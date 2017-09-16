LOOK: The Brewers are trying to make the Marlins feel at home at Miller Park

This weekend's ongoing Brewers-Marlins series was to supposed to be played at Marlins Park in Miami. However, because of damage and upheaval caused by Hurricane Irma, the league decided to shift the series to Miller Park in Milwaukee. So the Marlins are playing a home series in their opponent's home park. That's unfortunate, but as you're about to see the Brewers are trying to make the Marlins feel right at home ...

As we prepare for tonight's game, our thoughts are with everyone in Florida & we wish them all the best for a quick recovery. #MILatMIA pic.twitter.com/naaJxiODSx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 15, 2017

And ...

Nicely done, Brewers and Miller Park staff. That's a nifty gesture, and as you can see it was very much appreciated by the Marlins. Flamingos make everything better, people.