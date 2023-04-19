We may be able to tell a lot about how the remainder of the 2023 NBA playoffs will unfold based on how two superstars look when they take the floor in advance of Wednesday's games. Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo landed on the small of his back and missed most of Sunday's Game 1, while Ja Morant, Memphis' high-flying point guard, tried to brace a fall with his hand in the fourth quarter. Both teams, the Bucks and Grizzlies, were favored to win their opening games. Neither did.
For the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers going up 2-0 while being on the road would be a stunner based on the story arc of the season. Miami is the Eastern Conference's lowly No. 8 taking on the top-seeded Bucks; Los Angeles had to fight its way to the No. 7 slot, and is now trying to upend the second-seeded Grizzlies in a very competitive Western Conference. And the West's No. 1, the Nuggets, will attempt to keep rolling against the conference's No. 8 Timberwolves in Wednesday's nightcap.
The postseason continued Tuesday with the Celtics cruising over the Hawks, again, to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. In Cleveland, the Cavaliers got the equalizer on the strength of a 17-point victory and tied that series at 1. The Cavs got the franchise's first playoff win that did not involve LeBron James since April 1998. And in the last game of the night, Devin Booker poured in 38 points to lead the Suns' magnificent midrange attack to even that series with the Clippers at 1.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 2: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 1-0)
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)