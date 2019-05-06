NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series schedules, results, scores, road to Finals for all remaining playoff teams
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
The NBA playoffs have provided some tremendous entertainment, and that trend continued over the weekend.
On Saturday, James Harden and the Houston Rockets took down the Golden State Warriors 126-121 in overtime. The much-needed win got the Rockets back into the series with Game 4 slated for Monday night at Houston.
In the Eastern Conference semifinal, the Raptors clawed past the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday 101-96. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 39 points, and even drained a dagger 3 late in the fourth to help hold off Philly. They'll continue the series on Wednesday back in Toronto.
Also in action on Sunday were the Nuggets and Trail Blazers. Trailing 2-1, Denver dug deep and took down the host Blazers 116-112, thanks to Jamal Murray (34 points) and Nikola Jokic (triple-double). The series is all tied at 2-2 with Game 5 slated for Tuesday in Denver.
The action continues on Monday with the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Boston Celtics in Game 4 at the TD Garden. The Bucks can take a 3-1 series lead back home with a win. Also, Houston will try to even its series against the defending champs.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each playoff team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs second-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 2-1
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Bucks 123, Celtics 116 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BOS): Mon., May 6, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at MIL): Wed., May 8, 9 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at BOS): Fri., May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at MIL): Mon., May 13, TBD -- TV: TNT
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 2-2
- Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at PHI): 76ers 116, Raptors 95 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at PHI): Raptors 101, 76ers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Tue., May 7, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6 (at PHI): Thu., May 9, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at TOR): Sun., May 12 -- TV: TNT
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 2-1
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at HOU): Rockets 126, Warriors 121 -- OT (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at HOU): Mon., May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at GS): Wed., May 8, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at HOU): Fri., May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at GS): Sun., May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 2-2
- Game 1 (at DEN): Nuggets 121, Blazers 113 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at POR): Blazers 140, Nuggets 137 -- 4OT (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at POR): Nuggets 116, Blazers 112 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tue., May 7, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6 (at POR): Thu., May 9, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at DEN): Sun., May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Denver wins series 4-3
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)
- Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Game 7 (at DEN): Nuggets 90, Spurs 86 (Box Score)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston wins series 4-1
