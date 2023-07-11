The college football offseason once again saw significant turnover atop FBS programs with 24 programs -- 18% of the FBS (now at 133 teams) -- changing coaches, which means there's a large swath entering honeymoon year with their new schools. Couple that with a number of programs who are in the midst of dealing with conference realignment over the next two seasons, and there are plenty of unknowns entering this year.

The Hot Seat Rankings have long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last five years, 30 of the 43 coaches rated 4 or worse in the preseason eventually lost their jobs (70%). That includes seven of eight last season; Syracuse's Dino Babers was the lone coach to survive following a slightly improved 7-6 campaign.

Entering the 2023 season, there are eight seven coaches firmly on the proverbial hot seat (rated 4 or higher) following the Monday night firing of Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald. However, you can be sure there will be far more than eight job changes as that damn coaching carousel is always spinning no matter the expectations entering a given year.

In addition to the full set of rankings below, we have detailed those seven coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2023 campaign. There is also a group "Notable 3s" to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Babers enters 2023 with a 18-30 record since his incredible 10-3 season with the Orange in 2018. Neal Brown is 11-14 after his lone winning mark (6-4 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season) at West Virginia. And then there's Jimbo Fisher whose $70 million buyout and national championship (at Florida State) have given him a longer leash at Texas A&M where he has yet to live up to his hefty price tag or lofty expectations. Making a late entry onto the hot seat was Fitzgerald for reasons that extended beyond his 4-20 record over the last two seasons; however, he was dismissed Monday night.

Below you can see where all 133 FBS coaches stand before the season begins. Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks with kickoff scheduled in less than two months.

Rating What it means Coaches 5 Win or be fired 3 4 Start improving now 4 5 3 Pressure is mounting 16 2 All good ... for now 52 1 Safe and secure 42 0 Untouchable 15

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2023. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2022 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis. Asterisks (*) note that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2023 Hot Seat Rankings