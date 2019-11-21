Grading the 2019-2020 NBA 'City' uniforms: The best and worst jerseys from across the league
For better or for worse, several teams have gotten very creative
The NBA City Edition uniforms are an outlet for all 30 teams to pay tribute to their respective local surroundings, whether it be the scenery, the landmarks, the influences and/or the culture. The City unis are also often a way to get teams to think creatively and offer some outside-of-the-box branding ideas.
Over the past few years, it has resulted in a number of crazy uniforms -- from the Wolves' Prince-inspired jerseys, to the various "Vice" unis from the Heat, to the FDNY unis from the Knicks. We've gotten plenty of City unis that deviate from traditional looks, and many of them have been received quite well. Others? Not so much.
With this year's crop getting unveiled, let's take a look at all of the official releases so far and grade them one-by-one.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks are rolling with "Peachtree" uniforms this year in honor of the ubiquitous Atlanta street. The uniform is pretty well-executed. It fits with the team's regular look while bringing a unique colorway with the black and peach. Grade: B
Boston Celtics
These are quite brutal. Putting aside the fact that I think the Celtics are one of the few sports franchises that have so much tradition and such great uniforms that they should always wear the same two jerseys, these unis are just completely uninspired. The font is lazy. The trim is lazy. All of it's lazy. Grade: D-
Chicago Bulls
Once again the Bulls' City uniforms are a nod to the Chicago flag. It's a good idea in theory but these leave a lot to be desired. It's extremely weird to see the Bulls logo in baby blue, especially on top of a baby blue base. Feels like the regular red might look better. Grade: C-
Dallas Mavericks
Absolutely not. Grade: F
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets are bringing back the rainbow skyline jersey, which is great news, though this time it's on a black base. I'm not crazy about the white collar but other than that it's a good look. Grade: B+
Detroit Pistons
It's "Motor City" and racing stripes once again for the Pistons. This year, they've traded in the metallic look for a more vibrant red and blue. A lot of the reaction seems to be negative, but I kind of dig these. Grade: B
Houston Rockets
The Rockets have moved away from the China-themed City jerseys that they've had over the the past couple of years, which is probably a good decision, all things considered. These NASA-inspired "H-Town" unis aren't amazing but they're neat in concept. Grade: B-
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers' City jerseys are a major switch-up from the team's typical branding, but that's not necessarily a bad thing as they try to reinvent themselves. These unis are basically a cross between the Brooklyn Nets and "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." Grade: B-
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers trusted Shaq to design their City uniforms this year, which was a display of confidence. They turned out fine. Grade: B-
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee is all about cream uniforms these days. The Bucks are abandoning their MECCA-inspired City unis in favor of "Cream City" branding inspired by the bricks that laid the foundation for the city. I love the base idea, but there's just something missing. Grade: C+
Minnesota Timberwolves
I get that these are supposed to be clean and minimalistic, but there's a thin line between that and boring. These fall on the wrong side of the line.Grade: C-
Orlando Magic
The Magic are bringing some citrus into the mix with these orange-trimmed City uniforms. They're not that bad but they might be too different for no good reason. They look more like a Suns jersey than anything else. Grade: C
Philadelphia 76ers
These aren't too different or exciting when compared to what the Sixers have previously rolled out, but it's still a rather clean and classic look. You may not love them but it's hard to hate them. Grade: B-
Portland Trail Blazers
The Blazers uniform combines a bit of team history with a touch of modern and it works so, so well. These are outstanding. Grade: A
Sacramento Kings
Like Portland, the Kings attempted to blend a little bit of old and new. Their experiment didn't work out nearly as well. Should have just went with the baby blue instead. Grade: C+
Washington Wizards
These are kind of like Philly's in that they don't look much different from the team's normal branding, but it works as a clean alternate. That'll do. Grade: B-
