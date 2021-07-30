The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, and 2021 was no exception. The biggest trade of the night was reportedly agreed upon between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, and will send Russell Westbrook to L.A. to form a Big Three alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

None of the other big-name stars in trade rumors, namely Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal, ended up being dealt, but there were plenty of trades to keep up busy on Thursday night.

Here's a look at every deal that went down leading up to and during the 2021 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft trade tracker



TEAM RECEIVES





L.A. Clippers No. 33 (Jason Preston)







Orlando Future second-round pick

Cash considerations









TEAM RECEIVES





Memphis No. 30 (Santi Aldama)





Utah No. 40 pick (Jared Butler)

Two future second-round picks









TEAM RECEIVES





Washington G Aaron Holiday

No. 31 (Isaiah Todd)





Indiana No. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson)









TEAM RECEIVES





Charlotte No. 19 pick (Kai Jones)





New York Future first-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Houston No. 16 pick (Alperen Sengun)





Oklahoma City Two future first-round picks









TEAM RECEIVES





Indiana No. 31 pick (Isaiah Todd)





Milwaukee No. 54 pick (Sandro Mamukelashvili)

No. 60 pick (Georgios Kalaitzakis)

Two future second-round picks









TEAM RECEIVES





L.A. Lakers G Russell Westbrook

2024 second-round pick

2028 second-round pick





Washington F Kyle Kuzma

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Montrezl Harrell

No. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson)









TEAM RECEIVES





Charlotte C Mason Plumlee

No. 37 pick (JT Thor)





Detroit No. 57 pick (Balsa Koprivica)











TEAM RECEIVES





Cleveland G Ricky Rubio







Minnesota F Taurean Prince

2022 second-round pick

Cash considerations









TEAM RECEIVES





Phoenix G Landry Shamet







Brooklyn G Jevon Carter

No. 29 pick (Day'Ron Sharpe)





