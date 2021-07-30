The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, and 2021 was no exception. The biggest trade of the night was reportedly agreed upon between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, and will send Russell Westbrook to L.A. to form a Big Three alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
None of the other big-name stars in trade rumors, namely Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal, ended up being dealt, but there were plenty of trades to keep up busy on Thursday night.
Here's a look at every deal that went down leading up to and during the 2021 NBA Draft.
NBA Draft trade tracker
|TEAM RECEIVES
|No. 33 (Jason Preston)
|
|
|
|Future second-round pick
Cash considerations
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|No. 32 (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl)
|
|
|
|No. 34 pick (Rokas Jokubaitis)
No. 36 pick (Miles McBride)
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|No. 21 pick (Keon Johnson)
|
|
|
|No. 25 pick (Quentin Grimes)
2024 second-round pick
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|G Russell Westbrook
2024 second-round pick
2028 second-round pick
|
|
|
|F Kyle Kuzma
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
C Montrezl Harrell
No. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson)
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|C Steven Adams
G Eric Bledsoe
No. 10 pick (Ziaire Williams)
No. 40 pick (Jared Butler)
2022 Lakers first-round pick
|
|
|
|C Jonas Valanciunas
No. 17 pick (Trey Murphy III)
No. 51 pick (Brandon Boston Jr.)
|
|
|