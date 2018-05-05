MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals look to push winning streak to seven

An extremely busy Friday featured, among other things, career hit No. 3,000 for Albert Pujols and a combined no-hitter in Monterrey, Mexico. Saturday brings a full 15-game slate of MLB action, including the second game of the three-game 2018 MLB Mexico Series. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.

Saturday's scores

Nationals looking to extend winning streak

It has not been a great start to the 2018 season for the Nationals. They came into Saturday with a 17-16 record and a plus-24 run differential, and they had to win their last six games just to get their record over .500. The six-game winning streak is baseball's longest at the moment.

Bryce Harper's shift to the leadoff spot does not coincide perfectly with a six-game winning streak -- he's hit leadoff the last four games -- but he has had a big impact since the lineup change. Harper is 6 for 17 (.353) with four homers in four games as a leadoff hitter. The team's overall run production is up too:

Four games with Harper at leadoff: 7.75 runs per game

7.75 runs per game All other games: 4.34 runs per game

Of course, we're talking about four games here, and I doubt Harper at leadoff is the long-term plan. The Nationals are getting some more lineup help Saturday though. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been activated off the disabled list, the team announced, which gives the lineup that much more punch. Rendon had been out since April 13 after fouling a pitch into his toe.

For now, Harper at leadoff seems to be working, and the Nationals have rattled off six straight wins to get their arrow pointed in the right direction. Tanner Roark will be on the mound Saturday as Washington looks for their first seven-game winning streak since last April.

Quick hits

The Brewers traded RHP Oliver Drake to the Indians for cash, the team announced. Drake allowed nine runs in 12 2/3 innings for Milwaukee before being designated for assignment earlier this week.

Padres C Austin Hedges will rest 7-10 days to see whether his elbow inflammation improves, according to The Athletic. If it doesn't, the Padres will send him for tests to determine whether he has ligament damage.

Cardinals RHP Alex Reyes pitched in an extended spring training game Friday, reports MLB.com. He's expected to make his next start in High Class-A. Reyes is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

The Cubs signed OF Lane Adams to a minor league contract, the team announced. Adams opened the season with the Braves and went 4 for 17 (.235) with a homer before being released.

