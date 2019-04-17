2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, series schedules, scores, results, path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams

We've watched a lot of 2019 NBA playoff basketball, and so far only one team -- the Portland Trail Blazers -- has managed to race out to a 2-0 lead. Other series are either awaiting their second games or are all knotted up at one game apiece, setting the stage for some long and interesting postseason battles.

Monday night offered the postseason's biggest surprise to date as the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 31-point deficit to knock off the top-ranked Golden State Warriors 135-131 with a historic win.

As for Tuesday night, things weren't quite as thrilling. The action started in Toronto, where the Raptors absolutely crushed the Magic by 29 points to tie their series 1-1. After scoring zero points in Game 1, Kyle Lowry bounced back with 22 points in Game 2.

To close the night, the Trail Blazers pulled away from the Thunder in the second half for a 20-point win to become the first team in the playoffs to take a 2-0 series lead. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 62 points in the win.

In between was the only exciting game, as the Nuggets came back from a 19-point deficit to even their series with the Spurs. Jamal Murray led the way with 21 fourth-quarter points. Still to come, the Thunder will try to steal a game on the road against the Trail Blazers.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason.

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary