NBA coaching carousel: Hawks hire 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as next head coach

The Atlanta Hawks have found their next head coach. The team announced on Friday evening that they are set to bring in Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce to run the show. Via the Hawks:

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today reached an agreement in principle with Lloyd Pierce to become the team's new head coach. Pierce will be the 13th full-time head coach in Hawks history. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not announced. "As we set out to find a new head coach for our team, it was critically important to find a dynamic teacher who could connect with and develop our young core while instilling the culture and high standards we feel are necessary in a successful program," said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. "Lloyd Pierce checks every box, and we couldn't be more excited to have him leading the Atlanta Hawks into the future."

Pierce has been an assistant coach in the NBA for over a decade, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2007. Most recently, he's been with the Sixers since 2013.

He will have a tough task ahead of him, as the Hawks are just beginning what is likely to be a lengthy rebuild. They missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2007, and don't exactly have a super talented roster. But Pierce has made his living as a player development coach, and he'll certainly have plenty of young players to develop on the Hawks, so this hire does makes some sense.