-02
Hawaii
Timmy Chang13-102 (1)
Houston
Dana Holgorsen427-203 (1)
Illinois
Bret Bielema213-121 (2)
Indiana
Tom Allen630-40*5 (2)
Iowa
Kirk Ferentz24186-1152
Iowa St.
Matt Campbell746-422 (1)
James Madison
Curt Cignetti48-3 (FBS)1 (0)
Jacksonville St.
Rich Rodriguez19-2 (FCS)1 (n/a)
Kansas
Lance Leipold28-171
Kansas State
Chris Klieman430-200 (2)
Kent St.
Kenni Burns--0-03
Kentucky
Mark Stoops1066-592 (1)
Liberty
Jamey Chadwell--0-00
Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux17-7*2
Louisiana Tech
Sonny Cumbie13-92 (0)
Louisville
Jeff Brohm--0-00
LSU
Brian Kelly110-40
Marshall
Charles Huff216-101
Maryland
Mike Locksley421-282
Memphis
Ryan Silverfield321-26*3 (1)
Miami (Fla.)
Mario Cristobal15-72 (0)
Miami-OH
Chuck Martin945-593 (2)
Michigan
Jim Harbaugh874-250 (1)
Michigan St.
Mel Tucker318-143 (0)
Middle Tenn.
Rick Stockstill17109-1032 (3)
Minnesota
P.J. Fleck644-271
Miss. State
Zach Arnett--1-0*2
Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz317-193 (2)
Navy
Brian Newberry--0-03
NC State
Dave Doeren1072-542 (1)
Nebraska
Matt Rhule--0-01
Nevada
Ken Wilson12-102
New Mexico
Danny Gonzales37-245 (2)
New Mexico St.
Jerry Kill17-61
North Carolina
Mack Brown4 (14)30-22 (99-68-1)1
North Texas
Eric Morris--0-02
N. Illinois
Thomas Hammock417-272 (1)
Northwestern
Pat Fitzgerald17110-1014 (0)
Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman19-5*2 (1)
Ohio
Tim Albin213-131 (2)
Ohio State
Ryan Day448-6*2 (0)
Oklahoma
Brent Venables16-73 (1)
Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy18156-752 (1)
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne39-162 (1)
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin323-132 (1)
Oregon
Dan Lanning110-31
Oregon State
Jonathan Smith526-312 (1)
Penn State
James Franklin978-361
Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi862-411
Purdue
Ryan Walters--0-02
Rice
Mike Bloomgren516-394 (2)
Rutgers
Greg Schiano3 (14)12-22 (80-89)2
Sam Houston
K.C. Keeler985-27 (FCS)0
San Diego St.
Brady Hoke3 (5)23-12 (36-24)2 (1)
San Jose St.
Brent Brennan627-421 (2)
SMU
Rhett Lashlee17-62 (1)
South Alabama
Kane Wommack215-101
South Carolina
Shane Beamer215-111
So. Miss
Will Hall210-152 (1)
South Florida
Alex Golesh--0-01
Stanford
Troy Taylor--0-02
Syracuse
Dino Babers736-494
TCU
Sonny Dykes113-20 (1)
Temple
Stan Drayton13-93
Tennessee
Josh Heupel218-81
Texas
Steve Sarkisian213-122 (1)
Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher539-214 (0)
Texas St.
G.J. Kinne--0-02
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire18-51
Toledo
Jason Candle854-321 (2)
Troy
Jon Sumrall112-21
Tulane
Willie Fritz743-451 (3)
Tulsa
Kevin Wilson--0-01
UAB
Trent Dilfer--0-02
UCF
Gus Malzahn218-191
UCLA
Chip Kelly527-292
UConn
Jim Mora Jr.16-71 (3)
UL-Monroe
Terry Bowden28-163
UMass
Don Brown11-113 (1)
UNLV
Barry Odom--0-02
USC
Lincoln Riley111-30
UTEP
Dana Dimel517-403
UTSA
Jeff Traylor330-100
Utah
Kyle Whittingham18154-74*0
Utah St.
Blake Anderson217-101 (0)
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea27-172
Virginia
Tony Elliott13-72 (1)
Virginia Tech
Brent Pry13-82
Wake Forest
Dave Clawson959-531 (0)
Washington
Kalen DeBoer111-20 (1)
Washington St.
Jake Dickert110-9*2 (1)
West Virginia
Neal Brown422-255 (2)
W. Michigan
Lance Taylor--0-01
W. Kentucky
Tyson Helton432-211
Wisconsin
Luke Fickell--0-01
Wyoming
Craig Bohl952-562