MLB trade deadline rumors: Mets could swap out Syndergaard for Stroman in separate trades; Dodgers eye Vazquez

We are four days away from the trade deadline and there really hasn't been a flurry of activity yet. Instead, a majority of the league remains within a hot streak of contention and the worry that there won't be enough sellers to make for a big trade deadline remains a legitimate concern. There are also more than enough teams who could go on a losing streak and become sellers before next Wednesday. A red-hot trade deadline still remains possible.

We'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill.

Here are the latest trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches:

Mets could ship out Syndergaard, aim for Stroman

View Profile Noah Syndergaard NYM • SP • 34 ERA 4.33 WHIP 1.26 IP 126.2 BB 36 K 126

View Profile Marcus Stroman TOR • SP • 6 ERA 2.96 WHIP 1.23 IP 124.2 BB 35 K 99

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting an interesting, possible trade scenario between the Mets and Padres, and the Mets and Blue Jays:

One of many scenarios #Mets are exploring, per sources: Syndergaard to #Padres, then using some of return to land Stroman from #BlueJays. Not known which players would go from SD to NYM if deal occurred. RHP Cal Quantrill, a Canadian native, would be logical target for TOR. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2019

Rosenthal later added that the Mets would have to acquire enough trade chips from the potential Noah Syndergaard-to-Padres trade in order to match the Blue Jays' asking price for Marcus Stroman. Rosenthal also notes that the Houston Astros are also in the mix for Stroman, since they are reluctant to meet the Mets' price for Syndergaard.

In this scenario, #Mets would not simply add Stroman from #BlueJays. They would acquire pieces from #Padres as well. #Astros also mounting push for Stroman due to their reluctance to meet NYM’s price for Syndergaard. Other teams also in mix for Jays’ ace. https://t.co/nL0E6MeP9l — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2019

MLB Network's Jon Morosi adds on to Rosenthal's report, adding that according to the opinion of a rival executive, the Padres are the best positioned team to land Syndergaard.

Syndergaard, 26, is not a free agent until after the 2021 season. Stroman, 28, is cost-controlled through 2020.

D-Backs making top names available in selling talks

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Diamondbacks are open to trading their top players by Wednesday's trade deadline. Entering Saturday, Arizona is sitting at .500 with a 52-52 record, and the team is 3.5 games back from the second wild card spot. The D-Backs have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games where they faced the Rangers, Brewers, Orioles and Marlins.

Morosi reports that the Diamondbacks have made the focus of their trade deadline conversations on selling, and the team is willing to part with many of their top names, like starters Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray along with relievers Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin and Greg Holland. Outfielders David Peralta and Jarrod Dyson are also being made available in trade talks.

As Morosi notes, if Arizona commits to selling off the aforementioned top pieces, then the team's overall potential return in prospects could vastly improve their farm system, which was recently ranked the 23rd in MLB, according to Baseball America.

Twins inquiring on Ray

View Profile Robbie Ray ARI • SP • 38 ERA 3.95 WHIP 1.31 IP 123.0 BB 58 K 162

Morosi also reports that the Twins are among teams inquiring on starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

Ray is considered one of the top pitching targets on the trade market. The 27-year-old is 9-6 with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP through 22 starts. While he's numbers this season aren't close to matching his 2017 All-Star campaign, Ray can still be a quality middle-of-the-rotation arm for a team in need of starting pitching. The lefty is under team control through the 2020 season. The Yankees and Astros have been mentioned as other teams reportedly in the running to acquire Ray.

Dodgers interested in Vazquez

View Profile Felipe Vazquez PIT • RP • 73 ERA 1.87 WHIP 1.06 IP 43.1 BB 11 K 68

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Dodgers are interested in Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez, but Pittsburgh is likely to ask L.A. for prospects in a potential package. Morosi notes Gavin Lux (infielder), Keibert Ruiz (catcher), Dustin May (RHP) and Will Smith (catcher, recently promoted) as those being the probable requests, and that the Pirates could possibly ask for more. According to MLB Pipeline, Lux, May, Ruiz and Smith rank as the Dodgers top four prospects, in that order.

Here's Morosi with additional details:

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, dominant lefty relievers are in short supply on this year's midseason trade market. Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez is the Dodgers' first choice among possible bullpen acquisitions, sources say. While the price will be steep, one source said on Friday that the Pirates have spoken about Vazquez more extensively with the Dodgers than other suitors. Sources say Pittsburgh is expected to seek a premium bat and premium arm in return for Vazquez, as if to atone for the departures of Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow in the Chris Archer trade a year ago. One industry source said the Pirates are likely to establish the asking price at May and Ruiz -- and perhaps one additional player -- in their talks with the Dodgers. While one source expressed doubt on Friday that the Dodgers would give up both May and Ruiz for Vazquez, the left-hander's long-term contract makes him particularly valuable to the Dodgers. Vazquez is signed affordably through 2021, with club options covering '22 and '23.

Vazquez, 28, is currently in the second year of a four-year extension with Pittsburgh. He is owed $5.75 million next season, and $7.75 million the following year, with two $10 million team options for his age-30 and age-31 seasons.

If the San Francisco Giants decide to hold onto reliever Will Smith, Vazquez would be another worthy lefty reliever worth pursuing at the deadline. But as Morosi reports, the Pirates are requesting a good amount of prospect value in return for Vazquez.

A's eyeing Wheeler and Roark

View Profile Zack Wheeler NYM • SP • 45 ERA 4.71 WHIP 1.27 IP 124.1 BB 34 K 137

View Profile Tanner Roark CIN • SP • 35 ERA 3.95 WHIP 1.37 IP 107.0 BB 34 K 106

The Oakland Athletics have been one of the more active teams at this year's trade deadline, already having secured two veteran pitchers from the Royals: starter Homer Bailey and reliever Jake Diekman. But they might not be done just yet. With five days to go until July 31, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the A's are exploring the possibility of adding another starter to their rotation, and notes that Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler and Reds right-hander Tanner Roark are among their targets.

Roark, 32, is set to hit free agency after this season, and he's currently making $10 million for the 2019 season. Wheeler, 29, will also depart for free agency at the conclusion of this season. Wheeler saw his trade value drop after heading to the injured list with shoulder fatigue. He made his return on Friday for his final start before July 31, where he allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts across 5 1/3 innings. Both starters rank in the top 10 best pitchers available at this year's trade deadline.

Braves, Blue Jays discussing possible trades

The Blue Jays and Braves are discussing possible trades, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Braves are reportedly interested in adding a reliever or versatile bat, as Toronto sent a high-level scout to watch Atlanta's right-hander Tristan Beck start for Class A Florida on Friday. MLB Pipeline ranks Beck as Atlanta's No. 18 best prospect. Morosi cites Ken Giles, Daniel Hudson and Eric Sogard as likely fits.

Source: #BlueJays, #Braves have discussed trade possibilities in recent days. Toronto had a high-level scout watching RHP Tristan Beck start for Class A Florida last night. Stroman, Giles, Hudson, Sogard each could fit Atlanta’s roster. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 27, 2019

On Saturday, the Braves announced that they would be losing shortstop Dansby Swanson (right foot contusion) and outfielder Nick Markakis (fractured left wrist) to the the 10-day injured list. So the talks with Toronto, as of late, make sense. Entering Saturday, the Braves hold a 5.5-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East.

Morosi later added that Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman is not the focus of the Braves-Blue Jays trade deadline talks.