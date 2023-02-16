On Jan. 31, the NBA announced the participants for the 2023 Rising Stars tournament, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET.

The roster, chosen by the NBA's assistant coaches, includes 11 NBA rookies, 10 sophomores and seven G League players, excluding injury replacements:

Coaches

Former NBA All-Stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will serve as coaches for the three NBA Rising-Star teams, while former Sixth Man of the Year Jason Terry will lead the G League team.

Teams



Gasol, Noah and Williams drafted their seven-player teams on Feb. 7 from a pool of rookies and sophomores. The fourth team, coached by Terry, will be composed of the aforementioned G League representatives.

Team Pau selected Banchero with the No. 1 pick, Team Deron selected Wagner with the No. 2 pick and Team Joakim selected Mobley with the No. 3 pick. It was a snake-style draft, so Team Joakim had the first pick of the second round, which it used on Giddey. Here are the three teams, with players listed in the order in which they were drafted:

Team Pau : Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado, Keegan Murray, Andrew Nembhard

: Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado, Keegan Murray, Andrew Nembhard Team Deron: Franz Wagner, Jalen Green*, Alperun Sengun, Trey Murphy III, AJ Griffin, Bones Hyland, Walker Kessler, Ayo Dosunmu**

Franz Wagner, Jalen Green*, Alperun Sengun, Trey Murphy III, AJ Griffin, Bones Hyland, Walker Kessler, Ayo Dosunmu** Team Joakim: Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Jeremy Sochan, Quentin Grimes, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Duren*, Tari Eason**

*injured, will not play

**injury replacement

Format

The four teams will compete in a three-game tournament, and each game will feature the Elam Ending. The format, via NBA.com, will be as follows: