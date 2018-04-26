Atlanta Hawks, coach Mike Budenholzer mutually agree to part ways

The summer of coaching changes continues. The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have agreed to part ways, the team announced Wednesday.

It was a tough season for the Hawks, who finished 24-58, the worst record in the Eastern Conference and tied for the third-worst record in the league. The lottery-bound season ended the Hawks' impressive run of 10 straight trips to the postseason.

A split between Budenholzer and the Hawks is not shocking given that the 48-year-old coach asked for permission to talk with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news, reported that it was a mutual decision.

Budenholzer later pulled out of consideration for that job, but it was hard to see how he could remain in charge in Atlanta after searching out other opportunities.

Budenholzer went 213-197 in five seasons in charge of the Hawks. He was NBA Coach of the Year in 2014-15, when he led the Hawks to a franchise-record 60 wins and the Eastern Conference finals. Before joining the Hawks, Budenholzer was a longtime assistant coach for Gregg Popovich with the Spurs.

According to ESPN, the Hawks have a short list of young assistant coaches Stephen Silas (from the Charlotte Hornets), Nate Tibbetts (Portland Trail Blazers), David Vanterpool (Blazers), Ime Udoka (Spurs) and James Borrego (Spurs).