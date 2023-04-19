We may be able to tell a lot about how the remainder of the 2023 NBA playoffs will unfold based on how two superstars look when they take the floor in advance of Wednesday's games. Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo landed on the small of his back and missed most of Sunday's Game 1, while Ja Morant, Memphis' high-flying point guard, tried to brace a fall with his hand in the fourth quarter. Both teams, the Bucks and Grizzlies, were favored to win their opening games. Neither did.

For the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers going up 2-0 while being on the road would be a stunner based on the story arc of the season. Miami is the Eastern Conference's lowly No. 8 taking on the top-seeded Bucks; Los Angeles had to fight its way to the No. 7 slot, and is now trying to upend the second-seeded Grizzlies in a very competitive Western Conference. And the West's No. 1, the Nuggets, will attempt to keep rolling against the conference's No. 8 Timberwolves in Wednesday's nightcap.

The postseason continued Tuesday with the Celtics cruising over the Hawks, again, to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. In Cleveland, the Cavaliers got the equalizer on the strength of a 17-point victory and tied that series at 1. The Cavs got the franchise's first playoff win that did not involve LeBron James since April 1998. And in the last game of the night, Devin Booker poured in 38 points to lead the Suns' magnificent midrange attack to even that series with the Clippers at 1.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly / CBS Sports

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 18

: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, April 19

: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Miami leads 1-0) Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 1-0)

Thursday, April 20

: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0) Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Friday, April 21

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22

: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 23

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 24

: Bucks at Heat, TBD Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 25

: Clippers at Suns, TBD Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26

: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, April 27

Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 27

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 28

Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 29

Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Monday, April 17

: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)