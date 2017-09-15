MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians' streak ends at 22

As we head into Friday night in Major League Baseball, there's one really obvious storyline worth watching. We all know what that is.

Still, that's not the only game worth following. We already ran down all the fun series taking place this weekend. For Friday alone, stick right here for the nightly roundup.

Friday's scores

Chicago Cubs 8, Cardinals 2 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 4, Philadelphia Phillies 0 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Washington Nationals 0 (box score)

New York Yankees 8, Orioles 2 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 3, White Sox 2 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 4, Pirates 2 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 13, Tampa Bay Rays 6 in 15 innings (box score)

Kansas City Royals 4, Cleveland Indians 3 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 3, Mets 2 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 4, Minnesota Twins 3 (box score)

Houston Astros 5, Mariners 2 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 10, Miami Marlins 2 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 6, Padres 1 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 7, Rangers 6 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)

Royals beat Indians, snap winning streak at 22

As you see above, the Royals on Friday night in Cleveland defeated the Indians and in doing so snapped the Tribe's record winning streak at 22 games. It's the first loss the Indians have suffered since Aug. 23.

In this one, KC center fielder Lorenzo Cain went 3 for 4 with a walk, a run scored, and an RBI. With two outs in the sixth, Cain's seeing-eye single scored Alex Gordon from second, which proved to be the deciding run. The Cleveland bullpen worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings, but starter Trevor Bauer's four runs allowed in 5 1/3 proved to be too much to overcome.

Even so, the streak has all but locked up the AL Central title for the Indians, and along the way they also overtook the Astros and now are in line for top seed in the AL playoff bracket. As well, the Indians are now on pace for only the third 100-win season in franchise history.

As for whether the streak is an MLB record or "merely" an AL record, it's a matter of some controversy. The 1916 Giants are credited with a 26-game winning streak, but they had a tie game against the Pirates roughly midway through the streak. While the player statistics from that game counted, the game outcome did not. As such, some say the Giants had a record 26-game win streak. Others say the 1916 Giants have a 27-game unbeaten streak but that the 2017 Indians now own the longest win streak in MLB history. In this very space, we debated the issue. Regardless of where you come down on the issue, what ended on Friday night is one of the most impressive feats in baseball history.

So did the people of Cleveland enjoy the ride?

A September 15 loss gets you a curtain call when it’s your first defeat since August 23.



Wow, @Indians. Wow. pic.twitter.com/PLs0mLWhvd — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2017

Yes, it seems they did.

Maybe the Dodgers are back?

After some much-chronicled struggles, the Dodgers have now won three games in a row. Their rout Friday night in Washington also occasioned their 95th victory of the season. They've allowed four runs total in the past three games, and they put some additional distance between themselves and the Nationals in the race for top seed in the NL playoffs.

In this one, Alex Wood, Pedro Baez, and Brock Stewart combined for the shutout, and along the way they struck out 13 batters. Here's a sampling ...

That's only the second time this season the Nats have been shut out and struck out 10 or more times in the same game. This also marks a welcome return to form for Wood, who had struggled in his previous two starts. His eight strikeouts on the night are the most he has registered in a game since the first half of the season. More important: the Dodgers moved a step closer toward clinching their fifth consecutive NL West title.

The Cubs' bats are smoking

The ebbing and flowing NL Central leaders are flowing once again. As you see above, the Cubs thumped the Cardinals on Friday -- despite some early histrionics -- and in doing so won their fourth straight.

The story throughout that streak has been the offense. Over those four games, they've hung eight, 17, 14, and now eight runs on the opposition. While they missed out on Jacob deGrom during the recent sweep of the Mets, on Friday they knocked around Carlos Martinez, one of the NL's best starting pitchers. Reigning MVP Kris Bryant got things started with a nifty oppo taco ...

When life throws you 99, go the other way. #KBoompic.twitter.com/I5VLI4hf6J — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2017

In all, the Cubs hung seven earned on Martinez in 5 1/3 innings and worked him for 100 pitches over that span. The Cubs entered this game ranking second in the NL in runs scored and second in OPS. Sure, they've got some questions in the rotation, but when you're scoring runs like they have been lately, you don't need much in the way of pitching. Mostly, the reigning world champs continue to cling to that division lead over the Brewers and Cardinals, and it keeps getting later and later out there ...

The Nats have updated Bryce Harper's status

GM Mike Rizzo tells MLB Network Radio that the team is "optimistic" Harper will be recovered from his August knee injury in time for the playoffs. Get the details here.

Quick hits