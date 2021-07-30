alhorford-111820.jpg
The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, and 2021 was no exception. The biggest trade of the night was reportedly agreed upon between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, and will send Russell Westbrook to L.A. to form a Big Three alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

None of the other big-name stars in trade rumors, namely Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal, ended up being dealt, but there were plenty of trades to keep up busy on Thursday night.

Here's a look at every deal that went down leading up to and during the 2021 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft trade tracker


TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Clippers
No. 51 (Brandon Boston Jr.)


New Orleans
Future considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Portland
No. 43 (Greg Brown)


New Orleans
Future second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Clippers
No. 33 (Jason Preston)



Orlando
Future second-round pick
Cash considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Oklahoma City
No. 32 (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl)


New York
No. 34 pick (Rokas Jokubaitis)
No. 36 pick (Miles McBride)



TEAM RECEIVES


Memphis
No. 30 (Santi Aldama)


Utah
No. 40 pick (Jared Butler)
Two future second-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


Washington
G Aaron Holiday
No. 31 (Isaiah Todd)


Indiana
No. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson)



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Clippers
No. 21 pick (Keon Johnson)


New York
No. 25 pick (Quentin Grimes)
2024 second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Charlotte
No. 19 pick (Kai Jones)


New York
Future first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Houston
No. 16 pick (Alperen Sengun)


Oklahoma City
Two future first-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


Indiana
No. 31 pick (Isaiah Todd)


Milwaukee
No. 54 pick (Sandro Mamukelashvili)
No. 60 pick (Georgios Kalaitzakis)
Two future second-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Lakers
G Russell Westbrook
2024 second-round pick
2028 second-round pick


Washington
F Kyle Kuzma
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
C Montrezl Harrell
No. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson)



TEAM RECEIVES


Charlotte
C Mason Plumlee
No. 37 pick (JT Thor)


Detroit
No. 57 pick (Balsa Koprivica)



TEAM RECEIVES


Cleveland
G Ricky Rubio



Minnesota
F Taurean Prince
2022 second-round pick
Cash considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Phoenix
G Landry Shamet



Brooklyn
G Jevon Carter
No. 29 pick (Day'Ron Sharpe)



TEAM RECEIVES


Philadelphia
No. 53 pick (Charles Bassey)


New Orleans
Cash considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Memphis
C Steven Adams
G Eric Bledsoe
No. 10 pick (Ziaire Williams)
No. 40 pick (Jared Butler)
2022 Lakers first-round pick


New Orleans
C Jonas Valanciunas
No. 17 pick (Trey Murphy III)
No. 51 pick (Brandon Boston Jr.)