NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series schedules, scores, results, road to Finals for all remaining playoff teams
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
All four of the NBA semifinals series are two games in. Both of the Eastern Conference series are locked up at 1-apiece after the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks were able to bounce back from series-opening losses to the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, respectively. Both series appear as though they have the potential to be long, and possibly go the distance.
Out West, the defending champion Golden State Warriors jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over the Houston Rockets, thanks to some dominant play from reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, the series between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers is knotted up a 1-1 after the Blazers walked away with an impressive win in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The action continues on Thursday with one game as the series between the Raptors and 76ers shifts to Philly, with both teams looking to take a 2-1 lead in Game 3. Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the SIxers will look to ride the momentum from their impressive Game 2 victory in Toronto into a home victory, while the Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors will look to snatch back home-court advantage in the series.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each playoff team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
NBA playoffs second-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at MIL): Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at BOS): Monday, May 6, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at PHI): Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, May 7, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TNT
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at HOU): Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)
Series tied, 1-1
- Game 1 (at DEN): Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 113 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Trail Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at POR): Friday, May 3, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at POR): Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, May 7, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at POR): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at DEN): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Denver wins series 4-3
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)
- Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Game 7 (at DEN): Nuggets 90, Spurs 86 (Box Score)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston wins series 4-1
