Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a previous Las Vegas assault, according to reports. As a result, the running back will no longer face felony charges for his alleged role in the 2022 nightclub fight. But he remains subject to a potential NFL suspension related to the league's personal conduct policy.

So what happens next? How likely is a suspension? How long could it keep Kamara sidelined? And what are the Saints' backup plans, if they're missing one of their top playmakers in 2023? Here's everything you need to know:

Will Kamara be suspended?

Not necessarily, but most likely. Even if Kamara did not face criminal charges for his alleged role in the incident, the NFL polices "conduct by anyone in the league that is violent, dangerous or irresponsible (and) puts innocent victims at risk ... and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL." Considering part of Kamara's plea deal is reportedly paying $100,000 in medical bills for the alleged victim, it's a safe bet he'll be found to be in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

How long could Kamara be suspended?

NBC Sports previously reported that the running back was bracing for a six-game ban, but that was before Kamara agreed to plead no contest, effectively dropping the felony charge. There isn't a clear, consistent track record of NFL discipline for misdemeanors, but anywhere from one to four games would be in line with relatively comparable situations of recent years.

Who will take over if Kamara is suspended?

The most likely candidate for an increased workload is new Saints backup Jamaal Williams, who signed a three-year, $12 million contract in free agency. Williams' sizable deal already indicated a heavy presence in New Orleans' offense, but the former Packers and Lions veteran is also plenty experienced, starting 40 games over six seasons. He had a career-high 1,066 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdown runs while headlining Detroit's backfield in 2022. The other name to watch is Kendre Miller, a bigger back who missed minicamp with a knee injury but arrived as a third-round pick out of TCU this spring.