NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Hornets reportedly finalize deal with James Borrego

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly filled their coaching vacancy with Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Borrego's hire comes as a bit of a surprise as the Hornets were tied to a different Spurs assistant, Ettore Messina. But Borrego served as the Magic's interim coach in the 2014-15 season, when he went 10-20 with Orlando after Jacque Vaughn was fired midseason. He has also been an assistant with the Hornets, Spurs and Magic during his coaching career.

Elsewhere, the NBA has another coaching vacancy as the Pistons announced Monday that Stan Van Gundy will not return as coach or president of basketball operations. In four seasons under Van Gundy, Detroit missed the playoffs three times, including this season when it finished 39-43. The Pistons will be looking to hire their new coach and a team president separately. Some potential names there are David Griffin for president, and Jerry Stackhouse and Mike Budenholzer for coach.

Van Gundy isn't alone. Jeff Hornacek (Knicks), Frank Vogel (Magic) and Steve Clifford (Hornets) have also gotten the boot. Also, Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. New York has replaced Hornacek with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

Clifford, Budenholzer and now Becky Hammon have reportedly been joined by Messina and former New Orleans coach Monty Williams as candidates to replace interim coach Joe Prunty in Milwaukee as the Bucks' next head coach, per ESPN. David Blatt also plans to talk with Milwaukee about its coaching vacancy.

We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.

Coaching Rumors

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte has reportedly agreed to a deal with former Magic interim coach and Spurs assistant James Borrego, per ESPN.



Detroit Pistons

Detroit and Stan Van Gundy have parted ways. The search for a new coach and president will begin immediately.

David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position, while Jerry Stackhouse and Mike Budenholzer are potential replacement coaches.



Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are reportedly not expected to keep interim coach Joe Prunty . The Bucks are ramping up their coaching search in the wake of the Knicks' hiring of David Fizdale . ESPN reports that they're interviewing Ettore Messina, Steve Clifford, James Borrego and Monty Williams in the next several days. They could see as many as 10 coaches in the first round of interviews, and they've also been tied to Mike Budenholzer and David Blatt.



. The Bucks are ramping up their coaching search in the wake of the Knicks' hiring of . ESPN reports that they're interviewing and in the next several days. They could see as many as 10 coaches in the first round of interviews, and they've also been tied to and Milwaukee has reportedly set up a meeting with Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, the NBA's first female assistant coach. She also becomes the first female to receive a head coaching interview in the NBA, according to ESPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti put out any rumors of Billy Donovan being fired to bed during his exit interview when he said that Donovan will be the remain as coach

Orlando Magic

The Magic have secured interviews with the following candidates: Jerry Stackhouse, according to Yahoo Sports, as well as David Vanterpool and Ime Udoka, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland reportedly considered firing coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Multiple teams like the Magic and Suns were ready to pounce if he were to become available, but Portland has changed its mind and wants to keep Stotts through the final year of his contract, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Toronto Raptors

Dwane Casey is reportedly on the hot seat



