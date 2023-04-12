Two more first-round playoff series were set on Tuesday with the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves and the Hawks' win over the Heat in the two 7-8 play-in games. Each team secured their conference's No. 7 seed. The Lakers will face the No. 2 Grizzlies, while the Hawks will face the No. 2 Celtics.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
Below is the playoff schedule, including dates, times and TV info for the play-in tournament and what we know of the first round so far. All games on ESPN and ABC can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
Tuesday, April 11
- Play-In Game 1: Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Play-In Game 2: Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102
Wednesday, April 12
- Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, April 14
- Play-In Game 5: Game 3 winner at Heat, 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Play-In Game 6: Game 4 winner at Timberwolves, 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, April 15
- (6) Nets at (3) 76ers, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- (7) Hawks at (2) Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- (5) Knicks at (4) Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- (6) Warriors at (2) Kings, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, April 16
- (7) Lakers at (2) Grizzlies, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
- (8) East at (1) Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- (5) Clippers at (4) Suns, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- (8) West at (1) Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT